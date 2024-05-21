Hiroin Shikkaku star Kento Yamazaki and Missions of Love's Anna Yamada lead the cast of Golden Kamuy.

Golden Kamuy is based on Satoru Noda's adventure manga of the same name that depicts a historical adventure focused on a war veteran named Saichi Sugimoto who helps a young Ainu girl named Asirpa seek revenge for her father's death.

Golden Kamuy premiered in theaters on January 19 and Netflix on May 19.

Every Main Cast Member of The Golden Kamuy

Kento Yamazaki - Saichi Sugimoto

Kento Yamazaki

Kento Yamazaki leads the cast of Golden Kamuy as Saichi Sugimoto.

Saichi is a battle-tested and fearless war veteran who is known as the "Immortal Sugimoto." His nickname comes from the fact that he still manages to survive even after suffering from multiple injuries during the Japanese-Russian war.

War has changed Sugimoto, and in the present day, he embraces a new mission to find a hidden stash of gold from the Ainu people.

Yamazaki is best known for his roles in Orange, Heroine Disqualified, and Your Lie in April.

Anna Yamada - Asirpa

Anna Yamada

Anna Yamada plays Asirpa, an expert hunter and a member of the Ainu tribe.

She joins Sugimoto in his quest to find the Ainu gold, pointing out that her father is one of the original tribe members who got ahold of the treasure in the past.

Sugimoto also tells Asirpa that she can get justice for her father since his killer is still alive in the Abashiri prison. The only way that the killer will be executed is to find the hidden gold.

Yamada can be seen in Sumika Sumire, Hiraite, and Missions of Love.

Yûma Yamoto - Yoshitake Shiraishi

Yûma Yamoto

Another escaped convict of the Abashiri prison is Yûma Yamoto's Yoshitake Shiraishi (aka the King of Escapes).

Shiraishi is chased down by Sugimoto and Asirpa due to the tattoo that was imprinted on him by Noppera Bo (the killer of the Ainu tribe).

He tells them the truth about the other convicts, noting that all of the escapees are crazy and dangerous.

Fans may recognize Yûma Yamoto for his roles in Kakegurui, Let Me Eat Your Pancreas, and From Today, It's My Turn.

Gordon Maeda - Hyakunosuke Ogata

Gordon Maeda

Gordon Maeda joins the cast of Golden Kamuy as Hyakunosuke Ogata.

Hyakunosuke Ogata is a dangerous sniper from the 7th unit of the infantry battalion who appears to be in pursuit of the Ainu gold as well. He attacks the other convicts as well as Sugimoto and Asirpa.

Maeda previously appeared in Tokyo Revengers, The Romance Manga Artist, and Lightning Over the Beyond.

Ryôhei Ohtani - Genjirô Tanigaki

Ryôhei Ohtani

Genjirô Tanigaki (played by Ryôhei Ohtani) is a former Private First Class of the 7th Division who is in pursuit of the Ainu gold and Immortal Sugimoto as well.

Ohtani has credits in War of the Arrows, The Admiral: Roaring Currents, and Love Deeply.

Shuntarô Yanagi - Yôhei / Kôhei Nikaido

Shuntarô Yanagi

Shuntarô Yanagi is part of Golden Kamuy's cast as he plays two characters named Yôhei and Kôhei Nikaido.

Yôhei and Kôhei Nikaido are the sadistic enforcers of Tsurumi in Otaru who violently tortures Sugimoto.

Yanagi's most recognizable roles include playing Takatora Samura in Alice in Borderland, Hayato Nakano in Master's Daughter, and Annoying and Cunning Sisters.

Katsuya Takagi - Tatsûma Ushiyama

Katsuya Takagi

Katsuya Takagi appears as Tatsûma Ushiyama in Golden Kamuy.

Tatsûma Ushiyama is a ruthless brawler and ex-convict who is part of Toshijo's team. As one of its newest recruits, he helps Toshijo achieve his goal of collecting the Ainu gold.

Takagi's notable credits include Kamen Rider Amazons, Hachioji Zombies, and Ultraman Trigger: New Generations.

Katsumi Kiba - Shinpachi Nagakura

Katsumi Kiba

Katsumi Kiba brings Shinpachi Nagakura to life in Golden Kamuy.

Nagakura is known for being the best swordsman of Shinsegumi and a member of the Hijikata's group.

Kiba was previously featured in Little Giants, The Voice of Sin, and 0.5 no Otoko.

Hisako Ôkata - Huci

Hisako Ôkata

Hisako Ôkata portrays Huci, Aspira's grandmother who is excited over the fact that she brought Sugimoto as her first guest in the village.

Ôkata previously appeared in The Ramen Girl and Horus: Prince of the Sun.

Makita Sports - Takechiyo Gotô

Makita Sports

Makita Sports appears during the early moments of Golden Kamuy as a drunk old man named Takechiyo Gotô.

Gotô is responsible for telling Saichi Sagumoto about the hidden stash of gold and its origins.

It is later revealed that he is one of the prisoners who escaped from the Abashiri prison and he has tattoos imprinted on him that could lead the others to the treasure.

Sports has over 70 credits to his name, appearing in Outrage, Hyena, and Kono Subarashiki Sekai.

Asuka Kudô - Hajime Tsukishima

Asuka Kudô

Asuka Kudô stars as Hajime Tsukishima, a ruthless former sergeant of the 7th Division.

Kudô has a long list of credits which include roles in Burn the House Down, My Pretend Girlfriend, and Shomuni.

Debo Akibe - Asirpa's great uncle

Debo Akibe

Debo Akibe plays Asirpa's great-uncle in Golden Kamuy.

Asirpa's uncle lives in Kotan, an Ainu village, and he agrees that Sugimoto can take care of Asirpa. He also tells Sugimoto that it is dangerous to find the Ainu gold since it is possessed by demons.

Akibe's other major credit is playing Debo in Ainu Mosir.

Hiroshi Tamaki - Tokushirô Tsurumi

Hiroshi Tamaki

Tokushirô Tsurumi is the chief lieutenant of the Seventh Division who is also on a mission to get the Ainu gold. The character is played on-screen by Hiroshi Tamaki.

Tsurumi wants to find and capture Immortal Sugimoto and his ally as well. When he finds the gold, he wants to fund the entire Seventh Division and eventually take over Hokkaido.

Tamaki is best known for his roles in Rokkazu, Taira no Kiyomori, and Here Comes the Morning.

Hiroshi Tachi - Toshizô Hijikata

Hiroshi Tachi

Hiroshi Tachi's Toshizô Hijikata is the vice commander of Shinsegumi and an ex-convict of Abashiri prison who also has tattoos drawn by Nappera Bo.

As a master swordsman and a proven veteran in the fight, he wants to fight the Seventh Division to get ahead of them in the search for the Ainu gold and also preserve the last shogunate.

Tachi previously appeared in Life in Overtime, Dangerous Cops, and The Parades.

Keisuke Horibe - Kouji Wada

Keisuke Horibe

Keisuke Horibe appears in Golden Kamuy as Kouji Wada, a member of the 7th Division who uses harsh punishments for his underlings.

After he confronts Tsurumi about not getting permission to release his men, he gets fatally killed by those loyal to the chief lieutenant.

Horibe can be seen in Tokyo Gore Police, Fermat's Cuisine, and Love Exposure.

Golden Kamuy is now streaming on Netflix.

