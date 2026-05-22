Vought Rising Narrows Its 2027 Release Window

It's becoming clearer when The Boys' next spin-off, Vought Rising, will premiere on Amazon Prime Video. The Vought Cinematic Universe (VCU) is bringing back familiar supes like Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles), Stormfront (Aya Cash), and Bombsight (Mason Dye) for a '50s murder mystery that also explores Vought's early days. Despite still being a year away from release, many fans feel that Vought Rising's era has already begun, as The Boys Season 5 spent much of its time teeing up the '50s spin-off. The series is being eyed as a multi-season endeavor (if all goes to plan) that is expected to begin in 2027.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter at the premiere event for The Boys Season 5 finale, Jensen Ackles stated that Vought Rising should be released "early next year." The update clarifies the broad 2027 release window that was previously offered by Amazon Prime Video and showrunner Eric Kripke.

Ackles confirmed that Vought Rising's first season is already "in the can [and] getting edited now" in time for its early 2027 premiere. Production on the 1950s spin-off was complete before The Boys Season 5 even began, taking place from August 17, 2025, to March 11, 2026.

While Season 5 began in April this year, past seasons of the supe series have debuted anywhere from June to September, with both seasons of Gen V dropping on the latter end of that range. That history had some concerned that Vought Rising may not be released until the summer, but it now seems it will be earlier.

The Boys Season 5 came to screens just nine months after wrapping production in July 2025, while Gen V's two seasons took closer to a year. As the VoughtVerse has never aired a season in the winter, Vought Rising seems most likely to premiere around early to mid-spring, likely around March or April.

Amazon just recently offered up the first trailer for Vought Rising Season 1 to lucky attendees of The Boys Season 5 finale's Los Angeles premiere event, only elevating excitement for the franchise's future beyond the five-season mothership.

Why Vought Rising Needs to Succeed For The Boys Franchise's Future

Amazon Prime Video

Whenever Vought Rising arrives on Amazon Prime Video next year, it will mark a defining moment for The Boys universe. Not only will its reviews and viewership dictate whether Vought Rising can fulfill its multi-season hopes, but it will also show whether the supe universe can live on successfully beyond The Boys.

The studio is developing another spin-off for The Boys set in Mexico, with the pilot currently being written by Blue Beetle scribe Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer. While the Spanish-language series will naturally be very different from Vought Rising, the prequel series struggling could hurt its chances of moving forward.

However, Vought Rising has all the pieces in place to be a major success, even more so than Gen V, as it is fronted by two iconic characters from The Boys. Provided the series can match the quality of The Boys' earlier seasons after Season 5 received mixed reactions, it could live a long life on the streamer.