All 9 Star Wars Movies and Disney+ Series Releasing After The Mandalorian and Grogu

The Mandalorian and Grogu arrives in theaters this Friday, with several other Star Wars movies and Disney+ series scheduled to follow over the next two years. The film puts Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin and Grogu into their first theatrical adventure, with Jon Favreau directing from a script he co-wrote with Dave Filoni and Noah Kloor. It is the first Star Wars film to reach cinemas since 2019's Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker, ending a seven-year Star Wars theatrical drought.

Four confirmed Star Wars projects are scheduled to release after The Mandalorian and Grogu. One is a theatrical film, three are series headed to Disney+. As the first Star Wars film in years, The Mandalorian and Grogu is a highly important movie that will heavily influence which other Star Wars films join the current slate.

How The Mandalorian and Grogu performs at the box office will likely influence decisions on every Star Wars film and Disney+ series Lucasfilm has lined up next, particularly the MandoVerse projects tied directly to its story.

Every Confirmed Star Wars Project Coming After Mandalorian and Grogu

Star Wars: Visions Presents - The Ninth Jedi

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Star Wars: Visions Presents - The Ninth Jedi is the first full series spinoff to come out of the anime anthology Star Wars: Visions, and Disney+ is currently scheduled to release it sometime in 2026. Lucasfilm has not narrowed down a release window. The animated limited series continues the story of Lah Kara, the young Force-sensitive woman introduced in the Ninth Jedi short from Volume 1 in 2021, who returned in The Ninth Jedi: Child of Hope as part of Volume 3 in October 2025.

Production I.G is animating the show with Kenji Kamiyama serving as supervising director. Kara's story unfolds in a galaxy where the Jedi Order has long since faded into legend, with her father, a legendary lightsaber-smith, kidnapped, and Kara setting out to find him. The series was announced during Star Wars Celebration Japan in April 2025 as the launch title of a new Visions Presents banner for longer-form follow-ups to popular Visions shorts.

Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord Season 2

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Lucasfilm announced a second season of Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord on April 2, just days before the first season premiered on Disney+. The animated series follows former Sith lord Maul, voiced by Sam Witwer, as he rebuilds his criminal syndicate on the new planet Janix in the years after Order 66. Season 1 finished its 10-episode run on Star Wars Day, May 4, 2026, following a two-episode-per-week release schedule that began on April 6.

The show wrapped up Season 1 with the highest Rotten Tomatoes score of any Star Wars series, comfortably edging out the previous high watermark of Andor's two seasons. Dave Filoni, who created the series with head writer Matt Michnovetz, confirmed Season 2 is in development from Lucasfilm Animation. No production start date or release window has been announced, but fans might not have to wait too long. Season 1 featured some of the best action scenes in modern Star Wars, with Darth Vader moving like an absolute menace. Hopefully, the follow-up season is just as good.

Ahsoka Season 2

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Ahsoka Season 2 is officially scheduled to premiere on Disney+ in early 2027. Rosario Dawson made the announcement during Disney's Upfront presentation last Tuesday, May 12, presenting a behind-the-scenes reel from the new season. The Star Wars series wrapped principal photography in the United Kingdom in October 2025, with creator Dave Filoni writing all eight episodes.

Pushing the show into 2027 makes 2026 the first calendar year without a new live-action Star Wars series on Disney+ since the streaming platform launched in 2019. Hayden Christensen returns as Anakin Skywalker, with Rory McCann replacing the late Ray Stevenson in the role of Baylan Skoll. Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Eman Esfandi, and Ivanna Sakhno also return, with Lars Mikkelsen back as Grand Admiral Thrawn.

Dawson teased the upcoming season at Disney's Upfront, saying the battles are bigger and the stakes are higher than in Season 1. The previous season ended with Ahsoka, Sabine Wren, and Huyang stranded on Peridea, while Thrawn returned to the main galaxy.

Star Wars: Starfighter

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Star Wars: Starfighter reaches theaters on May 28, 2027, taking the Memorial Day weekend slot Lucasfilm has used for some of its biggest titles. Shawn Levy directs from a script by Jonathan Tropper, with Ryan Gosling leading a cast that also features Matt Smith, Mia Goth, Aaron Pierre, Amy Adams, Simon Bird, Jamael Westman, Daniel Ings, and teenager Flynn Gray.

The film is a standalone story set roughly five years after The Rise of Skywalker, in a stretch of the timeline the franchise has not previously shown on screen. Filming wrapped in the United Kingdom last year, with Tom Cruise reportedly visiting the set and operating a camera for a lightsaber duel sequence filmed in a muddy pond.

Levy has been clear that Starfighter is neither a sequel nor a prequel and does not lean on legacy characters from the Skywalker Saga. Gosling's character is described as Flynn Gray's uncle, with Adams playing Gray's mother, and both Smith and Goth cast as antagonists.

Other Announced Star Wars Projects Still in Development Limbo

The Taika Waititi Star Wars Movie

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Taika Waititi's Star Wars movie was first announced in May 2020, with the Thor: Ragnarok and Jojo Rabbit director attached to direct, co-write, and star. Former Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy revealed in her exit interview that Waititi had turned in a script she finds "hilarious and great," though she stressed that moving the project forward is no longer her decision. She described the film as "somewhat still alive," with its fate up to Filoni and Brennan.

The Donald Glover Lando Movie

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Donald Glover turned in a script for a long-developing Lando project, according to Kennedy. The project was first announced in December 2020 as a Disney+ series before later shifting into film territory, and it would see Glover reprise his role as a younger Lando Calrissian from Solo: A Star Wars Story. Kennedy grouped the Lando film with Waititi's project as "somewhat still alive," with both projects' futures hanging on the new Lucasfilm leadership.

The Simon Kinberg Trilogy

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Writer-producer Simon Kinberg is developing a new Star Wars trilogy that Kennedy described as the most likely major film project after Starfighter, though she noted the timeline pushes it "well into 2030 plus." Kinberg completed a fresh story treatment in late 2025 after his earlier draft was reportedly upended and rewritten. Kennedy said both Filoni and Brennan are on board with the direction.

The Carlton and Nick Cuse Live-Action Series

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Lost showrunner Carlton Cuse and his son Nick Cuse, a writer on Watchmen and Station Eleven, are in early development on a live-action Star Wars series for Disney+, but plot details remain under wraps. The project was the first new live-action Star Wars series to enter public development in some time, but no production schedule or release window has been announced.

A Droid Story

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A Droid Story is an animated Disney+ feature first announced in December 2020 during Disney's Investor Day. The project would follow a new hero guided by R2-D2 and C-3PO, developed jointly by Lucasfilm Animation and Industrial Light & Magic. Lucasfilm has not given any public update on the film in years. Whether the project remains in active development is unclear.

BONUS: Rangers of the New Republic

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Rangers of the New Republic was announced in December 2020 as a Mandalorian spinoff intended to center on Gina Carano's New Republic marshal Cara Dune. The series was quietly shelved following Carano's firing from Lucasfilm. Carano and Disney settled her wrongful termination lawsuit in 2025, and Carano recently confirmed that she has reconnected with Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni. Whether that reopens the door for a revived series, or simply paves the way for Cara Dune to return elsewhere in the MandoVerse, is still unclear.