Natalie Alyn Lind Talks Joining the Yellowstone Universe in Dutton Ranch, Dream Crossovers, & More (Exclusive)

Natalie Alyn Lind opens up about stepping into the Yellowstone franchise in Dutton Ranch, her dream crossovers, and how her character is poised to leave a lasting mark on the franchise's legacy. Set after the game-changing events of the main Yellowstone series, Dutton Ranch continues the story of Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) as they navigate a fresh start in South Texas while raising their adopted son, Carter (Finn Little).

Lind joins the stacked cast of Dutton Ranch (which already includes Annette Bening, Jai Courtney, and Ed Harris) as Oreana, a striking young woman with a free-spirited nature. Official first-look photos from Paramount+ confirm that Oreana is Carter's love interest, setting the stage for fresh drama in the upcoming series.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with The Direct, Natalie Alyn Lind, who fans may know from her breakout roles in The Gifted and The Goldbergs, reflected on Oreana's contribution to the Yellowstone legacy of strong, driven female characters, noting that Oreana's compelling arc makes her a must-see, as she transforms into "someone completely different from how [fans] first met her."

What also makes Oreana stand out at Dutton Ranch, according to Lind, is her "fiery spirit," the kind of young woman who can walk into any room and "say exactly what's on her mind" without hesitation. It is a quality that naturally draws parallels to Reilly's iconic Beth Dutton.

Lind also discussed the intriguing dynamic between Oreana and Carter in Dutton Ranch, playfully addressing fan comparisons to Beth and Rip. While being careful not to spoil anything, the actress admitted that "there are some parallels that people are really going to enjoy" in the show.

More of The Direct's conversation with Natalie Alyn Lind can be read and viewed below, including a discussion of her time in a "cowboy camp" before joining the series, her interest in returning to the superhero worlds of Marvel and DC, and her exciting next chapter in the realm of horror.

New episodes of Dutton Ranch premiere every Friday on Paramount+ at midnight PT.

Natalie Alyn Lind Explains Why Oreana Stands Out in Dutton Ranch

Paramount+

“She Is Definitely the Type Who Puts On a Tough Persona…”

The Direct: "Natalie, you're playing Oreana in Dutton Ranch, the new Yellowstone spinoff. What drew you to the character, and what do you find most interesting about her?"

Natalie Alyn Lind: "So what drew me to Oreana was definitely her fiery spirit is the nice way to put it. I would say she's somebody who can walk into any room and is not afraid to say exactly what's on her mind. But she is definitely the type who puts on a tough persona; she has a massive heart, has gone through a lot of struggles in her life, and she's a very powerful, strong, just independent woman. And there are a lot of different elements and a lot of different aspects that a lot of people don't see from the outside. So being able to play a character with so many different levels. It's just been incredible."

Continuing Yellowstone's Legacy of Strong Women Characters

Paramount+

“[Oreana] Is the Type To Go After What’s Right in Front of Her…”

The Direct: "Taylor Sheridan’s stories are packed with strong, complex women. As a young actress entering this universe, what do you see as Oreana’s unique contribution to that legacy, particularly in a story about building a new future away from the original Yellowstone?"

Natalie Alyn Lind: "I think for that legacy, that's a great question. Actually, that is a great question. I think what I liked about ‘Yellowstone’ so much is that it has an authentic feel to all the characters, especially the female characters; they experience heartbreak, anger, and love. And for my character, specifically, she is somebody who has always been given things her entire life, and she is the type to go after what's right in front of her. And my character throughout the season really develops into someone completely different from how you first met her. I think the development, and seeing her come in as like, just kind of this ‘screw the world, kind of bratty’ at the beginning, but from a very genuine place, seeing her development, I think, is going to be something that a lot of people are going to appreciate. It's what really drew me to the character and it's something that I'm not sure a lot of people have seen in this universe before."

Why Oreana & Carter's Dynamic In Dutton Ranch Is a Must-See

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“I Definitely Think That There Are Some Parallels [To Beth and Rip]…”

The Direct: "Fans are already shipping Oreana and Carter hard after those truck photos. Some diehard fans are calling your characters, 'Beth and Rip Dutton Jr.' What is your reaction to that?"

Natalie Alyn Lind: "I can't say too much. I don't want to give any spoilers away, but you might be going in the right direction. Maybe you're not. I think there are some parallels, but a very different relationship. But I definitely think that there are some parallels that people are really going to enjoy about our characters together."

The Direct then asked Natalie if Oreana has what it takes to win the "Beth Dutton seal of approval" for Carter. While she really can't say anything about the topic, the actress offered high praise toward Kelly Reilly's portrayal of Beth, noting that "it was very important for all of the female characters [in the Yellowstone universe] to maintain a powerful image:"

Natalie Alyn Lind: "I don't want to give too much away. You're asking all the right questions. You're asking all the right questions. I don't want to give anything away, but working with Kelly Reilly, she is, in real life, such a powerhouse. And she is an executive producer on the show, and she was very involved with all of these storylines and developing these characters. And Beth Dutton is one of the most iconic female characters in television. And I think for her, it was very important for all of the females to maintain that powerful image, and not just the image of it, but actually be powerful and be grounded. And she has a huge influence on my character. If we're talking about the seal of approval, I think it might be giving a lot away. So I'm not going to say yes or no, but you're going to have to watch and see. You're going to have to watch and see."

Dream Yellowstone Crossovers & Guest Stars for Dutton Ranch

Paramount+

“It’s So Crazy How Big the Universe Is, and It Almost Feels Like a Marvel or DC Comic Book Universe…”

The Direct: "The Yellowstone universe keeps expanding with shows like Marshals and The Madison. Is there a dream crossover or character from another Sheridan series you'd love to see Oreana interact with?"

Natalie Alyn Lind: "I mean, I think anybody. We just went to Stagecoach this last weekend, and 'The Madison' that I'm watching right now is such an amazing show. And it's not like the direct crossover from the original show, or like not one of the prequels, but it does kind of take place in a similar space. So I mean anybody from ‘The Madison,’ I mean anybody from 'Marshals.' And I would just love to do any sort of crossover [with] everybody in this family. It's so crazy how big the universe is, and it almost feels like a Marvel or DC comic book universe, because there are so many different [timelines]… you're like, ‘what timeframe are you from?’ So I'm not sure if any of the prequels would make sense for our current characters. Like, I don't think that there would be any sort of draw in from there. But everybody from the original [generation], like Luke [Grimes], I love Luke. My boyfriend [Kai Caster] was in the original, so I got a chance to be there for 'Yellowstone' Season 5A, and I got to know everybody so well. Honestly, anybody from this universe I would love to have come in."

As for her dream guest stars, Natalie expressed her desire to work with her mother and two sisters at Dutton Ranch, noting that it would benefit the show because "they all look like family."

Natalie Alyn Lind comes from a prominent Hollywood family, born to actress Barbara Alyn Woods and producer John Lind. She is the eldest of three daughters, with both younger sisters, Emily Alyn Lind (We Were Liars) and Alyvia Alyn Lind (Wayward and Chucky), also working as film and TV actresses.

Natalie Alyn Lind: "I mean, my answer would probably be, I mean, my sisters are actresses, and so is my mom. So honestly, it's so funny, like in our careers, we've always done projects. The only time I've actually ever done anything with my sister was in a movie we did when we were five and six years old, and we played sisters. And then my mom played my mom before, but I've never been on screen with her. She was just in another scene playing my mom. And then my youngest sister, [Alyvia], played a younger version of me, and then my younger sister, Emily, played a younger version of me. But we've never, as adults, done something where we've all been on screen together. I think maybe they have, but it would be really fun to see different cousins come in for the Jackson family. And I don't think there's a better casting choice than my actual sister. So we definitely look like family."

Preparing for Dutton Ranch Involves a Cowboy Boot Camp

Paramount+

“This Training Process Is Not Fake, Which I Really Appreciate…”

The Direct: "Taylor Sheridan’s universe is known for its intense, authentic portrayals of ranch life. I also read in a past interview that you love training and physical work. How much hands-on experience did you get with horses, ranch work, or Texas culture to prepare for Oreana?"

Natalie Alyn Lind: “So we were part of the famous cowboy camp that happens before any of the shows happen, and that was such an incredible experience for me. I've ridden horses before, but I've never actually trained on horses, and there's a big difference between riding a horse and training on a horse. That experience was so incredible. And it was also the first time that I met most of my co-stars. So I was meeting Jai [Courtney], JR [Villarreal], Marc [Menchaca], and everybody, and Finn [Little] during that cowboy camp. So it wasn't just an incredible experience for training and learning how to do things properly, but it was also a great experience for us to all meet, be on the horses, and experience what it's like to actually be a cowboy in Texas. This training process is not fake, which I really appreciate. It's not that we're not training on horses to look good for the camera. They want us to actually experience what it's like to cut and to rope and to just be comfortable. So it was so fun, and I have a new passion now, which is horseback riding. And it's so cool when you have a character who actually feels like that character and can train and do it, instead of just faking it or having a stunt double do it for the camera. I love every single stunt double that I work with, and I'm always like, ‘Can I just try it once? Can I please just do it too? ‘Because I like to be able to do what my character can do. I did a TV show called 'The Gifted,' and I did a month of parkour training lessons, and got really good at parkour, and then after they were like, 'Actually, your character can't do parkour because the effects were too expensive.' So I could also do parkour, but it was never used on camera. So yeah, I love that you know that about me. I'm obsessed with anything stunt-related, anything practically on screen. That's my cup of tea."

How Dutton Ranch's Texas Setting Makes the Show Unique

Paramount+

"People are going to be very shocked to see what a different twist we're taking and this new storyline..."

The Direct: "Moving the Dutton story to South Texas brings a fresh setting with new challenges like rival ranches. How does the neo-Western vibe of Dutton Ranch feel different from other projects you’ve done, and what surprised you most about filming there?"

Natalie Alyn Lind: "I mean, this show specifically. I've been a huge fan of the Yellowstone world for years. I have seen it since the very beginning. And what I like about this show is that it maintains all of the heart and it maintains the aspects of Yellowstone that people love so much about the original but taking it to a different place, like Texas, one of the things I love about Taylor's show so much is that he incorporates and makes the surroundings and the place that we're filming, one of the main characters, and Texas is so influential within this story. It's fiery. You can feel the heat through the screen. And working in Texas was so incredible. I mean, I'm half Canadian. I was born in LA, so I'm not used to heat. On my first day of filming, it was four in the morning, and it was 94 degrees, and I was sweating. I had to change my shorts out probably three times because they kept on getting too loose. I was so sweaty. But I think that fans are really going to enjoy this new look of the Yellowstone universe. It's all the same aspects and the same characters that people loved so much about the original. But I think that people are going to be very shocked to see what a different twist we're taking and this new storyline, it's so different than the original, but it still has all the elements that made the first one so popular."

Working with Dutton Ranch's A-List Stars Made Natalie a Better Actress

Paramount+

“I Think I Was Just Naturally Picking Up on Their Presence…”

The Direct: "Working alongside the veterans must be incredible. Did any of them give you memorable advice about joining this world or navigating a big franchise like this?"

Natalie Alyn Lind: “Going into this process of booking the show, I've been a huge fan of Annette Bening, Ed Harris, and Jai [Courtney]. I knew everybody before, and I actually met Jai in Texas when we were testing for the show for the first time. They brought us into a room and had us stand next to each other and then look at each other. And then we were kind of like, 'Ah, nice to meet you.' And I didn't know that he was going to be playing my dad. I met him for the first time there, but on set, I mean, when you're with people like Annette and Ed, you just kind of naturally pick up on stuff. I'm not even sure if it's anything that has to be said out loud. You just see the way that they walk on a set, and they know every single person's name, and you see the way that they navigate characters, and you see the way that they navigate scenes. And I think I was just naturally picking up on their presence. I wouldn't say that it was anything specific that was advice that was said, but just the way that they handle themselves and the way that they know their character so well is something that inspired me, and it's definitely made me a better actress."

Natalie Wants to Return to the Superhero Universe

Fox

“I Miss Having Powers on Screen…”

The Direct: "You've thrived in intense, high-stakes worlds before, like Lauren Strucker in The Gifted and Silver St. Cloud in Gotham. The superhero genre feels like a natural fit for you. With the MCU entering its Mutant Saga, is there a particular mutant or character you'd love to portray if given the chance?"

Natalie Alyn Lind: "Oh, my goodness, I would say, I mean, anything, anything Bat-related, anything in the Batman kind of universe, would be awesome. I mean [like] Anne Hathaway [in] The Dark Knight, and Zoe Kravitz [in The Batman], so anything... I'd love the kind of darker, kind of stealthy characters. So I would say that. I mean, I don't know, this is a loaded question that I need to actually sit down and think about. But the X-Men universe was so fun to play. I mean, so was Gotham. I was so lucky to play two very different characters as well. And I miss having powers. I miss having powers on screen. So I would love to return to the superhero universe. It would be so fun. It feels so silly on set, and then they make you look so cool."

Natalie Is Producing An Exciting Horror Movie

Paramount+

“I’m a Huge Horror Fan, and This Is Kind of My Love Letter to Horror…”

The Direct: "I also read online that you are a huge fan of horror, and you are producing a new project called Halloween Store. What can you tell us about it?"