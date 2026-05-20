Vought Rising First Trailer Brings Back Soldier Boy, Stormfront & Bombsight

The Boys' next spin-off, Vought Rising, just revealed its first trailer, but there's a catch. Despite playing a major role throughout The Boys Season 5, Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy was omitted from the series finale, having just been placed back on ice by his biological son, Anthony Starr's Homelander. The unfortunate omission comes ahead of Soldier Boy's upcoming Amazon Prime Video prequel series, Vought Rising, which will premiere in 2027 and pair him off with Aya Cash's Stormfront for a 1950s murder mystery tied to the origins of the supe corp.

Amazon Prime Video celebrated The Boys' series finale with a Los Angeles premiere event, where attendees were treated to a short first trailer for Vought Rising that, unfortunately, hasn't been released to the rest of the world.

The trailer opens with quick glimpses at Soldier Boy and Clara Vought (aka Stormfront, aka Liberty) looking at each other in civilian clothing.

Amazon Prime Video

Quickly moving away from the familiar characters, Vought Rising unveiled three new figures, retrieving some classic technology, seemingly including a '50s-era radio from a car trunk for unclear purposes. These included those played by Brian J. Smith, KiKi Layne, and another unidentified star.

Next came the return of Mason Dye's Bombsight, a U.S. combat pilot and V-One supe who seems to be receiving a very public recognition for his military service from KiKi Layne's character in front of the press and his fellow soldiers.

Amazon Prime Video

On a classic black-and-white news broadcast, Voices in Politics, a host declares that "god blessed us with these extraordinary heroes" as another of the series' new supes, Elizabeth Posey's Private Angel, winked to the camera.

Vought Rising's trailer also revisited the Sage Grove Center from The Boys Season 2, where an unnamed character, played by Jorden Myrie, was being forcefully injected with Compound V, turning him into a new supe.

A quickfire set of clips saw an armored and bloodied soldier open firing all around him, uniformed police kicking down the doors in pursuit of a well-dressed man, and Private Angel screaming through a piercing sound.

Amazon Prime Video

It's unclear exactly what powers Jorden Myrie's supe has, but he looks super-strong, with green-glowing eyes, as he breaks free from a cell and punches his way through suited, booted, and heavily armed men who are open-firing on him. It seems two of his captors are Liberty and a young Frederick Vought.

It seems a younger version of Compound V's creator, who is also Liberty's husband, will appear and create new supes, diving into some of Frederick Vought's early work. Fans also see a tease that a cow will be injected with the supe serum after Vought's animal experimentation was unveiled in The Boys Season 4.

There's no doubt that Vought's supes are as beloved as ever in the '50s, as there are shots of Soldier Boy, Private Angel, Bombsight, and Torpedo being photographed by reporters, and being cheered by crowds at an event.

Amazon Prime Video

It's clear that the series will be as bloody and brutal as The Boys, as the trailer has blood coating the screen, Private Angel's all-white suit getting splashed with blood, and a civilian-clothed Clara standing on somebody's neck.

The Vought Rising trailer closes out as Liberty tells Soldier Boy in her German accent that "there is a brighter future, all we need to do is take it," hinting at her white supremacist agenda that was prominently explored in The Boys.

Watch the trailer that played in theaters with the series finale of The Boys below:

When Will Vought Rising & Its Trailer Be Released Publically?

Vought Rising will become The Boys' third spin-off after the Diabolical animated anthology series and the freshly canceled Gen V. Excitingly, creator Eric Kripke confirmed they already "have plans for a Season 2" of Vought Rising to continue the '50s narrative if it lands with fans and accures strong viewership.

The Boys has spent much of its final season setting up Vought Rising through Soldier Boy, references to Stormfront, connections to the V-One era, and the early introduction of one of its series regulars, Bombsight. Meanwhile, The Boys has failed to set up its other upcoming spin-off, which is shifting focus to Mexico.

New seasons of The Boys and Gen V have debuted anywhere from April to September, and Vought Rising ought to land in that window next year. As the spin-off wrapped filming this March, Vought Rising should be ready to air at the earlier end of that range, possibly in late Spring/early Summer 2027.

If Vought Rising were to release in a similar window to The Boys Season 5, the first trailer could be released in late 2026 to mirror its marketing strategy. In fact, the spin-off could copy the VoughtVerse's usual strategy of making a splash at CCXP in Brazil by dropping its trailer at the event in early December.