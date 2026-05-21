The Boys Season 5 finale revealed The Deep's fate in the chaotic final battle between the titular team and Homelander's forces. Right off the bat, The Deep (Chace Crawford) is an insecure supe and a member of The Seven known for his pathetic ego, sexual misconduct, and deep devotion to Homelander.

The Boys Season 5 pushed Deep to the limit after he endorsed a controversial underwater oil pipeline in a public service announcement. This move backfired when Black Noir II sabotaged it, causing a massive spill that killed billions of sea creatures. The penultimate episode of Season 5 revealed that the ocean life blamed The Deep and warned him never to return, or they would kill him.

Here's What Happens To The Deep In The Boys Season 5 Finale, Explained

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The Boys Season 5 confirmed The Deep's death during a pivotal battle against Starlight in the finale, and how he died was gruesome and marked a brutal end to his long-running pattern of selfishness, betrayal, and inability to take responsibility.

Starlight pulled The Deep away from the chaos of the main fight and flew him to a nearby beach for a long-overdue confrontation. The moment was deeply satisfying: Annie finally faced her Season 1 abuser head-on, delivering a sense of personal justice for the abuse she suffered in his hands.

Following a brief, ugly scuffle, Starlight overpowered him and blasted the now former member of The Seven straight into the ocean, the one place he had been desperately avoiding in the latter half of the season.

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There, the sea creatures he betrayed exact their revenge: a swarm of sharks surrounded him in a frenzy, with a giant octopus delivering the killing blow by wrapping around him and impaling his head with a tentacle. The creatures would then drag his body underwater as Starlight watches in confusion.

The Deep's death is one of the more satisfying character exits in a packed finale, as he clearly had it coming, given his irredeemable arc throughout the five-season run of The Boys.

How The Deep Dies In The Boys Is Truly Hilarious

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The Deep's death in The Boys series finale is considered by many to be ironic and peak dark comedy.

As the "King of the Seas," it's worth noting that The Deep spent years pretending to love ocean life, and it even came to a point that he had intimate (and questionable) relations with some of the sea creatures, most notably the octopus, Ambrosius, from Season 3. Then, a hammerhead shark named Xander (voiced by Samuel L. Jackson) sent him a stern warning in the penultimate episode to never enter the water again because the entire ocean knew what he did.

Making the sea creatures the main reason for his demise proved how much of a loser he really is because even the sea creatures finally got fed up with his nonsense and selfish nature. The Deep went out exactly as he lived: a joke.

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A tentacle through the Deep's skull from his supposed subjects serves as the ultimate middle finger in The Boys universe. By not having a redemption arc (or even glimpses of it) and no heroic last stand, it's hilarious because The Deep's death is too fitting for a foolish character like him.

Many predicted that The Deep would be killed by Homelander or Starlight, but this was not the case. Instead, he died because he was such a monumental disappointment that the entire ocean (yes, the whole lot) put out a hit on him.

Why The Octopus, Fish, and Sea Creatures Kill The Deep

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The surface-level explanation for the octopus, sharks, and other fish killing The Deep in The Boys series finale is the controversial underwater oil pipeline that Black Noir II sabotaged, leading to a massive oil spill that killed many sea creatures.

The Boys Season 5 sent a strong message about The Deep's death by letting the sea creatures have a go at him in his final moments: the ocean didn't just kill The Deep, it canceled him in the most brutal way possible.

By never once taking real responsibility for his actions, the entire aquatic world collectively decided that The Deep is not the ideal role model or "King" that they want to represent them in the surface world.

The Deep's willingness to participate in the promotional ad continued his lifelong pattern of exploiting sea creatures for his own benefit, most notably his ex-girlfriend, the octopus Ambrosius.

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Part of the reason why the sea creatures were hellbent on killing him was personal revenge for The Deep's murder of Ambrosius (voiced by Doctor Strange star Tilda Swinton) in Season 4, Episode 7. Ambrosius was one of the few beings who truly cared about him, but he left her for dead after he smashed her tank and left her to suffocate on the floor.

The sea creatures were mad because The Deep murdered one of their own, and their targeted execution allowed them to give Ambrosius' soul a sense of peace and justice.