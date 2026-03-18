MCU: First Look at New White Tiger Costume Revealed In Full

Fans became familiar with White Tiger in Daredevil: Born Again Season 1, and the vigilante will be back in Season 2 - with a twist. Fans first met Hector Ayala in Season 1 while he was being represented in court by Matt Murdock. Murdock eventually had Ayala acquitted, only for him to be murdered by Cole North, an eventual member of the Anti-Vigilante Task Force. While Hector tragically met his end in Daredevil: Born Again Season 1, the White Tiger lives on in Season 2.

Trailers for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 have confirmed that Hector's niece, Angela del Toro (Camila Rodriguez), will take up his mantle in the new season. The character was briefly spotted in the trailer sporting a new White Tiger costume alongside Karen Page, but now an image from the set offers a proper look at her new outfit.

Royce Johnson is making his return in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 as Detective Brett Mahoney. Johnson shared on Instagram a photo of himself and Rodriguez in costume. The post has since been deleted, but not before it revealed a better look at Angela del Toro's White Tiger suit.

Instagram

Rodriguez is shown wearing cargo pants and a vest, with white knee and elbow pads, over a black-and-white sleeved, hooded top. Around her neck is a scarf featuring a black-and-white striped pattern, and she is also glimpsed wearing a carved tiger's head around her neck, aka the mystical White Tiger amulet.

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This outfit is much more subtle than her uncle's full White Tiger garb, but it still pays homage to his suit. Both outfits feature distinct black-and-white stripes, though Angela has yet to be seen with a mask, and it's unclear whether she'll wear one in the show.

Marvel Television

In Season 1, Angela implored Murdock to investigate her uncle's murder, wanting justice for his death. She vowed, "I hate this city. No one's doing anything about it, and no one's ever gonna do anything about it...", which ultimately set her up to take on her uncle's moniker and continue his attempts to clean up New York City and keep it safe as White Tiger in Season 2.

Marvel Television

Angela's MCU White Tiger suit doesn't exactly match the one she wears in Marvel Comics, but that's not all that surprising given Daredevil: Born Again takes a much more grounded approach to its heroes.

In the comics, Angela wears a full-body white suit with stripes, which is very similar to Hector's in the show. However, in the MCU, Angela's outfit has a more homemade feel, reflecting that she is still young and just starting out as the White Tiger.

Marvel Comics

In Marvel Comics, there have been many iterations of the White Tiger. Angela del Toro is technically considered the fourth person to hold the White Tiger mantle, but she is the first to have a direct familial connection to the original, Hector Ayalo. However, the fifth White Tiger incarnation also holds a connection to Hector, with his younger sister, Ava Ayala, also eventually taking up his superhero moniker.

Marvel Comics

Ava's White Tiger costume in the comics differs once again from Angela's in the MCU, with the art depicting her in a skintight full-body suit with curved cat claws and a tiger mask with pointed ears.

Fans will be able to see Angela del Toro's full White Tiger outfit debut in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, which begins on March 24 on Disney+. The series continues the war between Charlie Cox's Daredevil and Vincent D'Onofrio's Mayor Wilson Fisk, as they fight for the fate of New York City.

Will Angela del Toro Get a White Tiger Suit Upgrade?

Angela del Toro's White Tiger suit is fitting for her character at this stage. Angela is still young and seems to be taking up her uncle's mantle on her own, without seeking approval. This means she's likely been responsible for making her own suit, and without some of the resources other Marvel heroes have, it won't be an exact replica of Hector's.

However, this doesn't mean her suit won't evolve over time. It's still unclear how large a role Angela will play as the White Tiger in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, but with Matt building up a team to take on Fisk, he will need all the help he can get.

Like her uncle, Angela has access to the White Tiger amulet's powers, granting her enhanced speed, strength, and agility, as well as martial arts skills. Still, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is still early in Angela's arc as the White Tiger, and there's more room for her to grow into this role by the end of the season.

Even if Matt doesn't like the idea of Angela risking her life as the White Tiger, he may need to accept it if he wants to win against Fisk. This could lead to Daredevil taking Angela under his wing, training her, and maybe even helping her upgrade her suit by the season's end.