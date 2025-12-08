Avengers: Doomsday Set Photos Confirm 4 Big Plot Spoilers

Despite still being over 12 months away, fans have been treated to several exciting Avengers: Doomsday spoilers thanks to set photos from the upcoming MCU blockbuster. In 2026, audiences will be treated to a new Avengers-sized adventure, this time taking Earth's Mightiest Heroes across the Marvel Multiverse to take on the villainous Doctor Doom. That is about all audiences know plot-wise about the upcoming Marvel Studios epic.

Marvel has kept its cards close to the vest on this one (at least so far). There have been rumors suggesting a first trailer for the 2026 Avengers movie could see the light of day before the end of the year, but even that is not expected to give too much away.

Thus far, the best thing fans have had to go off of in their pursuit to uncover all of Avengers: Doomsday's secrets has been the myriad set photos emerging from the film's production.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026. Directed by franchise alums Joe and Anthony Russo, the new Multiversal team-up will see several super-powered universes colliding, all thanks to the evil plans of one Victor Von Doom (played by Robert Downey Jr.). The upcoming blockbuster is set to star MCU favorites like Chris Hemsworth's Thor, Simu Liu's Shang-Chi, and Anthony Mackie's Captain America, as well as several names from Marvel movies past, including Sir Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, and James Marsden.

4 Avengers: Doomsday Spoilers Revealed From Set Photos

A Battle at the X-Mansion

20th Century Studios

One of the only action set pieces fans have gotten a taste of in the lead-up to Avengers: Doomsday has been an assumed battle taking place on the lawn of Charles Xavier's X-Mansion. Some of the first Doomsday set photos included a few scant glimpses at the iconic comic book locale, decimated by a top-tier MCU tussle.

These images included views of large craters in the ground, damaged vegetation, and (to the interest of many) what appeared to be the remnants of a destroyed mutant-killing Sentinel.

It is unclear who will be fighting whom in this X-Mansion battle scene, but there have been rumors of Doctor Doom using the Sentinels in the film to take down characters like the X-Men team.

A Potential Return to Steve and Peggy

Marvel Studios

Ever since Avengers: Endgame, MCU fans have eagerly awaited the return of Chris Evans' Steve Rogers. Well, audiences may finally get it in Doomsday, with the venerable Peggy Carter seemingly coming in tow.

Several set photos from the comic book epic have revealed a house used on set that bears a suspicious resemblance to the one fans left Steve and Peggy in at the end of Endgame. This could hint at the character's return in the new movie, but no official announcement has been made.

Pair this with reports that the actions of Evans' star-spangled supe could potentially be the catalyst for Doctor Doom's Multiversal crusade, and it makes a pretty convincing case for the characters' return.

M'Baku's Desert Adventure

Marvel Studios

While most of Avengers: Doomsday's production took place in London, England, the upcoming MCU film did take a brief detour to the scorching hot deserts of Bahrain, where it shot some scenes featuring Winston Duke's M'Baku.

Duke's Wakandan hero is one of several individuals featured in a set photo from Doomsday's Bahrain production, seemingly hinting at a desert adventure for the leader of the Jabari tribe.

It is unclear what this sand-covered setting could be, but some have speculated that it could be a new part of Wakanda, The Void, or potentially a wholly new reality entirely, never before featured in an MCU project.

Shang-Chi Will Get an Upgrade

Marvel Studios

One of the most exciting new additions to the Avengers team in Avengers: Doomsday will be Simu Liu's Shang-Chi. The Kim's Convenience actor debuted as the character in 2021's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, but has not been seen or heard from since then.

That will all change in the next Avengers movie, with Liu's MCU hero confirmed to appear. And he could hit the scene with a whole new get-up. A photo from the Shang-Chi star made waves online during Doomsday production, as it featured a hidden Shang-Chi costume trapped within a garment bag.

If Liu was going to wear the same old dragon-scale digs from his solo movie, then why would he take the care to hide the outfit like this? It can only mean one thing: Liu's Shang-Chi is set to get a massive upgrade in the new film, donning a wholly new suit in the movie, just like many Avengers heroes have over the years.