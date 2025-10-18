The Boys' First Spinoff Show Just Got Cancelled

The Boys expanded into multiple spin-off series, but its first one will no longer air new episodes after being canceled. Known for its constant jabs at superhero stories from mainstream media, The Boys became one of the biggest names in superhero TV and expanded into multiple spin-off properties as well. While the story continues to bring new episodes to Amazon Prime Video as of 2025, the same cannot be said for one specific property after this year.

The Boys creator Eric Kripke indicated that Amazon Prime Video's Diabolical, the first spin-off show from The Boys, will not get a Season 2. Speaking with The Wrap, Kripke did not feel there would be a second season but explained that it was "not for a lack of [them] pushing." Pointing out how viewer numbers didn't live up to expectations, the team wasn't the green light for new episodes, even though he and writer/showrunner Simon Racioppa "would be game to do it:"

"I don't think there’s going to be a Season 2 of 'Diabolical.' It's not for lack of us pushing. I think, ultimately, the viewer numbers weren’t there to justify a second season, sadly. Although, we love it and Simon, the showrunner, would be game to do it, but we haven't gotten a go-ahead on that."

Going under the full title of The Boys Presents: Diabolical, this show marks The Boys' first official spin-off series, created by Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and Simon Racioppa. Each episode uses a unique style of animation, and it works as an anthology series, meaning each episode is its own standalone story rather than one that connects through the entire season.

The series features Antony Starr (the actor behind The Boys' live-action Homelander) and other cast members from the original series reprising their roles, including Colby Minifie (Ashley Barrett), Chace Crawford (The Deep), and Giancarlo Esposito (Stan Edgar). The Boys Presents: Diabolical is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Everything Coming in The Boys Universe on Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video

While Diabolical may have already finished its run on Amazon Prime Video after only one season, The Boys and its spin-offs are far from their final days on the air.

The Boys Season 5 (which will be the show's final season) is expected to hit Prime Video sometime in 2026. It will end with an all-out war between the Supes and Butcher's team of heroes, which is sure to include more than a few deaths for some of the show's biggest names.

Also on the way is Vought Rising, a prequel series centered on Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy and Aya Cash's Stormfront. Still filming through the end of the year, this show will follow Soldier Boy's early exploits through the 1950s, showing how he became such a household name while highlighting the disaster and drama he brings at every turn.

Gen V Season 2 is currently running, and the final episode will debut on Prime Video on Wednesday, October 22. Amazon also has another spin-off in development titled The Boys: Mexico, which features Diego Luna and Gael Garcia Bernal as executive producers. While story and release details for that show are still unknown, it is described as having a far different tone than any of its predecessors.

As anticipation builds to see how The Boys will end, the wider universe shows no signs of slowing.