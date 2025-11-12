The Boys Season 5 Officially Sets Date for First Trailer's Likely Release

The Boys Season 5's first trailer could be right around the corner. Amazon Prime Video just finished up Gen V Season 2, marking The Boys universe's final outing until Season 5 premieres in 2026. Naturally, fans are eager to see how The Boys will end all these years later, and, most notably, which supe will be the one to kill Homelander. Well, over four months after filming wrapped in July, the Season 5 marketing campaign is about to kick off.

The Boys will officially hold a panel at CCXP in Brazil on Saturday, December 6 at 8 p.m. BRT (6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT). The event is expected to kick off marketing for Season 5 of the Amazon Prime Video series and, based on past seasons, could be where fans enjoy the first trailer for the 2026 run.

CCXP

During The Boys' CCXP panel in December 2023, Amazon Prime Video debuted the first trailer for Season 4 ahead of its premiere in June 2024. That said, despite sharing the first footage from the upcoming season and teasing its storyline, its official release date wasn't confirmed until February 2024.

With Gen V Season 2 in the rear-view mirror and The Boys' final season next up, CCXP seems set to be the true marketing kick-off for Season 5. Based on last season, it seems likely The Boys Season 5's first trailer will debut at CCXP on Saturday, September 6, but there probably won't be any specific release info.

In its release years, The Boys has premiered over the summer, ranging from early June to early September, and the same ought to be true for Season 5. As both of the latest seasons have premiered on the earlier end of that, fans could see The Boys' final season begin around June on Amazon Prime Video.

The Boys Could Reveal New Spin-Off Info At CCXP Too

Amazon Prime Video

With The Boys franchise boss Eric Kripke attending the CCXP panel on December 6 alongside the flagship series' cast, there is a high chance he will have updates to offer on spin-offs such as Gen V and Vought Rising.

Turning back time to its first o uting, Gen V was renewed for Season 2 days before the finale premiered on Prime Video. Upon offering recent updates on four The Boys spin-offs, Eric Kripke confirmed Season 3's fate is hanging in the balance based on viewership, meaning a CCXP announcement may not be off the table.

Additionally, Vought Rising is now in production, with filming starting up in August and expected to run through the end of 2025. It's possible that attendees will catch some new looks at the show or, at the very least, learn more about it.

CCXP notably takes place in Brazil, and The Boys is cooking up a Latin American spin-off that takes place in Mexico. While the December event may appear to be the perfect place to give updates on The Boys: Mexico, Kripke only recently said "pilot script is being written," making it unlikely there is much to share.