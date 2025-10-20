The Boys creator Eric Kripke offered a slew of updates about the Amazon Prime Video series' four spin-offs, their development statuses, and future plans. Unfortunately, Amazon Prime Video is preparing to bid farewell to The Boys, at least in its current form, as the fifth and final season of the outrageous, adults-only superhero franchise will premiere in 2026. Production concluded on The Boys' much-anticipated climax in July, with the eight-episode final outing expected to end the stories of Butcher, Huey, and the gang around mid-2026, with speculation running rife until then on who will finally kill Homelander.

That said, the jury is still out on whose stories will actually end in The Boys Season 5, as the VoughtVerse will continue expanding into new spin-offs. Creator Eric Kripke has already been behind The Boys Presents: Diabolical animated series and live-action supe college offshoot Gen V, and it seems he has no plans on slowing down after his flagship show is over, likely by this time next year.

As Gen V Season 2 nears its end, Eric Kripke spoke with The Wrap about The Boys franchise's future after Season 5, revealing status updates on four spin-off series, one of which sadly appears to be canceled:

The Boys Presents: Diabolical Season 2

While Kripke's responses about The Boys' other three spin-off series' futures were rather optimistic, things look bleak for Diabolical Season 2. The animated anthology series premiered in March 2022 with eight, seemingly non-canon tales in The Boys universe, and it seems that is all fans are getting.

The Boys' first spin-off show appears to be canceled, as Kripke declared that Season 2 is unlikely and "not for lack of [them] pushing," putting the situation down to the lower viewing figures on Amazon Prime Video:

"I don’t think there’s going to be a Season 2 of 'Diabolical.' It’s not for lack of us pushing. I think ultimately the viewer numbers weren’t there to justify a second season, sadly. Although, we love it and Simon [Racioppa], the showrunner, would be game to do it, but we haven’t gotten a go ahead on that."

The Boys: Mexico

Gael García Bernal / Diego Luna

The Boys: Mexico was unveiled in late 2023 as in the works from Blue Beetle writer Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer. Updates have been scarce ever since, but Kripke noted the show is "being developed right now" and "the pilot script is being written," but he remains hopeful that the "hilarious" spin-off gets made:

"Mexico” is just being developed right now. The pilot script is being written. Gareth is a wonderful writer and I think it’s hilarious. I hope it gets made, but [it’s] just in that development phase."

Andor star Diego Luna and Werewolf by Night actor Gael García Bernal, two legendary Mexican actors, are involved as executive producers. Deadline reported that both are "considering taking on acting roles" in the Latin spin-off, with the caveat that neither would assume "major roles" in the show.

Kripke offered further clues when speaking with Collider, hinting that Mexico will have a "totally different tone" and hyped it up as "super fun." Meanwhile, he praised how Luna and Bernal are "really engaged" with the series' development and finds their involvement to be "amazing."

Gen V Season 3

Amazon Prime Video

Gen V Season 2's final episode is still to air, and there's no telling what ramifications The Boys Season 5 will have for the VoughtVerse. But Kripke was clear to The Wrap that they "have a plan" for Season 3 that they are "psyched about" and could happen under one condition:

"We have a plan for 'Gen V' Season 3, and we’re psyched about it, but we need enough viewers to watch Season 2 to justify Season 3. Now’s the time that they’re paying attention to the numbers. So don’t watch even a year from now. Turn on Prime [Video] and watch it now. If enough people watch then we’ll get a Season 3."

In terms of whether the potential Season 3 would be Gen V's conclusion, Kripke noted that more seasons could be on the table if there is "an interesting story to tell and new facets to reveal."

He cryptically suggested that The Boys' world after Season 5 is a "fascinating universe" with "a lot to explore" and more craziness to unfold, indicating the series' end may not be all that final:

"Without spoiling anything, I think the universe post-'The Boys' Season 5 is such a fascinating universe, there’s a lot to explore. It’s so much more of the wild west in terms of, like, f–king anything goes — without giving anything away. And I think that would be a blast to put the 'Gen V' kids in the middle of"

Vought Rising Seasons 1 & 2

Amazon Prime Video

The Boys' latest spin-off, Vought Rising, started filming in August and will reportedly be shooting until December. Taking place in the 1950s, Vought Rising is a "twisted murder mystery about the origins of Vought," starring Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy and Aya Cash's Stormfront, along with an all-new cast.

Another of Vought Rising's heroes, Bombsight, is among 12 major supes confirmed for The Boys Season 5, meaning that Soldier Boy and Stormfront won't be the only characters spanning eras between shows.

While Kripke stated that Gen V Season 3 could happen if "enough people watch," the same seems to be true for Vought Rising. The Boys boss shut down speculation that the '50s epic would be a limited series, saying they "have plans for a Season 2" and its fate will hinge on viewership:

"Same applies to “Vought Rising” Season 1. We have plans for a Season 2, if we can."

With production on Vought Rising likely to conclude in late 2025 or early 2026, it's easy to see the show's freshman outing coming to Amazon Prime Video at some point in 2027, placing focus firmly on The Boys Season 5 until then.

To summarize, it has become clear that The Boys Season 5 is not an ending for this universe but, hopefully, a new beginning as Eric Kripke hinted that it will be a "fascinating universe" with "a lot to explore" in future spin-offs.

One has to wonder what his hint that it will be "so much more of the wild west" where "f***ing anything goes" could mean. Perhaps Kripke could be teasing the fall of Vought in The Boys' final season, fulfilling Butcher's goal but leaving the world's supes free to operate without control in Wild West fashion.