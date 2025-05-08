Don't Expect to See Much More of Abby In The Last of Us Season 2

New reporting suggests fans may not see much more of Kaitlyn Dever's Abby in The Last of Us Season 2. Dever (best known for her work in Booksmart and Apple Cider Vinegar) was one of the significant new additions to this season of the hit HBO drama, joining the likes of Pedro Pascal's Joel Miller and Bella Ramsey's Ellie Williams in the show's fungal apocalypse.

One small detail from The Last of Us Season 2's reported Emmy campaign may suggest that Abby (Kaitlyn Dever) will not factor too much more into the rest of this Max series' ongoing second season. That does not mean Abby's story will be done, though. If the series continues to adapt the events of The Last of Us game, she will likely come back into the fray in a big way in Season 3.

Gold Derby was the first to report that Kaitlyn Dever will campaign as a guest actor for The Last of Us Season 2 rather than as a lead or supporting actor in the upcoming 2025 Emmy Awards.

HBO

The guest actor category is reserved for performers who have only appeared in a guest role on a particular series, meaning they were only credited in a handful of episodes (usually around one to three) rather than being prominent in the entire series.

This likely means that fans will not get much more of Dever's Abby character in the post-apocalyptic series, as she has already been seen in two episodes.

Dever is only credited in three episodes of Season 2, with her next (and final) appearance in the season's finale, which is set to air on Sunday, May 25 (read more about the last few episodes of The Last of Us Season 2 here).

The Last of Us Season 2 continues on HBO and Max, with new episodes dropping every Sunday at 9 p.m. ET. The post-apocalyptic drama from Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin adapts the events of the acclaimed PlayStation video game franchise of the same name.

The series follows a group of survivors (led by Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey) after humanity has fallen to a bizarre fungal infection that infests a host and takes over its mind. Season 2 has been a dramatic one. As Kaitlyn Dever's Abby burst onto the scene on a quest for revenge, hunting down Pascal's grizzled survivor, Joel.

What Is Next For Abby In The Last of Us?

HBO

Hearing that Kaitlyn Dever's Abby will not be heard from too much more in The Last of Us Season 2 will almost surely disappoint some fans who were eagerly anticipating the 28-year-old actress' introduction to the series; however, this is only just the beginning for Abby and her Last of Us story.

Thus far, fans have watched on as Dever's mysterious survivor made her series debut midway through a revenge quest headed right for Pedro Pascal's Joel. This culminated early on as Abby cornered Pascal's series mainstay and drove a golf club into his temple, killing him in the process.

Joel's death and Abby's introduction to the story serve as the inciting incident for The Last of Us Part II's epic journey—something that will continue to be explored in the rest of Season 2 and into the already-confirmed Season 3.

In Season 2, Abby will likely come back for a brief appearance in the show's season finale, confronting Bella Ramsey's Ellie, who is now seeking justice herself on the mean streets of post-apocalyptic Seattle.

This chapter of The Last of Us story will likely see Ellie and Abby clash in the Seattle theater Ellie and Dina have holed up in, resulting in the killing of Jesse and Abby, sparing Ellie with the promise that she leave the city now.

That will set up a switcheroo of epic proportions for Season 3, as Abby becomes the story's center.

In The Last of Us Part II game, about halfway through, players are forced to take control of Abby (the girl behind Joel's death) and see the story through her eyes, coming to sympathize with a person they have likely built up so much contempt for in the hours before.

During her time as the main character, Abby goes through the same three days in Seattle that Ellie does, watching as her friends are killed one by one by the teenage visitor.

This tees up the game's primary theme, showing that no one wins with revenge and that the cycle of violence can be vicious, resulting in nothing but loss for both sides of any given conflict.