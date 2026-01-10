Dune 3 Will Abandon One Mainstay from the First Two Movies

Dune 3 star Josh Brolin confirmed that a longtime franchise mainstay is not part of the upcoming threequel. Director Denis Villeneuve is set to cap off his triilogy with Dune: Messiah, and he will bring back several of the main characters from Arrakis, starting with Timothee Chalamet's Paul Atreides, Zendaya's Chani, and Florence Pugh's Princess Irulan. While Dune 3 has familiar faces on-screen, the same creative team (led by Villeneueve) will also return, such as writer Jon Spaihts, composer Hans Zimmer, and Joe Walker serving as editor. However, there is one clear ommission from the behind the scenes crew.

Speaking as a guest in On Film with Kevin McCarthy Podcast in August 2025, Dune: Part Three star Josh Brolin revealed that Dune cinematographer Greig Fraser will not return in the franchise's third installment, noting that he is busy with all four of Sam Mendes' Beatles movie:

“It’s an interesting thing because I know [Greig Fraser] is doing Sam Mendes’ Beatles thing, the four Beatles movies. So, that’s a huge thing, that takes two years, and so he wasn’t able to do it. But you know [Denis Villeneuve] is such a close friend, you’re not going to hire someone you don’t jive with and isn’t going to do an amazing job."

Linus Sandgren is confirmed to replace Fraser as the threequel's new cinematographer. Sandren is best known for his work in Saltburn, La La Land, and Don't Look Up.

While Fraser's absence in Dune: Part Three might be disappointing for a good chunk of fans, Sandren's inclusion offers a fresh new style that the threequel needs, and it could benefit the franchise as a whole.

Dune: Part Three is still slated to premiere on December 18, 2026 (the same day when Avengers: Doomsday will be released in theaters). The upcoming threequel will adapt the titular book which is actually the second novel in the long-running Dune series.

Every Way Dune 3 Is Different from Its Predecessors

New Cast Members (Anya Taylor Joy, Robert Pattinson, Nakoa-Wolf Momoa, Ida Brooke)

Warner Bros.

The Dune franchise already has a stacked cast, but it gets bigger in the threequel due to the additions of several key actors, such as The Batman star Robert Pattinson, Nakoa-Wolf Momoa and Ida Brooke.

While Pattinson's role has yet to be disclosed, many believed that he will portray the shapeshifting villain named Scytale. Meanwhile, Nakoa-Wolf Momoa and Ida Brooke are tapped to play the twin children of Paul and Chani, namely Leto II Atreides and Ghanima Atreides.

The addition of these exciting cast members has a catch. Rebecca Ferguson, who plays Paul's mom Lady Jessica, confirmed that she will have a minimal role in Dune 3, indicating a major change from the books because her character didn't appear at all in Dune: Messiah.

Focus on the Holy War

Warner Bros.

Dune: Part Three director Denis Villeneuve confirmed to Collider that the threequel will continue to explore the "beginning of the Holy War" from the books:

"Chani's heart is broken, and it's the beginning of the Holy War and that's where we left, so in a way, I'd say it's quite similar. I was expecting to do something else before, but frankly, that's the inspiration that came to my mind as I took a break this summer and was going back and finishing the story. I was really moved by the way Part Two was received by cinephiles around the world, and I felt an appetite and a desire to see more and a responsibility to finish that story."

For the uninitiated, the Holy War is a tragic event from Frank Herbert's original novels as it revolves around the galactic-scale "religious" crusade of the Fremen under Paul Atreides' name after he ascends to power as Emperor Muad'Dib.

At the end of Dune: Part Two, Paul managed to seize control of Arrakis and the spice monopoly, ultimately launching a galactic holy war after the Great Houses of the Landsraad refused to recognize his rule as Emperor. This war led to a major bloodbath that ultimately killed billions and destroyed thousands of worlds.

Shot on Film

Warner Bros.

The first two Dune movies were shot on digital, and then made it look like film through post-production. However, the third movie is confirmed to be shot on film, marking a significant shift from its predecessors.

This has been Linus Sandgren's trademark because he is known for true film capture. Dune: Part Three will clearly benefit from this approach because it provides natural cinematic texture and richer color.