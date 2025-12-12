Avengers Doomsday: New Photo May Spoil Thor's New Avengers Roster

Marvel Studios finally lifted the veil on the core team tasked with confronting Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom in the highly anticipated crossover event, Avengers: Doomsday. At a recent high-profile Disney presentation in Sorrento, Italy, the studio shared a photo of the cast of the starting lineup for the main Avengers team. This new iteration of Earth's Mightiest Heroes is a fascinating, if unexpected, mix of MCU veterans, multiversal players, and powerful new faces.

Marvel Studios

While the team is led by the new Captain America, Sam Wilson, the roster sees the return of the only remaining founding Avenger, Thor, alongside five other heroes. This Avengers team is different from the one that managed to undo Thanos' genocide, but they are no pushovers and are quite formidable. Coupled with Thor's cosmic abilities, the other members are masters of different facets of battle and possess expertise in magic, quantum physics, advanced technology, and high-level strategy.

Marvel Studios Unveils New Avengers Roster

Sam Wilson/Captain America

Marvel Studios

Following his successful navigation of complex global threats and his emergence as the definitive successor to Steve Rogers in Captain America: Brave New World, Sam Wilson steps into the immense role of the Avengers’ official leader. This solidifies his transition from the Falcon to the head of the entire organization.

Having an indestructible vibranium shield helps, but Sam Wilson's greatest strength is his unmatched ability to unify disparate personalities and resolve immense conflicts. Facing a villain like Doctor Doom, whose threat is both technological and multiversal, Wilson offers an essential human element.

He represents Earth-616’s determination to defend itself, and his leadership will be tested as he commands heavy hitters like Thor and Loki. His ability to rally heroes from across the power spectrum will be the determining factor in the team's cohesion against a unified, powerful enemy.

Thor

Marvel Studios

Thor, the God of Thunder, is the last pillar of the original Avengers team and the single most powerful conventional asset on the new roster. His confirmed involvement in Doomsday is crucial, providing necessary context and a direct link to the team's storied past. Thor’s journey, culminating in his self-discovery and continued cosmic adventures, leaves him better prepared than ever to face multiversal catastrophe.

His role is expected to be multifaceted. He is the ultimate shield, capable of absorbing massive damage and delivering god-level strikes. Furthermore, his seniority and experience fighting Thanos, Ultron, and Dark Elves provide a wealth of tactical knowledge that Captain America will rely upon.

Thor’s inclusion also serves as the emotional bedrock for the team, reminding both the characters and the audience of the immense responsibility involved in carrying the Avengers legacy. His presence, particularly alongside his brother Loki, promises a dynamic that will prove essential.

Loki

Marvel Television

Loki Laufeyson’s inclusion is arguably the biggest surprise of the entire announcement. Having ascended to the role of protector of the Sacred Timeline at the Time Variance Authority (TVA) at the end of Loki Season 2, his presence suggests a catastrophic breakdown of the Multiverse that forces him to abandon his post. Doctor Doom, a master of both science and magic, is exactly the type of disruptor who could draw Loki out of his temporal throne.

As the team’s ultimate wildcard, Loki brings essential, firsthand knowledge of the Multiverse and time travel mechanics, which will be invaluable when tracking and countering Doom’s schemes. He provides the only true mystical counter to Doom’s sorcery and technology.

Loki's relationship with Thor also offers a deeply personal connection, giving him something worth fighting for. The former God of Mischief now fights with purpose, and the sacrifice of his personal freedom for the greater good marks him as the most evolved character on the roster.

Shang-Chi

Marvel Studios

Shang-Chi, Master of the Ten Rings, brings a raw and unique kind of power to the MCU’s new generation. His connection to the Rings, an ancient power of potentially cosmic or multiversal origin, makes him a threat to nearly any foe, including those capable of challenging Thor. His inclusion alongside these established heroes firmly elevates his status as an MCU powerhouse.

The character was a big revelation in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, arguably one of the best films the MCU produced post-Endgame. His disciplined martial arts background and humanity will complement the team well. Shang-Chi also demonstrated his ability to excel during world-ending situations. In his Marvel Zombies appearance, the Ten Rings wielder held his own well when the zombie horde came pouring in, despite things ending tragically for him.

Ant-Man

Marvel Studios

Scott Lang, also known as Ant-Man, returns to the core team as its expert in quantum-level technology. His deep experience within the Quantum Realm is an essential asset against a powerful threat like Doctor Doom. Having been instrumental in the events of Avengers: Endgame by revealing the mechanics of time travel, Lang is the go-to specialist for understanding dimensional dynamics.

Lang’s ability to shrink to subatomic sizes or grow to colossal scales provides tactical flexibility few other heroes can match. Against a hyper-intelligent foe, the ability to operate outside conventional perception or deliver overwhelming, unexpected force is a crucial advantage.

He is also the scientific mind of the group, bringing a dimension unique to Loki's magic and Thor's godhood. With the battle against Doom likely to extend beyond Earthly bounds, the group will require intimate knowledge of the fabric of reality, making Scott Lang a valuable asset.

Joaquin Torres/Falcon

Marvel Studios

Joaquin Torres, the newly minted Falcon, is the freshest face on the team. After being mentored and officially passing the wings by Sam Wilson, Torres serves as the new Captain America’s indispensable wingman and the team’s primary reconnaissance specialist. As the newest recruit, Torres embodies the future of the Avengers. He represents a dedicated, military-trained hero who can handle ground support, logistics, and vital aerial reconnaissance.

While not possessing the raw power of his teammates, his specialized flight abilities and dedication to Sam Wilson’s command ensure that the team operates efficiently. Furthermore, his role grounds the team, allowing Wilson to rely on a trusted tactical partner while coordinating the far-flung efforts of giants and gods.