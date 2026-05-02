Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Releases Exciting Finale Scenes With Jessica Jones, Bullseye & More

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 will air its season finale on May 5, and trailers for the season have proven there's still a lot to look forward to in this final episode. The second season of the Disney+ revival of Netflix's Daredevil has raised the stakes in the war between Daredevil and Kingpin, and now the future of New York City hangs in the balance heading into Episode 8. Several scenes from Daredevil: Born Again's marketing have yet to appear in Season 2's episodes, and a newly compiled video has picked out exactly what's been reserved for the finale.

Throughout Season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock and Karen Page have gone to ground in the wake of Mayor Fisk's Anti-Vigilante Task Force taking the streets. The pair have steadily been mounting a resistance movement against Fisk, who has suffered some heavy blows, including the death of his wife, Vanessa. Heading into the finale, Daredevil has called upon his ally Jessica Jones, Karen is behind bars, and Fisk's hold on the city as mayor is on a knife-edge.

With only one episode to go, Reddit user KostisPat257 has shared a compilation video of all the unseen scenes from Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 marketing so far, which gives audiences a sense of what to expect from the upcoming finale.

One notable scene that audiences haven't seen play out yet is the resolution to Daredevil: Born Again, Season 2, Episode 7's ending, which saw Jessica Jones find Matt Murdock inside a church, after he'd been wounded by AVTF officers in a gunfight.

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Matt is seen collapsed onto a pew when Jessica arrives and tells him, "I hope you can walk, because I'm not carrying you."

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Jessica and Matt's teasing dynamic has become one of the most beloved aspects of their partnership, and this exchange proves there is still plenty more to come between them before the end of the season.

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Another exchange between the duo is shown via a profile shot of Daredevil in his black suit, asking, "Are you ready?" It appears he's talking to Jessica, who responds, "Finally."

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The pair of Defenders engaged in an epic warehouse fight against AVTF agents in Episode 6 of this season, but the battles aren't over for them, with a hallway fight still in store, as hinted at in the marketing.

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The hallway appears bathed in a red glow, and gunfire shoots up sparks of light as Daredevil literally leaps into action and engages AVTF opponents.

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Jessica isn't far behind as she uses her super strength to rip away enemies' weapons.

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Together, the pair seems to make short work of the AVTF officers, with one shot showing Daredevil expertly pitching a club at an officer that knocks him out instantly.

Another new scene between Matt Murdock and Jessica Jones shows the two conferring in Matt's hideout, where Jessica warns Matt, "This has gotten out of hand," before asking him pointedly if he thinks he can stop Fisk.

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Matt doesn't look confident, responding, "not alone" before adding, "but it's going to be a bloodbath." Jessica seems up for the challenge, sarcastically replying, "Then this should be tonnes of fun."

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After facing off in combat with Fisk for a third time in Daredevil: Born Again, Season 2, Episode 6, the two ended up in a stalemate once again, leaving it unclear which is the stronger and whether either can escape this battle alive. But perhaps with Jessica at his side, Daredevil has a chance to turn the tables on Fisk.

Episode 7 took things back to the courtroom as Matt stepped in as Karen's attorney, but it remains to be seen whether or not he is successful in her case. Episode 8 returns to the courtroom to resolve the trial, as Matt is seen back in his lawyer attire.

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Matt and Fisk are shown squaring off, this time in their civilian clothes, which suggests it may take place at City Hall, possibly for Karen's trial.

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Fisk is shown sitting at a podium, preparing to address the city (possibly in his last act as Mayor).

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Another moment, that may reveal the outcome of the trial, shows Karen, Matt, and Kirsten walking out of City Hall.

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Another sequence audiences will witness in the finale is the breakout of a full-on civil war in New York City. Scenes of gigantic crowds converging on City Hall are seen in the season's trailers, as hundreds of red-suited people approach Fisk's seat of power.

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Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and Karen Page are seen at the head of a group of rioters, seemingly ready to face the AVTF and put an end to Fisk's reign once and for all.

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Royce Johnson's Detective Bretty Mahoney is also shown appearing with a police contingent as back up.

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Fans are also waiting to see a few unseen moments featuring Fisk. One shows the Mayor throwing a red-suited rioter over a balcony, and another shows Kingpin punching an enemy so hard that they fly.

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A question fans have going into the finale is what role Bullseye will play after he successfully foiled an assassination attempt on Governor McCaffrey. It seems the master marksman will be back in the final episode, with a moment showing Bullseye lining up his scope at an unseen target.

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An epic revolving shot also shows Bullseye in his full costume, flinging his knives at the camera.

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Another curious sequence sees Matt and Karen in a casual setting, having drinks at a bar. This could be a flashback to a less chaotic time in the duo's relationship, or it could be set in the aftermath of the battle against Fisk.

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Matt's time looking after the city as Daredevil definitely isn't done, however, with another unseen moment depicting Daredevil crouching in the shadows overlooking New York.

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Daredevil: Born Again's Season 2 finale will be released on Tuesday, May 5. The Punisher: One Last Kill is scheduled to air in the week after, and Season 3 of the show is already in production.

How Will Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 End?

This plethora of yet-to-be-seen moments confirms that fans are in for a huge finale on May 5, as Daredevil and Fisk's war comes to a head.

The scenes reveal that there will definitely be more of Daredevil and Jessica Jones' team-up, a resolution to Karen's court trial, and a massive brawl that could end Kingpin's reign as Mayor. There's still no indication of who will win in the Daredevil vs. Fisk fight, although Vincent D'Onofrio teased to The Direct that the final episodes of the season will "make the audience wonder where Fisk is at."

Season 3 of Daredevil: Born Again is poised to introduce new villains and a handful of heroes who audiences have been waiting to see return, meaning the events of the Season 2 finale are sure to be explosive as it paves the way for another huge season in 2027.