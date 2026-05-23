DC Studios Just Revealed DCU Phase 1's Historic Time Jump

DC Studios has made history with the DCU timeline order following a few major time jump for two of its projects in its expanding universe. DC Studios is now almost two years into its first phase, Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters, with a handful of stories helping to build this new universe under company co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran. Focusing on some of the biggest names in this franchise, the stage is set for a thrilling new cinematic universe to thrive on the big and small screens.

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn confirmed that Clayface will be considered the first DC Studios movie in the new DCU timeline. Asked on Threads if the movie was set before or after 2025's Superman, Gunn confirmed it would be set "before" David Corenswet's movie, noting that it is "the first DCU film out of chronological order." This historic move solidifies Clayface as the furthest back a DCU film has been set in the timeline.

This may not be the furthest back a DCU project has been placed on the timeline, though. While an exact year has not been confirmed for Clayface, Lanterns seems primed to venture even further back into the DCU's history. A recent report from Entertainment Weekly revealed that Lanterns will take place across not just one, but two timelines: 2016 and the modern day.

This establishes a few historic landmarks for Lanterns. The show will be the first DCU project to explore two interwoven timelines, as well as the DCU project that will be both earliest and latest on the DC Studios' timeline at the time of its release. Fans will therefore get a peek into the historical context of how the DCU came to be what it is, as depicted in projects like Superman and Peacemaker, in addition to building upon those foundations to lead into Man of Tomorrow.

Every DC Studios Project in Timeline Order

Lanterns (2016 Timeline)

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Lanterns will officially begin streaming on August 16, 2026. The show will feature Aaron Pierre as John Stewart and Kyle Chandler as Hal Jordan, marking the first live-action Green Lantern project since Ryan Reynolds' highly-criticized 2011 Green Lantern movie.

The show's 2016 timeline picks up after a shooting breaks out in Rushville, Nebraska. While investigating, Jordan trains Stewart in the ways of the Lantern Corps. Showing the two leads' differing methods, the series will show Stewart's early days as part of the Corps, as he learns how to be a hero.

Clayface

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Set earlier in the timeline than any other DC Studios film, Clayface will be the second of two DCU movies released in 2026. Directed by James Watkins, Tom Rhys Harries will star as the DCU's Matt Hagen, and the cast will also feature Naomi Ackie, Max Minghella, and Eddie Marsan.

This film will explore Matt Hagen's evolution into the terrifying monster known as Clayface after a gangster disfigures his face beyond the point of recognition. Starting off as an actor, Hagen is seen in the movie's first trailer laying in bed with his face completely wrapped up in fabric, and he is seen later wiping his face off and showing the clay-like nature of his skin.

Being set before several other key DCU projects should hopefully illuminate fans on the history of this version of Gotham City.

Creature Commandos

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The second project in DC Studios' timeline is the animated Creature Commandos, which was the first official release of the entire DC Universe on HBO Max in December 2024. The show featured a massive cast, including Frank Grillo (Rick Flag Sr.), Maria Bakalova (Ilana Rostovic), Sean Gunn (Weasel), Indira Varma (The Bride), David Harbour (Frankenstein), and more.

This series shows Amanda Waller assembling Task Force M out of Belle Reve prison, focusing on more non-human fighters for a mission to take out Pokolistani Princess Ilana Rostovic. Hoping to avoid starting World War III, this mission gets complicated, as the Commandos use brutal methods in their mission against the princess.

Superman

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Third in line for DC Studios is Superman, which debuted as the DC Universe's first new movie in July 2025. Directed and written by James Gunn, the film stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, and Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific.

This movie starts three years after Superman revealed himself to the world, diving into another epic battle with Lex Luthor and his powerful associates. Clark Kent manages his life as a Daily Planet reporter and a superhero, doing everything in his power to protect the people of Metropolis.

Peacemaker Season 2

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Marking a change from the old DC Extended Universe to the new DCU, Peacemaker Season 2 brought its hero's story into a new era of storytelling. Directed and written by James Gunn, this show features John Cena (Peacemaker), Danielle Brooks (Leota Adebayo), Freddie Stroma (Vigilante), Jennifer Holland (Emilia Harcourt), and Steve Agee (John Economos).

Acting as a soft reboot of the series after Season 1, Season 2 shows Christopher Smith going to a new universe as he tries to find his place in the world. Encountering a new version of his family, he also goes on the run from Rick Flag Sr., who wants revenge on Smith for killing his son, Rick Flag Jr.

Supergirl

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Supergirl will be DC Studios' next theatrical release, soaring into theaters on June 26, 2026. Milly Alcock will return as Kara Zor-El for her first solo movie alongside Eve Ridley (Ruthye Marye Knoll), Jason Momoa (Lobo), Matthias Schoenaerts (Krem of the Yellow Hills), and others (including David Corenswet's Superman in a potentially minor role).

Based on Tom King's Woman of Tomorrow run from the comics, this story will show Supergirl celebrating her 23rd birthday before running into a lost young girl seeking revenge for her parents' deaths. Kara Zor-El will also go through her own trauma, as the story will show Krypto the Super-dog being gravely injured before Kara goes after those responsible for hurting him.

Lanterns (2026 Timeline)

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Little is known about the current-day storyline of Lanterns, other than it will unlock another mystery that ties into the events that play out in 2016.

It has been confirmed, though, that between the two timelines, Guy Gardner has become a Lantern. This explains Hal Jordan's line in the first trailer, where he exclaims that he is the only human Green Lantern.

Perhaps Hal is killed off at some point in the show in the 2016 timeline, resulting in his ring actually going to Guy and having him take the mantle for the remainder of the present timeline. This could give John more of a challenge in proving his worthiness of becoming a Green Lantern.

Man of Tomorrow

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Following on from Lanterns is Man of Tomorrow, the sequel to James Gunn's Superman. Continuing the story of Clark Kent and Lois Lane, the film will pit the Man of Steel against Brainiac and force him to team up with archenemy Lex Luthor.

The movie will also be a follow-up to a few other projects in the DCU. Presumably, John Stewart will be a full-fledged Green Lantern by the time Man of Tomorrow rolls around, with Aaron Pierre confirmed to star. Another superpowered being reprising their role is Milly Alcock, who will continue the fight alongside her cousin in the sequel.

A question mark is Peacemaker, who was thrown into Salvation by Rick Flag Sr. at the end of his show's second season. Presumably, Man of Tomorrow will also address this lingering plot thread, leaving it primed to be one of the DCU's first mini-crossover events.