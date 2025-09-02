Avengers: Doomsday Star Reveals Major X-Men & Doctor Doom Scene With Robert Downey Jr.

An Avengers: Doomsday star teased a major scene from the 2026 crossover film featuring Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom and the X-Men. The X-Men are being teased as a huge part of Doomsday's story, with many making their MCU debuts and some returning for the first time in nearly two decades. Their inclusion brings the opportunity for some never-before-seen team-ups with the MCU's finest, and with Downey's Doom involved, the floodgates will burst wide open.

Remy LeBeau/Gambit actor Channing Tatum teased a fight scene including Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday. Tatum joins a massive cast of MCU stars for Doomsday, which marks his second full appearance in the MCU after Deadpool & Wolverine. Now that he gets to join the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, and more from Marvel lore, it appears his Gambit is already jumping right into the action.

Speaking with Variety, Tatum revealed that he injured himself early in Doomsday's shooting schedule, which has kept him out of filming for a few scenes (his stunt double has taken over). This includes a "big fight" with Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom, although he did not disclose any specific details about what happens in this fight.

Based on Tatum's comments, the assumption is that he will be involved in some kind of epic fight sequence with Robert Downey Jr., who returns to the MCU as Victor Von Doom. This could also include other X-Men stars or other actors from Deadpool & Wolverine (in which Tatum made his MCU debut), but those details are unclear.

Avengers: Doomsday will be Marvel Studios' first Avengers film since 2019's Avengers: Endgame and the first of the Multiverse Saga. Tatum and Downey are two of 27 actors confirmed to join Doomsday's cast, and Joe and Anthony Russo are lined up to direct the movie. Avengers: Doomsday is due to hit theaters on December 18, 2026.

Robert Downey Jr.'s Impact as Doctor Doom on Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel Studios

Along with a few hero-on-hero fights teased for Doomsday, Doctor Doom is sure to be the center of attention for most of this epic story. Particularly with Robert Downey Jr. playing him, fans are eager to see what his take on the Latverian ruler will do in battle against heroes from both the MCU and other legacy franchises.

Reports have teased that Downey's role in Doomsday will be similar to Josh Brolin's role in Avengers: Infinity War, in which Thanos was depicted as the leading character. While plot details are still being kept heavily under wraps, this should mean Downey will be in more than a few tussles, whether they be solo fights or group tussles

For the time being, filming for Doomsday is expected to continue through the end of the year after the film's release date was pushed back by six months from May 2026 until December 2026.

While more details may start to make their way online before the end of this year, fans will likely be waiting a while to find out more about what to expect from what could be the biggest movie of 2026.