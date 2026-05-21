The Batman Part 2 Receives Official New Logo As Filming Begins

The Batman: Part II just unveiled its first official logo in set photos. Between the 2023 Hollywood strikes, a change in leadership at DC Studios, and three years of rumors, many had grown convinced that The Batman 2 would never see the light of day. At least that was the case until last year, when director and co-writer Matt Reeves finally wrapped up the script, allowing the sequel to move into pre-production and now to start filming this spring in time for its October 2027 release.

The first set photos from The Batman's upcoming sequel have been released on X by @EGGBOY_03. Scattered amongst the sneak peeks of a vehicle pursuit, those visiting the set in Liverpool, UK, glimpsed a new logo for The Batman: Part II.

Interestingly, The Batman 2 seems to feature a second new Bat symbol logo, this time with the Dark Knight's famous icon in white outline on a blue background, as it was spotted on a camera on the Liverpudlian set.

The Batman 2 has previously been confirmed to take place in Winter, shortly after the events of The Penguin, and the switch from a red to a blue color scheme may denote this change in both season and overall color scheme.

DC

The Liverpool local spotted various vehicles (including taxis and GCPD cruisers) parked outside St. George's Hall, which doubled for Gotham City Hall in 2022's The Batman. However, he stated that the vehicles will be moved to the Birkenhead Tunnel for the first filming of the DC Studios sequel.

Just recently, the first logo emerged for DC Studios' other 2027 movie, Man of Tomorrow, which is in production under James Gunn in Atlanta. The DCU's Superman sequel movie arrives in theaters on July 9, 2027, just months before The Batman: Part 2 glides onto screens on October 1.

3 Years Later, The Batman 2's Road to Release Finally Just Began

For now, Matt Reeves and DC Studios have not confirmed the official start of principal photography for The Batman 2. After Deadline recently reported that filming wasn't scheduled to begin until June, these early glimpses may come from the second unit, which captures supplementary footage alongside the main crew.

Regardless, things are clearly heating up on the DC Studios production, as Reeves just recently announced The Batman 2's cast, complete with expected returnees like Robert Pattinson, unsurprising newcomers like Sebastian Stan and Scarlett Johansson, and shock additions like Bryan Tyree Henry.

If The Batman 2 is shot similarly to its predecessor, fans can look forward to an excess of set photos throughout production, as much of Gotham City would be crafted on location across the U.K. in cities such as Glasgow and Liverpool, not just on the sound stages at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden.

It should be noted that The Batman 2's first logo is unlikely to be awfully similar to the one that will be scattered across buses and billboards next year. Still, its very existence is an undeniably exciting step on the road to release, and only the beginning of a steady stream of The Batman 2 updates.