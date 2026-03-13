Marvel Studios Officially Unveils 3rd Member of Daredevil’s Resistance Team

Matt Murdock does not fight alone. That's always been one of the central truths of Daredevil: Born Again, Marvel's street-level Disney+ series about a blind lawyer who doubles as the vigilante guardian of Hell's Kitchen. Season 1's events were grim with Wilson Fisk winning the New York City mayoral race, turning the NYPD into his personal instrument of control, and building an Anti-Vigilante Task Force (AVTF) designed to hunt down masked heroes. By the season's end, Daredevil and other vigilantes were in a precarious position, Fisk ruled the city from City Hall, and Matt Murdock stood in the wreckage, declaring he needed an army.

Born Again Season 2 premieres on Disney+ on March 24, and it picks up right where that declaration left off. The season's official trailer and a new teaser confirm Matt is actively assembling that army, pulling together every ally he can find to dismantle Fisk's grip on New York. Some of these recruits on his team are confirmed and seen in action in these promotional materials, with the most recent addition being White Tiger. There are also a few potential allies that Marvel hasn’t officially announced, but there's a good chance they'll partake in Matt's crusade.

Confirmed Members of Daredevil's Resistance

Karen Page

Marvel Television

Karen Page is one of Matt Murdock's oldest allies in the MCU and the first confirmed member of his resistance. Deborah Ann Woll reprises her role from Netflix's Daredevil, and the Season 2 trailer shows her working closely with Matt in what appears to be a covert operation.

The footage places Karen in the field, actively fighting back, and it looks like she'll play more than a supporting role this season. She and Matt also appear to reunite as partners, picking up a dynamic that stretches back to the Netflix series.

Karen's presence in the resistance is arguably the show's most natural continuation. She's always been someone willing to put herself in danger to expose the truth, and Wilson Fisk's stranglehold over New York City is exactly the kind of story Karen would fight.

Jessica Jones

Marvel Television

Krysten Ritter's return as Jessica Jones is the single biggest addition to Born Again Season 2. Jones last appeared in the 2019 finale of her Netflix series, and her arrival marks the character's official MCU debut under the Marvel Studios banner.

The Season 2 trailer confirmed her return in a big way, and subsequent promo material placed her inside the Punisher's former Knickerbocker Village hideout alongside Matt Murdock, suggesting the two will operate out of that space as a base of resistance. She's also seen thrashing a couple of AVTF agents with her superhuman abilities.

Jones brings super strength, durability, and a stubborn, no-nonsense vibe that complements Matt's combat excellence well. She is not a team player by nature, which makes her inclusion in this particular group all the more compelling. Whatever Fisk has done to make her show up, it must be serious.

White Tiger

Marvel Television

Angela del Toro's arc across Season 1 was one of the quieter but more emotionally resonant stories in Born Again. Her uncle, Hector Ayala (the original White Tiger in the MCU, played by the late Kamar de los Reyes), was shot and killed in Season 1. Angela showed a desire to carry on his legacy, and she'll be doing exactly that in the upcoming season.

The new Season 2 teaser made it official, delivering the first on-screen look at Angela in costume. A brief moment in the clip shows her standing behind Karen Page, fist raised, dressed in a White Tiger suit. In Marvel Comics, Angela del Toro is the second White Tiger, who picks up the amulet after Hector's death and seeks out Matt Murdock as a mentor. The show is following that same path.

Likely Members of Daredevil's Resistance

Swordsman

Marvel Television

Tony Dalton's Jack Duquesne first appeared in Hawkeye, where he played a wealthy socialite engaged to Eleanor Bishop. He later featured in Born Again Season 1, where it came to light that he had been operating as a vigilante in New York City, automatically making him Fisk's enemy. By the season's end, he was locked in Kingpin's secret underground prison alongside other vigilantes the mayor had swept off the streets.

The Season 2 trailer shows Matt breaking into that prison, strongly implying that Swordsman gets rescued. A new teaser separately confirmed Dalton's return, briefly showing his character. Dalton revealed during an interview how physically demanding his Season 2 work was, saying he sustained bruising serious enough to keep him bedridden for several weeks. This means he's deep in the action, and his adversary is guaranteed to be Fisk.

Detective Brett Mahoney

Marvel Television

Brett Mahoney was one of the most missed absences from Born Again Season 1. The detective spent the entire run of Netflix's original Daredevil series as a conduit for the vigilantes of Hell's Kitchen to work with the NYPD. He's a morally upright cop in a department full of dirty ones. He appeared across all three seasons of Netflix's Daredevil, plus Jessica Jones and The Punisher, before the original series ended.

Mahoney's return for Season 2 was confirmed by actor Royce Johnson himself, and it arrives at exactly the right moment. With Fisk's Anti-Vigilante Task Force filling the NYPD with loyal enforcers, a detective like Mahoney, someone who has always known how to help the right side, is the kind of ally Matt's resistance needs inside the system.

The Punisher

Marvel Television

Jon Bernthal's Punisher was a significant part of Born Again Season 1, appearing in two episodes before being sent to one of Fisk's high-security prisons. A post-credits scene showed Castle knocking out a guard, teasing an escape. For a while, the natural assumption was that he would resurface in Season 2 to join Matt's resistance.

That is not the case, at least, not so far. Bernthal is confirmed absent from the official Season 2 cast list. Instead, he's heading into a solo Disney+ Special Presentation focusing on Frank Castle taking on mob boss Ma Gnucci. That project is expected to arrive around the same time as Spider-Man: Brand New Day in July and will set up where Castle stands when that film begins. But if Castle is to make a surprise reappearance in Born Again Season 2, he'll definitely be fighting on Matt's side.

Claire Temple

Marvel Television

Claire Temple is one of the important characters of the Netflix Defenders Saga. As the nurse who patched up Daredevil, Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, and Iron Fist across multiple series, she was the unofficial medic of Hell's Kitchen's underground hero community. Rosario Dawson last appeared in Luke Cage Season 2 in 2018, and the character has not been seen in the MCU since.

Reports suggest Claire is headed toward a return in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, not Born Again Season 2. If that holds, her reintegration into the MCU is coming, just not necessarily in this season. Still, with Marvel actively reviving the entire Netflix-era street-level world, Claire could still make a cameo in Born Again Season 2. If she does, she'll be of great assistance to Matt as always.