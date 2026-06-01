Marvel Studios Unveils Best Look At New Punisher Logo For Spider-Man: Brand New Day

A new Punisher logo will make its way into the spotlight in Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios' Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Jon Bernthal will finally get his first big-screen moment in the MCU, as he will bring his portrayal of Frank Castle, the Punisher, into the next Spider-Man movie. Billed as one of this sequel's main characters, he will get the chance to add to years of work on Netflix and Disney+ as one of Marvel's most violent and intense antiheroes.

Empire Magazine revealed a new look at Spider-Man and the Punisher from Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The image shows Tom Holland's titular web-slinger running next to Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle, who is holding a high-powered gun and shooting at an unseen enemy.

Sony Pictures

Additionally, the image shows off the Punisher's new logo on the front of his vest. While the design looks similar to what has been used in past Punisher costumes, it includes what appear to be three long knives on the mouth portion of the skull. These also appear to be real knives rather than a painted-on image.

Sony Pictures

Bernthal made his initial return to the MCU in Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 after his work on Netflix's Daredevil and The Punisher was confirmed to be canon with everything released by Marvel Studios. This show gave him a somewhat faded version of his Punisher logo, with one of the skull's eyes and part of the teeth missing.

Marvel Television

Bernthal reprised his role again in his own Disney+ Special Presentation, The Punisher: One Last Kill, which was released on May 12. While the special showed Frank Castle trying to rebuild his life away from violence and the action, he concluded the special by suiting up in his classic Punisher costume once more.

Marvel Television

This costume had a freshly painted skull on the chest, with only a little faded white paint on the forehead and teeth. Unsurprisingly, the suit in Spider-Man: Brand New Day has a much more faded look for the skull, likely indicating he will have been back in action as an antihero for a while upon his return in the Spider-Man sequel.

Marvel Television, Sony Pictures

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be the MCU's first movie released in 2026 and the fourth solo Spider-Man movie in Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios' partnership. Starring Tom Holland, Jacob Batalon, Zendaya, Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, and Michael Mando, the film will follow up with Spidey after the world forgets about his existence, pitting him against some of the scariest villains he has faced to date. Spider-Man: Brand New Day will debut in theaters on December 18, 2026.

Punisher's Expected Impact on Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Sony Pictures, Marvel Television

With this movie giving Jon Bernthal his first appearance in the MCU outside of a streaming platform, many are curious to see how he fits into the greater universe, especially in a PG-13-rated movie. He is also expected to show up in the movie as early as the opening scene, meaning he will likely be one of the more important pieces of Peter Parker's ongoing story in the MCU.

The new image teases at least a second moment between Frank and Peter, which likely will come after the fight scene from the first trailer that shows Peter and Frank coming to blows while Frank is driving his van. Bernthal is also heard later in the trailer saying, "You're losing it, kid," seemingly indicating they will work closely with one another on whatever the movie's main plotline reveals.

Frank may also be a big help for Peter on the villain front, as this film is expected to revive The Hand from Netflix's Defenders Saga. While their relationship is sure to be contentious at times, Frank will give Peter plenty of new perspectives on the world as Peter evolves into the hero he wants to be.