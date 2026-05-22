Jack Ryan Star On Another Movie After 'Ghost War' Possibilities: 'Right Now, We're Heading On a Path That Always Follows Clancy'

Jack Ryan: Ghost War concluded with a clear setup for future stories, revealing the exciting future of John Krasinski's titular character and setting up potential sequels down the line. Prime Video's Jack Ryan series ran for four seasons before concluding in 2023.

The story continued in Ghost War, following Ryan after he left the CIA and attempted to build a normal civilian life, only to be pulled back into the dangerous world of espionage.

Will There Be Another Jack Ryan Movie After 'Ghost War'? John Krasinski & Director Address Future of Franchise

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Jack Ryan: Ghost War ended on a hopeful note after a successful mission that led to newly promoted CIA director James Greer recommending Jack Ryan as the agency's new Deputy Director. The ending effectively transitioned the franchise from a TV series format into potential sequels, with Jack back in the high-stakes world of the CIA with a prominent new position.

In an interview with JoBlo Celebrity Access, John Krasinski expressed enthusiasm about continuing the character in film format, directly addressing the possibility of Jack Ryan eventually becoming the US President, hinting, "We're sort of heading on a path that always follows [Tom] Clancy."

JoBlo: “If this were to continue on with multiple sequels and go into the future, would you envision eventually we see President Jack Ryan? Would that ever be where it goes or was this forging a different path for the character?” John Krasinksi: “It's a really good question. Listen, I'm such a huge fan of the Clancy novels and the Clancy movies. If you're paying attention to the show in that way, we always tip our hat to one of the one of the books or one of the story lines… Listen, the fact that, spoiler alert, at the end of the the movie I become deputy director, that's in the canon. And so, I always like to think that we could do that, but it would have to be organic. You know what I mean? You wouldn't just do it just to do it. But right now, we're sort of heading on a path that always follows Clancy.”

No sequel has been officially greenlit yet, but Krasinski's willingness to return is a positive sign. In Tom Clancy's original novels, Jack Ryan's transition to Deputy Director of the CIA is a key part of the established canon, serving as a stepping stone in his rise through the intelligence community.

In the books, this pivot eventually leads to him becoming National Security Advisor, Vice President, and ultimately President of the United States.

In a separate interview with CinemaBlend, Jack Ryan: Ghost War director Andrew Bernstein said that he would love to continue in the franchise's espionage world, noting that "there's a lot of mileage left in learning about this guy" and the world he's in:

Andrew Bernstein: “I'd love to continue with Jack Ryan, because I think, I’ve lived with this character for a long time. I think there's a lot of mileage left in learning about this guy, and what makes him tick, and the world he's in. And I think that character’s super interesting, because our world is changing, and as our world changes, Jack Ryan changes and I think it's always going to be relevant."

The filmmaker also expressed his desire to explore potential spin-offs, such as one featuring Wendell Pierce's James Greer, who was promoted to Director of the CIA:

"But, you know, listen, Wendell [Pierce]’s character is another character I love and I would love to explore more of. I just think he's super interesting. He gets a lot of screen time in this movie, which I'm thrilled about. And Wendell's such an incredible actor that any chance to explore the world with Wendell is like gold for everybody. So yeah, I just love Clancy's world. I just think… he's always going to be relevant, because he was talking about stuff… History repeats itself and I think we're going to keep talking about this for a long time."

When asked by MovieWeb if Jack Ryan: Ghost War will be his last, Krasinski reassured that he "100%" would love to explore more of the character's adventures further, noting that there are many "little hints and Easter eggs" from the show's TV seasons and movies that could pave the way for more missions down the line:

Krasinski: "100%. I hope so. But again, only dictated by the fans wanting to see that, you know, I mean, and I think that we have been so unbelievably blown away and moved by the outpouring of love for this show and now for the movie, hopefully, because I think I get called Jack at the airport more than I do Jim now, which is a big deal for me. But no, I mean, listen, I'm such a huge fan of the world, and not only the movies, but the books and what Tom Clancy did. And so, if you're a fan of the books, then you see that there are little hints and Easter eggs in each season. There's Clear and Present Danger stuff, there's Patriot Game stuff. And I love following the canon. So clearly, at the end of this, he's Deputy Director. I mean, I love following the breadcrumbs that Tom Clancy left. So, hopefully, I get another chance to do it."

Krasinski made it clear that any continuation would honor Tom Clancy's novel without rushing it, keeping the character's growth true to the author's vision.

Jack Ryan: Ghost War features John Krasinski, Wendell Pierce, Michael Kelly, Sienna Miller, Betty Gabriel, and Douglas Hodge. The movie premiered on Prime Video on May 20.

What's Next After Jack Ryan: Ghost War, If It Follows the Books

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Jack Ryan: Ghost War's ending of Jack being promoted as the CIA's Deputy Director was a faithful adaptation of Tom Clancy's Ryanverse books, so it's only natural that the next feature film adaptations will follow canon.

Jack Ryan's Deputy Director Era was chronicled in Clancy's The Sum of All Fears (read more on how to read Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan books in order), where his mission involved a major international crisis tied to nuclear terrorism.

Following the high-stakes mission, Ryan briefly retired again, but was pulled back into the government service as National Security Advisor to the President in Debt of Honor amid a growing conflict with Japan.

While Ryan successfully wiped out the Japanese forces threatening war, a sex scandal forced the US Vice President to retire, and the President suggested that Jack take over the position. However, a catastrophic terrorist attack led to the President's death, thrusting Ryan directly into the role of the President of the United States.

Tom Clancy's Executive Orders follows Ryan as President, dealing with the challenges of rebuilding the government amid various domestic and international crises. Ryan's position as President would continue in Clancy's The Bear and the Dragon.

A potential sequel could adapt elements of The Sum of All Fears, which would then move into Debt of Honor territory. Becoming President would represent a major tonal shift for Ryan, turning the franchise from a spy thriller to a mix of political drama and crisis management.