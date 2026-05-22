The Boys Creator Rules Out 2 Characters Who Survived Season 5 From Future Spinoffs

The Boys has officially released the last episode of its flagship series, but the door remains open for further spin-offs, prequels, and sequels–although don't expect two fan-favorite characters to return. The ending of Prime Video's bloody superhero show saw several familiar faces killed off, while others walked into the sunset. But with several spin-off shows, including Vought Rising, on the cards, it doesn't feel like audiences have seen the last of The Boys.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the Season 5 finale of The Boys.

The last season of The Boys killed off many characters, including Homelander, the Deep, Frenchie, and Butcher, but their deaths meant the likes of Hughie, Starlight, Kimiko, Ryan, and MM could live out their days free from Homelander and Vought's tyranny. While most of these stories had a bow wrapped on them in the final moments, The Boys universe still has the option to explore the future after Homelander's death, but creator Eric Kripke says don't expect to see Hughie (Jack Quaid) or Annie (Erin Moriarty) there.

Talking to Collider, Kripke said that even though Annie and Hughie are left alive by the end of the show, "it's the last time in this story," that they'll be seen. The showrunner added he "[doesn't] have any specific hard plans to bring them back," reasoning that "their story's been told."

"I mean, I don’t know. I don’t have any specific, hard plans to bring them back in any future stories. I feel like their story’s been told, let me put it that way.

Kripke didn't completely shut the door on the two returning someday, saying "maybe" a cameo is possible:

So, I don’t know. Is there a cameo or something showing up in the future? Maybe, but I think their story is finished."

The Boys released its final episode on May 20, concluding the five-season series that began in 2019. The series, created by Kripke, stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, and Chace Crawford.

What Does Annie and Hughie's Future Look Like After The Boys Finale?

Prime Video

Hughie and Annie's endings were fairly definitive in The Boys Season 5. After Hughie made the tough decision to shoot Butcher to stop him from releasing the supe-killing virus on Vought Tower, he and Annie were revealed months later to have settled down. They own an electronics store, and Annie is pregnant, although that doesn't stop her from fighting crime every now and then. The pair got one of the few happy endings in The Boys, and it seems Kripke wants to keep it that way.

The two characters were a focal point of The Boys from the very start, and got some of the meatiest storylines across its five seasons. Their story felt like it came to a neat conclusion, so any return from either of them would have to be worth it.

One place it might have made sense was the college-based Gen V, which Starlight already appeared in for a Season 2 cameo. Unfortunately, the show was canceled, so there's no hope of Hughie or Annie returning there. Vought Rising seems to be set in the past, and The Boys Mexico is still in development, making either option unlikely for a cameo.

It remains to be seen how much The Boys universe will expand in the coming years and which shows might be built around certain characters, but even if nothing more comes of Annie and Hughie, fans can still feel satisfied with their ending in Season 5.