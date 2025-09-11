Disney just gave fans a look at a new promo for Avengers: Doomsday that included Doctor Doom, the Fantastic Four, the X-Men, and other major players within the MCU. Avengers: Doomsday is still more than a year away, but Disney and Marvel Studios will definitely want to begin the movie's marketing campaign as soon as possible.

An advanced, 3-D lightshow was recently revealed by Disney at a Walt Disney Studios Marketing Expo in Shanghai, China that solely centered around Avengers: Doomsday and the characters that will be featured in the upcoming Marvel Studios film. Most of the light show focused on Doctor Doom himself, but other Marvel characters received some love as well.

A video of the light show was shared on X by @AvengersUpdated. It is unclear when it will be revealed to the public or where it will debut, as this was simply a demonstration at a marketing expo, and not an official showing of the light show in its intended setting.

As mentioned, the majority of the light show featured Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom in different ways. In some cases, he was sitting on his throne, in other instances he was showcasing a bit of his power, etc.

Part of the light show depicted Doctor Doom's silhouette with some green lighting and his face obscured. The way the lights moved and were set up made Doom appear quite realistic due to the lights' 3-D qualities.

The show also showcased a close-up of Doom's mask. It has not been confirmed if this particular design is what will be used for Downey Jr.'s Doom in Avengers: Doomsday, but it is possible that his on-screen mask will look either identical or very similar to the mask depicted in the light show.

Doctor Doom's iconic throne also made it into Disney's Avengers: Doomsday light show. Some leaked concept art that was supposedly from Doomsday showed Doom on his throne, but that art was announced to be fake. Even if it was not real, this light show featuring the throne indicates that fans will see Doom and his throne in the upcoming film.

The recently revealed Avengers: Doomsday light show did not solely focus on Doctor Doom. Notably, it also included references to multiple superhero teams, with one being the Fantastic Four. The Four's symbol was the only thing connected to the team to be shown, but it still confirmed that they will be facing off against Doom in Avengers: Doomsday.

The symbol of the X-Men also popped up during the light show. Like with the Fantastic Four, it was only their symbol, but longtime Marvel fans will not complain about being reminded that the X-Men are officially coming to the MCU.

Interestingly, an image of Black Panther was also shown during the light show. Letitia Wright was confirmed to be in Doomsday, and rumors have swirled that Marvel Studios could recast T'Challa in the upcoming film. Still, it is a bit surprising that Black Panther would be the only character (besides Doctor Doom) to be in the light show. However, the Black Panther mask and suit are extremely iconic and recognizable.

Of course, the Avengers logo also made an appearance during Disney's light show for Avengers: Doomsday. At the end of the day, Doomsday is not only an Avengers film, but will include more members of Earth's Mightiest Heroes than any Avengers entry in the past.

While the light show included a lot of recognizable symbols, it also included something that isn't necessarily connected to Doom or any other character/team in the comics. However, it could be teasing something that will be revealed in the film.

Another puzzling section of the light show featured Doctor Doom standing in front of a white column-like structure that began to rotate. Once again, it is unclear exactly what this column is or is representing, but it has to be something connected to Doom.

The full video of the Avengers: Doomsday light show can be seen below:

This article is developing. Please check back for updates!