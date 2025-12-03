New Avengers Doomsday Video Confirms The Cast Will Be Divided Into 6 Teams

A brand-new Avengers: Doomsday video confirmed that the movie's stacked cast will be divided into six teams. The highly anticipated crossover event of the Multiverse Saga will showcase a plethora of heroes uniting for the first time to prevent the sinister plan of Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom. The surprise cast announcement for Doomsday revealed that heroes from other universes, mainly the X-Men and the Fantastic Four, will assemble alongside the Avengers and New Avengers from Earth-616 in an effort to save the Multiverse.

This united front of heroes, composed mainly of distinct teams, means that Doomsday will be an ambitious project under the MCU banner. Despite the surprising inclusions, such as Patrick Stewart and Alan Cumming's unexpected return to the Marvel world, there are key absences in the official cast announcement, like Mark Ruffalo's Hulk and Brie Larson's Captain Marvel. As the hype for Doomsday ramps up due to the looming arrival of its first trailer this month, Marvel Studios kicks off its marketing by presenting the confirmed teams in the crossover movie during an event in Italy.

Walt Disney Studios highlighted a presentation at the 48th edition of the Professional Cinema Days in Sorrento, Italy, showcasing a video that confirmed the teams that will be present in Avengers: Doomsday.

During the official cast announcement, a video unveiled the six teams, namely the Fantastic Four, the Wakandan Warriors, the Avengers, the Thunderbolts (New Avengers), the X-Men, and Doctor Doom.

Directed by the Russo Brothers, Avengers: Doomsday is expected to push the heroes to the limit as they defend the Multiverse from a rampaging Doctor Doom. The movie is set to premiere in theaters on December 18, 2026.

Every Confirmed Team in Avengers: Doomsday

Doctor Doom

Marvel Studios

At the center of the conflict in Avengers: Doomsday is Doctor Doom. The movie's official synopsis confirmed that Doom has an evil plan for the Multiverse, with the description saying that the villain will "unleash a cascading crisis across the entire Multiverse."

It is unknown if Doctor Doom will have his own team in Doomsday, but the fact that so many heroes will team up against him suggests that he won't need much of a support system, especially after the villain is being hyped up as a formidable force who will stop at nothing to achieve his goal.

Fantastic 4

Marvel Studios

Marvel's First Family will definitely have a bone to pick against Doctor Doom after the movie's post-credits scene confirmed that the villain's target is none other than Franklin Richards. Sue Storm, Reed Richards, Johnny Storm, and Ben Grimm will definitely pull out all the stops to stop Doom, even if it means leaving their Earth unprotected to save the Multiverse and all of reality.

Aside from being the team's arch-nemesis, the fact that Doom has Franklin in his sights would make the conflict personal for the Fantastic Four, especially after they already defeated a world-devouring cosmic being, Galactus, who also wanted the kid for his own nefarious purposes.

Wakandans

Marvel Studios

The Wakandans in Avengers: Doomsday are led by Shuri as the new Black Panther and M'Baku as the King of Wakanda (as evidenced by Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's ending).

Interestingly, the presentation depicted Namor as part of the Wakandans, despite being a Talokan. It's possible that this could be a mistake, and the Talokans (which includes Namora and Attuma) could still form their own team to defend Earth against Doctor Doom.

Avengers

Marvel Studios

Perhaps the most intriguing aspect of Disney's presentation is Doomsday's main Avengers team. The lineup includes Sam Wilson as Captain America, Joaquin Torres as Falcon, Thor, Ant-Man, Shang-Chi, and, interestingly, Loki. This means that Thor and Loki's reunion in Doomsday will happen sooner rather than later, and they will fight alongside each other against Doctor Doom and his forces.

Moreover, Sam Wilson's leadership is expected to be tested in Avengers: Doomsday, and it will be interesting to see his dynamic with Shang-Chi, Loki, and Thor, considering that he has yet to interact with these heroes.

Thunderbolts

Marvel Studios

2025's Thunderbolts* introduced a ragtag group of villains turned heroes, which later turned out to be the MCU's New Avengers. While there is an established conflict between them and Sam Wilson's team over the use of the term Avengers, they have no choice but to work together and defend, not just Earth, but the entire Multiverse against Doctor Doom.

Half of the team consists of super soldiers, including Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, and U.S. Agent. Meanwhile, Yelena Belova is a former Red Room agent, and Ghost is a former SHIELD asset who has powers of intangibility (which can be useful for surveillance and recon missions). The wildcard in the New Avengers team is Bob (aka Sentry), and he is perhaps the most powerful character in Doomsday, which could prove deadly if Doom decides to turn him against everyone.

X-Men

Marvel Studios

The inclusion of the X-Men in Avengers: Doomsday ramped up the anticipation for the movie, considering that the original actors from Fox's mutant-based movies are confirmed to return in the crossover event.

The lineup includes Patrick Stewart's Charles Xavier, Ian McKellen's Magneto, James Marsden's Cyclops, Rebecca Romijn's Mystique, Alan Cumming's Nightcrawler, Kelsey Grammer's Beast, and Channing Tatum's Gambit.

Based on this strong batch of heroes, they could be the most experienced team in the film, which could certainly make a difference against a villain with no qualms about morality.