First Look at The Last of Us Season 3 Set Revealed by New Photos

The first set photos from The Last of Us Season 3 were revealed, hinting at a return to a key video game location. After the first season of HBO's The Last of Us adapted the original Naughty Dog game, focus shifted to the Part II sequel for Season 2. In line with the PlayStation-exclusive second game, The Last of Us Season 2 came with a major twist as Kaitlyn Dever's Abby killed Pedro Pascal's Joel, placing Bella Ramsey's Ellie in the revenge-fueled driver's seat for the sophomore outing. The HBO original received an early renewal for Season 3, whose production is moving along.

The first photos from The Last of Us Season 3's set in Maple Ridge, British Columbia, were shared online by Reddit user raybarks. Production began in March and is expected to wrap in November. The shots reveal massive blue screens in use on the outdoor set, which some have speculated are for the Seraphites' village, which is expected to feature more prominently in The Last of Us Season 3 as the focus shifts to Kaitlyn Dever's Abby.

While there are certainly other locations HBO could be recreating in The Last of Us Season 3's early days of production, the presence of boats in one shot suggests this is the Seraphites' home island, Haven.

Other photos from the set, shared by 8ballinc25 via _.nerdythings on Instagram, featured more of what appears to be the Seraphites' territory, showcasing the dilapidated architecture among the more foresty areas of the island:

As production has only just begun, HBO hasn't confirmed an exact release window for The Last of Us Season 3, but it is coming in 2027.

Turning back time to Season 2, production began in February 2024, after being delayed by the 2023 Hollywood strikes, and wrapped six months later in August, before it eventually premiered on HBO in April 2025.

If The Last of Us Season 3 follows a similar pattern, what may be the final season of the HBO video game adaptation could premiere in the second quarter of 2027.

Seraphite Island's Role in The Last of Us Season 3 Explained

HBO

The Seraphites (aka Scars) were introduced in Season 2 as one of the many antagonistic factions in The Last of Us' post-apocalyptic world. The primitive cult is located on a part of Seattle that had become a separate Seraphite Island due to immense flooding, keeping them separate from the rest of the city, which is primarily controlled by the paramilitary Washington Liberation Front (WLF).

Find out why the WLF Wolves and the Seraphites are at war in The Last of Us.

Fans caught a short-lived glimpse at Seraphite Island in Season 2 when Bella Ramsey's Ellie was shipwrecked on the beach during her search for Abby. The unfortunate detour saw Ellie captured and nearly killed, only for her to escape when the Seraphites were distracted by the WLF's invasion of the island.

HBO

Seraphite Island is expected to be a major location in The Last of Us Season 3 if the Part II game on which it is based is anything to go by. Meeting the Seraphite siblings, Lev and Yara, prompts Abby to leave the WLF.

Eventually, Abby must go to the Seraphite Island, also known as Haven, to rescue Lev when he returns there to try and convince his mother to leave the cult.