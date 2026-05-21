HBO Is Saying Goodbye to 'The Last of Us' (Report)

HBO's uber-popular post-apocalyptic series, The Last of Us, may be approaching its final chapter. After the first season adapted Naughty Dog's original game, Season 2 shifted focus to Part II, bringing one of gaming's most shocking moments to the screen, Kaitlyn Dever's Abby killing Pedro Pascal's Joel, setting Bella Ramsey's Ellie on a path of revenge. Now, reports suggest the critically acclaimed series is heading toward its end.

Industry insider Daniel Richtman has foretold the future of HBO's The Last of Us series. Writing on X, Richtman stated plainly: "The Last of Us Season 3 is built to be the last one."

If accurate, that would bring the television adaptation of Naughty Dog's beloved game franchise to a close after just three seasons.

HBO

The report comes as no huge surprise to those who have followed the showrunners' own comments about the series' future.

There was never a set number of seasons locked in from the start; instead, Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann always approached the project with the understanding that The Last of Us Part II, the game driving Seasons 2 and beyond, was simply too sprawling to tell in a single season of television.

The debate among fans and industry watchers has largely centered on whether finishing the story would require three seasons or four.

Mazin himself shed some light on his thinking in a March 2025 conversation with Variety, ahead of Season 2's premiere:

"It feels like we've got one or two more seasons. It's getting harder to make, because every episode gets big. You don't want to wait four years for a 17-episode finish, or whatever it is."

Druckmann offered further insight into how the writers approached structuring the overall arc. He explained that from nearly the first day in the writers' room, it was clear Part II wouldn't fit into one season, which led the team to map out the entire story before worrying about episode or season counts:

"We like working with an ending in mind. We need to know the destination. That destination allowed us to make the correct creative choices as we did set-ups and payoffs."

That process ultimately produced Season 2's seven-episode structure and presumably has already shaped how the story concludes in Season 3.

One wrinkle worth keeping in mind: Druckmann has teased the idea of The Last of Us Part III, a third game that has been rumored for some time. Should that project ever happen, more stories could then be told on HBO. But for now, all signs point to Season 3 being designed as a definitive ending.

The Last of Us Season 3: Coming Soon...?

Whatever the future holds, The Last of Us Season 3 is actively being built. Production kicked off in March in Maple Ridge, British Columbia, and is expected to run through November.

Early set photos shared online have revealed large blue screens on outdoor sets, and the presence of boats in some shots has led many fans to believe the production is constructing Seraphite Island, also known as Haven, a location that played only a brief, harrowing role in Season 2.

Seraphite Island is a critical setting in the second game they're adapting, serving as the backdrop for Abby's relationship with Lev (Kyriana Kratter) and Yara (Michelle Mao), the Seraphite siblings whose bond ultimately pulls her away from the Washington Liberation Front (WLF).

As for when audiences will see it all come together, HBO has not confirmed an exact premiere window, though 2027 is the expected target.

If Season 3 follows a production timeline similar to Season 2, which filmed from February through August 2024 before premiering in April 2025, a second-quarter 2027 debut seems like a reasonable estimate.

It's also important to keep in mind that if this is truly the end of the entire series, HBO may not be in any rush and will work to build up as much anticipation as possible.