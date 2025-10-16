Marvel star Channing Tatum provided the latest description for Avengers: Doomsday, which has me concerned for some of the MCU's important heroes. Tatum made his MCU debut in Deadpool and Wolverine as Gambit, an X-Men hero trapped in the Void and part of the Resistance against Cassandra Nova. While Gambit was last seen fighting off some of Nova's forces, Deadpool and Wolverine's post-credits scene confirmed that he is back in his universe, setting the stage for his comeback in Avengers: Doomsday alongside the X-Men.

While the role of Tatum's Gambit in the story is still being kept under wraps, the actor has been hyping up the release of Avengers: Doomsday through various interviews. Tatum previously teased that Gambit will be involved in a "big fight" against Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom in Doomsday. And now, the actor once again provided notable tidbits about Avengers 5 that could cause concern for some characters.

Speaking with People, Channing Tatum described Avengers: Doomsday as a "dramatic movie," while also confirming that there will still be comedic elements sprinkled throughout:

"['Doomsday' directors Anthony and Joe Russo] love their comedy and that’s always going to be in there as well, but it’s definitely going to be a dramatic movie."

Tatum's latest description of Avengers: Doomsday as being dramatic has me concerned for some, if not all, of the Marvel heroes involved in the movie because it could strongly hint that not everyone would make it out alive.

This could also serve as a tease of the idea that Doctor Doom may not hold back in fighting against the Avengers, X-Men, and the Fantastic Four, meaning that some of the MCU's beloved heroes would bite the dust to save the Multiverse.

Moreover, Tatum teased the "sheer scale" of Avengers: Doomsday, noting that it will leave fans in awe of what they made. The actor also pointed out, "I think that they really set themselves up for a really hard bar to hit."

Lastly, Tatum added by teasing that Doomsday is "going to melt everybody's brain all over again," similar to what the directing duo pulled off in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Doomsday:

"Every single movie that they make is the next one has to top it. When I read the script, I was just like, ‘What?!’ I don’t think anybody’s really going to understand how they did this. It’s going to melt everybody’s brain all over again."

Directed by the Russo Brothers, Avengers: Doomsday is the first half of the culmination of the stories set in the Multiverse Saga. It brings together heroes across different realities in the fight against Doctor Doom. Tatum is one of the 27 actors confirmed to star in Avengers 5, which already has the likes of Pedro Pascal, Simu Liu, Anthony Mackie, Vanessa Kirby, Florence Pugh, and Robert Downey Jr. Avengers: Doomsday will premiere in theaters on December 18, 2026.

Who Will Die in Avengers: Doomsday?

Marvel

Channing Tatum's latest comments about Avengers: Doomsday highly suggest that the movie will continue the ongoing trend of Avengers movies by killing off at least one important character.

Doomsday being "dramatic" means that the characters who could end up biting the dust would have shock value, meaning that it has to be someone whom MCU diehards have a longtime attachment to.

There are many theories online on who could die in Avengers: Doomsday, with some saying that it could be Chris Hemsworth's Thor, Tom Hiddleston's Loki (again), and Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes, who might bite the dust. Given that Chris Evans is rumored to return as Steve Rogers, his potential death would be just as impactful as his comeback, fitting Tatum's "dramatic" tease about the movie.

Some X-Men characters like Charles Xavier and Cyclops (played by Fox's X-Men actors) could also meet their end in the hands of Doom, and their deaths could also lean toward the dramatic angle because they have portrayed these characters for a while now.