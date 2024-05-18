Grammy award nominee Brittany Howard leads the voice cast of Thelma the Unicorn.

The new animated Netflix movie depicts the story of a singing pony named Thelma struggling to find her place in the world. Upon transforming into a majestic unicorn, Thelma's rise to instant fame makes her realize the complexities of stardom.

Thelma the Unicorn premiered on Netflix on May 17.

Meet the Voice Cast of Netflix's Thelma the Unicorn

Brittany Howard - Thelma

Brittany Howard

Brittany Howard brings Thelma to life in Netflix's newest animated film.

Thelma has a dream of making it big someday as a singer. She wants to do everything she can to achieve her goals and she even transforms into a unicorn to gain fame and popularity.

As her journey continues, Thelma later realizes that happiness cannot be found with instant fame.

Thelma the Unicorn serves as Brittany Howard's voice acting debut. Howard is a five-time Grammy winner best known for being the vocalist of the Alabama Shakes.

Will Forte - Otis

Will Forte

Will Forte lends his voice to Otis, Thelma's friend and bandmate who acts as her support system throughout her singing journey.

Otis, who is described by Thelma as a "six-string slayer," wants to fulfill his dreams of creating a table-top role-playing game known as Dungeons & Wagons (it is like Dungeons & Dragons but with Otis' own unique style).

Forte is best known for his appearances in Saturday Night Live, The Last Man on Earth, and MacGruber.

Jemaine Clement - Vic Diamond

Jemaine Clement

Jemaine Clement joins the cast of the animated movie as Vic Diamond.

Vic Diamond is Nikki's former manager who ditched her to transfer his services to Thelma. He is a nefarious guy who takes advantage of others to benefit him.

In the movie, Diamond manipulates Thelma into performing solo, leaving her band (and friends) behind. He is also responsible for teaching Thelma the principles of becoming famous.

Clement previously voiced Tamatoa in Disney's Moana. The actor also appeared in Flight of the Conchords and What We Do in the Shadows.

Fred Armisen - Danny Stallion

Fred Armisen

Fred Armisen joins the cast as Danny Stallion, Thelma's celebrity boyfriend and a VideoTubeTube megastar.

Danny is handpicked by Vic Diamond to become Thelma's on-screen boyfriend to gain likes and followers.

Armisen has over 100 credits to his name, with roles in Big Mouth, Barry, and The Simpsons.

Ally Dixon - Nikki Narwhal

Ally Dixon

Ally Dixon voices Nikki Narwhal, a famous whale pop star whom Thelma idolizes.

When Thelma becomes famous due to her elegance and charisma, Nikki becomes jealous and she asks her talent manager to find something shady about the new pop star to bring her down.

Dixon has credits in The Croods: Family Tree, Them, and Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight.

Edi Patterson - Megan

Edi Patterson

Edi Patterson plays Nikki's loyal and scary assistant, Megan.

Megan proves her loyalty to Nikki by doing everything in her power to ruin Thelma's career so that her boss can become famous again.

From exposing Thelma's fake unicorn secret to employing a few people to chase down the rising star, Megan is determined to bring her down.

Patterson previously appeared in Vice Principals, The Righteous Gemstones, and Knives Out.

Jon Heder - Reggie

Jon Heder

Reggie (voiced by Jon Heder) is a member of Thelma's band, the Rusty Buckets, whom she describes as the "master of the beat" due to his expertise in drums.

Reggie wants nothing but the best for Thelma as she pursues her dream even if it means leaving the band behind.

Heder reunites with Thelma the Unicorn director Jared Hess after working together in Napoleon Dynamite. The actor also has credits in Blades of Glory and The Benchwarmers.

Maliaka Mitchell - Peggy Purvis

Maliaka Mitchell

Maliaka Mitchell makes her voice acting debut as Peggy Purvis in Thelma the Unicorn.

Peggy is a music producer and legendary blind musician who quickly notices Thelma's rise to fame after becoming viral. She wants to be Thelma's mentor as she sees great potential in her.

Speaking with TUDUM, Mitchell discussed the influences on her character and her portrayal's impact on blind people:

“She’s influenced by a combination of my aunties and my grandmothers, their attitudes, that rambunctious, outgoing, outspoken personality. The fact that there’s a desire to be inclusive in casting, that there’s actually a demand for that authenticity. It allows the world to see blind people for who they really are and how we're just as normal as everyone else.”

Thelma the Unicorn is Mitchell's first-ever acting credit.

Zach Galifianakis - Crusty Trucker

Zach Galifianakis

Zach Galifianakis voices the Crusty Trucker in Thelma the Unicorn.

The Crusty Trucker is the one responsible for "transforming" Thelma into a unicorn after her driving accidentally spilled paint and glitters into the titular pony.

Galifianakis is best known for his role as Alan in The Hangover trilogy. The actor also starred in Due Date, Big Mouth, and Birdman.

Shondrella Avery - Zirconia

Shondrella Avery

Zirconia is Thelma's bully who often teases her about her dream of becoming a pop superstar. The character is voiced by Shondrella Avery.

Avery can be seen in Napoleon Dynamite, Domino, and The Secret Life of Bees.

Thelma the Unicorn is now streaming on Netflix.

