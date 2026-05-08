The Boys Season 5 Is Forgetting To Set Up One Of Its Two Upcoming Spinoff Series

Amazon Prime Video seems to be forgetting one of The Boys' upcoming spin-offs in Season 5 while setting up another. The Boys Season 5 is entering its final episodes and is close to concluding Amazon Prime Video's supe series for good. Sadly, the streamer recently canceled the college-focused spin-off, Gen V, after just two seasons, with its young cast expected to receive closure elsewhere in the Vought Cinematic Universe (VCU), including in The Boys' last chapters.

Still, the VCU will officially live on through two spin-offs, the first of which is Vought Rising, starring Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy and Aya Cash's Stormfront in a twisted 1950s murder mystery. The Amazon spin-off will explore Vought's origins in a prequel to The Boys, which has been set up in the flagship show.

That has naturally turned The Boys into a feast of Vought Rising set up, namely through Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy and his central role in Season 5. Just recently, in Episode 6, "Though the Heavens Fall," The Boys offered the revelation that Soldier Boy and Stormfront, then known as Clara Vought or Liberty, were once in love, likely setting up their romance as a pivotal storyline in Vought Rising.

Amazon Prime Video

Episode 4, "King of Hell," introduced viewers to Quinn, a U.S. soldier who signed up for Frederick Vought's first V-One-era trials alongside Soldier Boy, for whom he developed strong jealousy. Despite being among V-One's lucky survivors, Quinn mutated into a plant-human hybrid at Fort Harmony, where he remained for decades, developing the ability to emit spores that cause immense rage.

Even with his connections to Soldier Boy and Vought's early experiments, Quinn actor Chris Hagen is not part of Vought Rising's cast. To some extent, that decision makes sense as Quinn was part of the 1940s trials and the prequel show takes place in the '50s. While many felt the tale felt like a direct setup for the spin-off, it may have just been an attempt to showcase the potential horrors of V-One.

Amazon Prime Video

Later on, fans were introduced to one supe who will play an important role in Vought Rising, Mason Dye's Bombsight. The World War II fighter who has been holding the last remaining sample of V-One, hoping to give it to his aging love, Golden Geisha, so that she can live immortally by his side.

Armed with powers of immortality, superstrength, nigh-invulnerability, and flight, Bombsight is expected to be a series regular in Vought Rising. It's unclear whether a younger Golden Geisha will be cast to explore the early days of their love story.

Amazon Prime Video

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Eric Kripke explained that it was Homelander's godly aspirations that prompted links to the early days of Vought, not Vought Rising, citing that the connections were added "organically:"

"These things just sort of evolve. We started with 'Homelander wants to be a god.' Well, there are immortal characters in the show... Let's go back to the very beginning of what Vought was starting, which was not a huge concern of the storylines in 'Vought Rising,' but we just thought it was interesting. So it all happened organically."

Vought Rising will officially stream on Amazon Prime Video at some point in 2027 and could run for multiple seasons. That said, the VCU has a second live-action spin-off show in development that The Boys Season 5 is forgetting about...

The Boys Season 5 Is Ignoring the Upcoming Mexican Spin-Off

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All the way back in November 2023, just months after The Boys' first live-action spin-off, Gen V, began, Deadline reported that The Boys: Mexico is in development as a Spanish-language show that is expected to film in Mexico. Fans received some updates on The Boys: Mexico and other spin-offs last year, but the spin-off still seems to be in its teething stages and hasn't been set up in Season 5 at all.

The Boys: Mexico comes from Blue Beetle writer Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, with Andor star Diego Luna and Werewolf by Night actor Gael García Bernal on board as executive producers. Both actors are said to be "considering taking on acting roles" in the Latin spin-off, but neither would be a major part of the show.

As part of the same Entertainment Weekly interview, Eric Kripke confirmed that The Boys' Mexican spin-off team "just delivered a draft of the pilot to Amazon" and "seemed to really like it." That said, as is standard, the streamer gave some notes, and writer Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer is expected to write another draft:

"They just delivered a draft of the pilot to Amazon. Amazon seemed to really like it and seemed to be making all the right noises. They gave some notes, so we're gonna incorporate those notes. Gareth [Dunnet-Alcocer], who is the writer, is so smart and good. He'll do, I'm sure, another draft. But it feels like...who the hell knows? You can never predict this stuff, but we're hopeful."

Speaking to the broader vision for the Vought Cinematic Universe, Kripke was clear that "the tone is the brand" and he doesn't necessarily feel that "the shows have to be all that connected moving forward:"

"The main thing about the VCU, as we call it, the tone is the brand. I don't think the shows have to be all that connected moving forward. I think it's an interesting universe. It's really irreverent, and as long as we can maintain that irreverent, shocking, fun, emotional tone, then I'm open to any story in that universe, as long as it clears a particular bar of quality."

As The Boys: Mexico will likely take place after Season 5 in a post-Homelander world, the Latin spin-off could, theoretically, be set up in the series finale. But that seems rather unlikely if the pilot is still being rewritten, not to mention the fact that it will take place in a completely different country with new characters.

Throughout The Boys' final two seasons, it streamed on Amazon Prime Video biannually, with the latest Gen V offerings sandwiched in between. If The Boys: Mexico moves forward reasonably quickly, perhaps it could similarly rotate with Vought Rising and begin around 2028, although that is all speculation for now.