Simu Liu’s New Avengers: Doomsday Photo Teases The Shang-Chi Upgrade Fans Have Been Waiting For

Avengers: Doomsday fans should be thrilled after the most recent update from set, courtesy of Shang-Chi star Simu Liu. Liu joined the MCU in one of the most successful movies of the Multiverse Saga, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, in 2021. While updates on his live-action return have been few and far between, his next big-screen project will surely give him plenty of shine.

Shang-Chi star Simu Liu shared a behind-the-scenes selfie from the Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday set. Liu is expected to play a significant role in Doomsday, even alongside dozens of other massive names from the MCU and past Marvel movies. Considering the amount of time since Liu's last appearance in the MCU, many expect to see him return with upgrades as well.

Liu posted a selfie to his Instagram Stories, which shows him wearing a grey shirt and sitting in front of a costume rack.

Instagram

Even more intriguing is that the costume on the rack is his, as fans see a bag with a label that reads, "15. Shang-Chi" at the top. This almost sets in stone that Liu will come into Avengers: Doomsday with a new set of threads for his second live-action appearance in the MCU.

Instagram

With the costume being kept under wraps inside the bag, the expectation is that Liu is not allowed to reveal anything about his character's new look in Doomsday yet. The last fans saw of Liu's Shang-Chi, he had gone to Ta Lo and gotten the red and black get-up that he wore for the final battle against the Mandarin and the Ten Rings, which was made with dragon scales.

Simu Liu is one of dozens of heroes returning for Avengers: Doomsday, which will pit the Avengers, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and New Avengers against Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom. While plot details are still unknown, Doom is expected to put the multiverse in jeopardy, leading to these heroes joining forces to stop him. Avengers: Doomsday is set to debut in theaters on December 18, 2026.

What To Expect From Shang-Chi's Long-Awaited Return in Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel

Shang-Chi's place in Avengers: Doomsday has never been a question, as he was expected to play a major role even when Destin Daniel Cretton was directing the film. As one of the biggest names from the MCU's current crop of stars, he will be pivotal in discovering what Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom is up to now that he is working with Wong, Captain Marvel, and Bruce Banner.

At one point during production, the Ten Rings were believed to be an important MacGuffin to keep track of during Doomsday's plot, along with items like Ms. Marvel's bangles. While it is difficult to tell if that is still the case, Shang-Chi's power and the Ten Rings will make him a target when Doom enacts his plan.

Now that Shang-Chi has some experience alongside Earth's Mightiest Heroes, he will be in for the biggest fight of his life, having to protect the world from a threat far bigger than anything he saw with his father.

As for his costume, while the red and black ensemble he wore in 2021's Shang-Chi somewhat matched his look from the comics, fans expect him to upgrade to a new, more exciting set of threads. This could bring some of his green clothing choices from the comics into play to go with the already-established red in his current get-up.

No matter how things play out, Shang-Chi is expected to be pivotal in Doomsday's plot, bringing new powers and intensity to everything fans already know and love.