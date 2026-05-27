Geena Davis Sounds A Bit Funny In 'The Boroughs'

Geena Davis sounded somewhat different in her role as Renee Joyce in Netflix's Stranger Things replacement, The Boroughs. The new trending science fiction series follows the story of elderly residents in the titular community as they form an unlikely alliance to stop an otherworldly threat anchored by a dark secret poised to kill them.

One of the residents in The Boroughs (the Duffer Brothers' spiritual successor to Stranger Things) is Geena Davis' Renee Joyce, a former rock 'n' roll band manager who was trying to enjoy her time in the community by living life to the fullest.

Why Geena Davis Talks Like That In Netflix's The Boroughs Is On Many Viewers' Minds

Netflix

Geena Davis (who was also part of the original Beetlejuice cast) delivered a memorable performance as Renee Joyce in The Boroughs, bringing her signature wit, humor, and badass attitude to the star-studded ensemble cast that features Alfred Molina's Sam, Alfre Woodard's Judy, Clarke Peters' Art, and Denis O'Hare's Wally Baker. Viewers, however, zeroed in on how she sounds.

Fan discussions online (on Reddit and comment sections on other social media platforms) describe Davis's voice as gravelly, slurring certain phrases as if her mouth movements were restricted or her words were slightly muffled. Some also felt she talked in a strange intonation and had a bit of a lisp.

While Davis always had a distinctively deep and husky voice in her roles, her different-sounding voice in The Boroughs was deemed by many to be more pronounced, sparking curiosity and speculation about what had happened. It's unclear exactly why Davis' voice is different, though some feel it could be due to her dentures causing odd mouth movements, or fillers from plastic surgery affecting her jaw.

Fans have theorized that loose or new veneers may have altered her pronunciation and created a lisp-like effect. Others claimed that Davis' plastic surgery or injectables could have affected her voice too, restricting the ability for her mouth to move as much.

Netflix

At 70 years old, Geena Davis experienced natural changes in her vocal cords and facial muscles, which led to her evolved speaking voice in The Boroughs. Some theorized that her change in voice was a deliberate choice to stand out from the ensemble.

Davis herself has yet to publicly address her voice, speech, or any cosmetic procedures in recent interviews. As part of The Boroughs' press tour, the actress did not address the change at all; instead, she focused on talking about portraying a heroic senior resident of the community who is still a badass in fighting monsters and a corrupt society.

Whatever the case, Geena Davis' Renee Joyce remains one of the show's most entertaining highlights.

Geena Davis' Past Roles Show Off Her Natural & Unique Voice

A League of Their Own

Geena Davis

Geena Davis portrayed Dottie Hinson in 1992's A League of Their Own. Dottie is portrayed as a talented catcher and a respectable leader of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League Team.

Davis used her natural speaking voice as Dottie in the film, which was clear and expressive, with a subtle Midwestern heartland accent that fit the character's background growing up in a small town in Oregon.

The actress's pronunciation is clear and articulate, with good projection suitable for scenes like motivational team talks and confrontations driven by the sport.

The Fly

Geena Davis

Geena Davis made her presence felt in 1986's The Fly as Veronica "Ronnie" Quaife, an ambitious science journalist for Particle magazine and the romantic interest of Jeff Goldblum's Seth Brundle.

Once again, Davis used her natural speaking voice in The Fly. While she had a slightly husky tone, it still had a smooth and recognizable quality. As a veteran journalist, this is quite fitting, as it adds a sense of maturity and sensuality to her role. It's also worth noting that she didn't have any accent in the movie.

The Accidental Tourist

Geena Davis

In 1988's The Accidental Tourist, Geena Davis' award-winning performance as Muriel Pritchett, a remarkable dog trainer who completely changed the life of a grieving travel writer named Macon Leary. Muriel was portrayed as a straightforward and persistent individual who speaks her mind without filter.

Muriel had a warm yet slightly husky voice, which was consistent with Davis' natural speaking voice in her previous roles. This time around, she had a bright, upbeat energy that felt charming and perfectly suited to a character full of enthusiasm. This portrayal created a perfect and humorous contrast with MCU veteran William Hurt's more reserved nature as Macon Leary.

Thelma & Louise

Geena Davis

Geena Davis showcased her acting chops as Thelma Dickinson in 1991's Thelma & Louise. Thelma was a repressed housewife from Arkansas who had a meaningful road trip with her best friend, Louise Swayer, to escape and reflect on their lives.

As Thelma, she represented the awakening of suppressed female potential, especially after her husband, Darryl, relegated her to a lowly housewife. As an impulsive, fun-loving gal, Davis' voice was more expressive (still husky) and animated, with a playful quality.

Thelma's acceptance of freedom from her marriage also transformed her delivery from a reserved portrayal to a bolder, more confident one.

Cutthroat Island

Geena Davis

In 1995's Cutthroat Island, Geena Davis portrayed Morgan Adams, a swashbuckling female pirate captain in the 17th-century Caribbean. As the daughter of the notorious pirate known as Black Harry Adams, Davis delivered a memorable performance as a fierce, determined, and physically capable pirate.

Anchored by her recognizable husky voice, Davis showcased a more resonant and commanding delivery that gave her a sense of authority and sensuality. She projected strongly for the action scenes while adding levity through her interactions with her unlikely ally, William Shaw.

The Long Kiss Goodnight

Geena Davis

Geena Davis had a dual role in 1996's The Long Kiss Goodnight, playing both Samantha Caine and Charly Baltimore. Samantha was a sweet suburban schoolteacher who had no memory of her past, while her true self, Charly, was a ruthless government assassin and spy who was presumed dead.

Her role in The Long Kiss Goodnight is considered by many as one of Davis's most iconic action-hero roles. Aside from fully showcasing her physical prowess in the stunt world, it also highlighted the actress's ability to play both a relatable everywoman and a badass action star.

As Samantha, Davis employed a softer, higher-pitched, gentler tone, which some described as more feminine, to accurately portray her as a single mom. Charly had a deeper, more commanding tone, with her voice intense and swaggering during crucial, action-heavy scenes.

Stuart Little

Geena Davis

Perhaps one of Geena Davis's most memorable roles is playing Eleanor Little (aka Mrs. Little) in 1999's Stuart Little. Mrs. Little is known for being a warm-hearted, loving matriarch of the Little family. Davis brilliantly portrayed her as compassionate, supportive, and slightly eccentric in a gentle way.

Similar to her other role as a mother, Davis used her natural soothing voice with a signature husky quality. The actress managed to infuse subtle emotional warmth, making her interactions with Stuart and her on-screen son, George, feel genuine and heartfelt.