Marvel Studios’ Multiverse Saga has never felt more true to its name than now. With the introduction of Earth-828 in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, the MCU now spans 10 live-action alternate worlds, and this is likely to be crucial in Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars' Multiversal showdowns.

The home world of the Fantastic Four, Earth-828, is a retro-futuristic reality separate from the MCU's prime Earth-626. In this universe, Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm (Joseph Quinn), and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) are Earth's mightiest defenders and prominent figures in society. Since Galactus was unsuccessful in consuming Earth-828 in First Steps, this world is expected to play a key role in the conclusion of the Multiverse Saga. Yet, it's not the only alternate Earth in play, nor is it the first.

The MCU's 10 Live-Action Alternate Earths

Earth-616

Marvel Studios

The mainline world within the MCU, where most Marvel Studios titles take place, is where Steve Rogers' Captain America went into the ice in 1945, Tony Stark built a suit in a cave out of a box of scraps, and the Avengers finally assembled against Thanos in Avengers: Endgame. It's also where the New Avengers spotted a Fantastic Four ship at the end of Thunderbolts*, raising questions about who's onboard and how Earth-838 and Earth-616 realities will collide.

Earth-96283

Sony

In 2002, Tobey Maguire's Peter Parker became Spider-Man in Earth-96283 and crossed paths with the Green Goblin, Doctor Octopus, Sandman, and more throughout three films. These particular villains and Maguire's web-slinger find themselves in Earth-616 during the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home and forever impact Tom Holland's Spider-Man story.

Earth-120703

Sony

In 2013, Andrew Garfield's Peter Parker was also bitten by a radioactive spider. But in his universe (and over two movies), he battles the Lizard, Electro, and Harry Osborn's Green Goblin and fails to save his true love, Gwen Stacy. Like Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man, he and two of his villains are transferred into Earth-616 during Spider-Man: No Way Home, where he finds redemption.

Earth-688

Sony

In 2019, Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock bonds with the Symbiote Venom in San Francisco. Together, they become the Lethal Protector over three movies. Earth-688 connects to Earth-616 several times, such as when Brock and Venom are temporarily transported there, when Spider-Man: Homecoming's Adrian Toomes or the Vulture finds himself in Earth-688, and more via post-credits scenes.

Earth-617

Marvel Studios

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness featured various alternate Earths, including Earth-617, where a Doctor Strange becomes the Sorcerer Supreme, meets America Chavez, and helps her reach the Book of Vishanti.

Earth-838

Marvel Studios

Another alternate universe featured in Doctor Strange 2 was Earth-838, where Doctor Strange assembles the Illuminati to protect their reality. This team consists of Multiversal versions of X-Men's Professor X, Mister Fantastic (played by John Krasinski), Hayley Atwell's Captain Carter, Black Bolt, Maria Rambeau's Captain Marvel, and Baron Mordo.

Earth-10005

Marvel Studios

Introduced in the MCU's Deadpool & Wolverine, Earth-10005 is where James "Logan" Howlett is given adamantium, joins the X-Men, and later dies while Deadpool becomes superabled and retires to live a civilian life.

Earth-121698

Fox

The universe from Fantastic Four and Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, this particular Earth crossed paths with the MCU in Deadpool & Wolverine, particularly when Chris Evans' Johnny Storm appeared (check out Deadpool 3's full cast and cameos here).

Earth-701306

Fox

The reality first introduced in 2003's Daredevil and revisited in 2005's Elektra, Earth-701306 joined the MCU's growing roster of alternate Earths in Deadpool & Wolverine thanks to Jennifer Garner's Elektra cameo.

Earth-26320

New Line Cinema

One of the oldest alternate universes within the MCU, Earth-26320, was first introduced in 1998's Blade, with Wesley Snipes playing Eric Brooks. Snipes recently reprised the role, bringing his Blade franchise into the MCU in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Earth-828

Marvel Studios

As noted, Earth-828 is the 11th and most recent addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe's list of live-action alternate Earths. In this 1960s-inspired world, whose name is a tribute to the birthday of Fantastic Four creator Jack Kirby, the technology achieved by The Fantastic Four: First Steps' Reed Richards has improved everyday life. Meanwhile, Sue Storm serves as the founder of the Future Foundation and achieved global demilitarization and peace. Together, Reed, Sue, Johnny, and Ben Grimm defend their version of New York City in the world and against a line-up of Fantastic Four comic book villains.