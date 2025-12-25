Avengers: Doomsday Will Replace One Of The MCU’s Best Costumes, Confirms Star

With Avengers: Doomsday fast approaching, Marvel Studios is preparing to refresh one of the MCU's most beloved character costumes. Set to unite heroes from multiple generations and universes, Doomsday presents a rare opportunity to advance storylines that have gone without direct sequels.

Shang-Chi actor Simu Liu recently spoke during a Q&A on the Empire State Building TikTok page about filming Avengers: Doomsday, which opens less than one year from now on December 18, 2026. He confirmed to the outlet that Shang-Chi will officially be getting "a brand-new suit" in Doomsday that "fits on [him] very differently:"

"It's an incredible feeling. It was actually a brand-new suit, so it’s a completely different suit that fits on me very differently."

After starting off confident during his first day on the set of Doomsday, Liu quickly realized "this is not the same at all:"

"I showed up to [the] set, and I definitely was like, 'Oh yeah, I know how to do this,' and then I see the suit and the pieces, and I’m like, 'Oh, this is not the same at all.'"

Liu finished his thoughts on the new suit by adding, "It just goes to show things change," which has been true throughout the MCU, as heroes get new suits practically every movie:

"But it just goes to show things change, and it's really, really special just to be able to look at yourself in the mirror, and to be wearing something like that. It’s an incredible feeling, and it will be an incredible ride when it comes out in theaters."

In Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Shang-Chi's suit was a stunner, forged from dragon-scale armor from Ta Lo and gifted to him by his mother's people. Given the personal nature of the suit, it's unclear if there will be any narrative reasoning behind his outfit change. The new look may give Liu the chance to showcase his superhero physique and arms more prominently than the last suit did.

Speculation about a new Shang-Chi suit began months ago when Simu Liu shared a behind-the-scenes selfie from the Avengers: Doomsday set that prominently featured a labeled costume bag reading "15. Shang-Chi." While it was unknown at the time, it did turn out to be an entirely new suit that has yet to be revealed.

Despite the first Doomsday trailer now playing in theaters, the footage focuses solely on Chris Evans' return as Steve Rogers, excluding any other cast members.

Beyond the new suit, Avengers: Doomsday is going to finally elevate Shang-Chi as a central hero in a true Avengers-level crisis. As the Master of the Ten Rings, his powers are uniquely suited to a conflict involving Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.), whose mastery of both advanced technology and mysticism mirrors the unknown origins of the Rings themselves.

Shang-Chi is expected to operate within Thor's core Avengers roster, placing him alongside heavy hitters like Sam Wilson's Captain America (Anthony Mackie), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Loki (Tom Hiddleston), Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby), Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart), Magneto (Ian McKellen), and more.

Best Suit Replacements in the MCU

News of Shang-Chi receiving a new suit naturally reopens a long-running MCU debate: not every "upgrade" has actually been an improvement. On the positive side, Captain America's transition from The Avengers to The Winter Soldier arguably remains one of Marvel's best course corrections, grounding the character in a tactical design that matched his tone and modern evolution.

Similarly, Spider-Man's move away from the Iron Spider armor toward a more traditional, cloth-based suit was widely welcomed for restoring texture, weight, and personality to the character.

On the other hand, the MCU's increasing reliance on nanotech often blurred the line between armor and visual effects overload, with Iron Man's later suits losing the heavy, mechanical presence that had defined his early appearances.

Black Panther's post-Civil War suits also divided fans, as the sleek nanotech presentation sacrificed the raw, ceremonial intimidation of his debut look.

As Shang-Chi (and others) steps into a new aesthetic phase, Marvel faces a familiar challenge: evolving a suit in a way that enhances character identity without moving too far away from what has worked.