Avengers: Doomsday Video Confirms 4 MCU Teams Facing Doctor Doom

The first marketing materials for Avengers: Doomsday showcased four MCU teams that will be integral to the fight against Doctor Doom. The fifth Avengers film is currently in production, and marketing for the movie is already beginning. One of the major drawcards of the upcoming Marvel Studios film is the return of Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr. as the nefarious Doctor Doom, but luckily, the Avengers won't have to face him on their own.

During a Walt Disney Studios Marketing Expo in China, a first promo for Avengers: Doomsday was displayed via a 3D lightshow on the show floor. The promo mainly featured Doctor Doom himself, giving audiences a good look at his suit design. The villain is the next "Avengers-level threat" the heroes will have to face, but Doom has the potential to be even more dangerous than Thanos thanks to his connections to the Multiverse. To combat this growing threat, Marvel Studios is enlisting multiple superhero teams in Avengers: Doomsday, several of which were highlighted in this recent promo.

Avengers: Doomsday is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, who return to Marvel after directing Avengers: Infinity War & Avengers: Endgame. The cast of the new MCU film includes over 25 actors, and it will be released in December 2026.

All the Marvel Teams Highlighted in Avengers: Doomsday's New Video

Avengers

It should come as no surprise that the Avengers were one of the teams highlighted in the Avengers: Doomsday show, with the iconic 'A' emblem being the first team on display.

However, the Avengers may face their own Civil War-esque problem in Avengers: Doomsday as Thunderbolts* confirmed that two rival teams are now trying to take the mantle of Earth's mightiest heroes. The duelling factions led by Yelena Belova and Sam Wilson (Captain America) will need to sort out their differences if they hope to stand up to the threat of Doctor Doom.

Wakandans

Wakanda is one of the most important nations in the MCU. It is home to vibranium and to the Black Panther, a member of the Avengers. Following the passing of the mantle from T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) to Shuri (Letitia Wright) in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Avengers: Doomsday will be Shuri's first time interacting with the Avengers as the new Black Panther.

The inclusion of several Black Panther cast members, like Namor (Tenoch Huerta) and M'Baku (Winston Duke), suggests that Black Panther and the Wakandans will have an important role to play against Doctor Doom, which has only been reiterated after this new promo singled them out.

Fantastic Four

Following their introduction in 2025's The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which included the first hint at Doctor Doom, audiences are waiting to see how the superhero family will join the other MCU heroes in the main Earth-616.

Doctor Doom is known as a Fantastic Four villain. His interest in Franklin at the end of The Fantastic Four: First Steps seems to have instigated the villain's plans in Avengers: Doomsday. The four heroes have proven they'll do anything to protect their youngest team member, and they'll no doubt be vital to the fight in Avengers 5.

X-Men

Following the Fox and Disney merger, the X-Men characters are back and usable under the Marvel Studios umbrella, and the studio is wasting no time in enlisting the mutants for the next big MCU crossover. Original X-Men stars like Patrick Stewart (Professor X), Ian McKellan (Magneto), and James Marsden (Cyclops) are all confirmed to return, marking the first reunion for the X-Men team in decades.

The X-Men were the last superhero team mentioned in the new Avengers: Doomsday video, but their inclusion suggests they'll be an important factor in the new film. The X-Men exist in another universe in the Multiverse, but like the Fantastic Four, they will be pulled into the action when Doctor Doom enacts his plans in Avengers: Doomsday.

