Avengers: Doomsday Will Include 6 Species of Superheroes (Confirmed)

Avengers: Doomsday features a stacked cast of characters from several sentient species, each crucial to the movie's Multiversal plot. The MCU's 2026 crossover event has 61 confirmed and rumored Marvel characters who will assemble in their most dangerous mission yet, as the fate of the Multiverse hangs in the balance due to the arrival of Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom.

The massive ensemble is expected to divide into several teams, including Sam Wilson's Avengers, the New Avengers, the Fantastic Four, the X-Men, and a powerful group led by God Loki. By breaking down the core cast of Doomsday, the origins of the powered individuals differ, a direct result of the MCU's consistent expansion of its roster of enhanced beings from the Multiverse Saga.

Every Major Species in Avengers: Doomsday

Humans

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At the forefront of the conflict in Avengers: Doomsday are the humans, who make up the largest group in the MCU ensemble and are headlined by Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom, alongside key heroes crucial to the plot, including Steve Rogers, Thor, Reed Richards, Sentry, and Yelena Belova.

The baseline humans in Avengers: Doomsday highlight the enhanced individuals through technology (Ghost, Sam Wilson, Ant-Man), elite training and skill (Yelena Belova, M'Baku, Shang-Chi), experiments and accidental exposure (the Fantastic Four, Sentry), and serums (Steve Rogers, Bucky Barnes, John Walker, and Red Guardian).

This diverse group of human characters essentially forms the backbone of the resistance against Doctor Doom. Still, the fact that Doom is also included under this umbrella creates a twisted irony; humanity’s greatest threat in Doomsday emerges from within its own ranks.

Asgardians

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Thor spearheads the "Asgardians" species in Avengers: Doomsday, showcasing the might of god-like beings from Asgard as one of the frontliners in the fight against Victor von Doom.

Asgardians are known for their superhuman strength, near invulnerability, and magical powers and weapons, making them a prime addition to Doomsday's species lineup. It is unknown whether Valkyrie is slated to appear in the 2026 MCU film, but her presence would be ideal, as it adds elite combat prowess and strategic command, given her experience leading the people of New Asgard.

These god-like warriors represent a step above baseline-enhanced humans, making them far superior through their raw mythological power and elevating the stakes by their mere presence as gods on the battlefield.

Talokanil

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The Talokanil, first introduced in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, is set to play a crucial role in fighting for the fate of the Multiverse as they go up against Doctor Doom and his army.

Led by Namor (who is seemingly pissed about what happened to his underwater kingdom in Avengers: Doomsday), the underwater-dwelling people of Talokan possess superhuman strength and vibranium-based technology similar to that of the Wakandans.

What makes them unique from Asgardians and humans is that they are well-adept in aquatic environments, using bodies of water like the ocean and the creatures that inhabit them as major assets on the battlefield.

Namor, Attuma, and Namora are all confirmed to appear in Doomsday, giving the heroes a key advantage with their aquatic-based abilities to try and outmaneuver whatever Doom has planned for the Multiverse.

Mutants

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Returning to the spotlight in Avengers: Doomsday are the fan-favorite mutants from the X-Men. While they are confirmed to originate from an alternate timeline, these powerful individuals still carry the X-gene, the genetic anomaly that grants them extraordinary abilities at birth or puberty.

These gifts can often turn them into heroes fighting to protect the world from otherworldly threats, while others become villains driven by radical ideals.

Avengers: Doomsday will showcase the original X-Men cast from Fox's Marvel movies, led by Professor X, Magneto, and Cyclops, as they prevent their own reality from collapsing due to an imminent incursion, which may or may not be directly caused by Doctor Doom.

Frost Giants (Loki)

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While many deemed Loki an Asgardian, Tom Hiddleston's MCU character is actually a Jotun (aka a Frost Giant) from Jotunheim. Loki was adopted by Odin and turned him into an Odinson.

Frost Giants in the MCU are best known for their ice-based powers, shapeshifting, and immense size and strength. This is on top of their identity as ancient enemies of Asgard.

Loki's ties to his Frost Giant heritage could come in handy if he manages to use his shapeshifting ability while evading capture from Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday, considering that he is one of the major targets of the big bad because he seeks his Multiversal power.

Cosmic Entity Hybrid (Love)

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Love is Thor's adoptive daughter, often deemed one of the most powerful children in Avengers: Doomsday. Love was reincarnated by Eternity itself, making her a rare hybrid of mortal origins and god-like celestial power.

Love's powerful abilities include pure cosmic energy, superhuman strength and durability, and the ability to carry the essence of the Necrosword's destructive force. As a child who can channel celestial power, Love is a strong asset that could be unleashed against Doctor Doom to turn the tide in battle, but it will all depend on Thor's willingness to put her daughter in harm's way.