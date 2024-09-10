Kim Min-ha and Jin Ha return to lead the cast of Apple TV+'s Pachinko Season 2.

Based on Min Jin Lee's bestselling novel of the same name, the historical drama series chronicles the story of Kim Sunja and her family anchored by themes of love, resilience, and survival at the height of the Japanese rule of Korea from 1915 to 1989 Japan.

Season 2 is set during World War II, primarily focusing on the second generation of the Sunja family.

Pachinko Season 2 premiered on Apple TV+ on August 23.

Every Main Cast Member of Pachinko Season 2

Kim Min-ha - Kim Sunja (Adult)

Kim Min-ha

Kim Min-ha reprises his role as the young adult version of Kim Sunja who appears in the 1930s timeline of Pachinko.

Season 1 sees Sunja's tragic childhood where she lost her father, Hoonie, at an early age. She also has an unexpected love affair with a fish broker named Koh Hansu and she becomes pregnant.

However, Hansu is not willing to give up his other life in Japan to be with her since, for starters, he is married.

Pachinko's debut season ends with Sunja giving birth to her son.

In Season 2, Sunja's business in the local market is thriving amid the threat of World War II. She also reunites with her ex-lover, Koh Hansu.

Kim's notable credits include Gumbeobnamnyeo and Main Street.

Youn Yuh-jung - Kim Sunja (Elderly)

Youn Yuh-jung

Portraying the elderly version of Kim Sunja in Pachinko is Youn Yuh-jung.

This version of Sunja shows up in the 1989 timeline of the series who is now living in Osaka, Japan with her son and sister-in-law.

The elderly Sunja lives in a massive estate in the future timeline, which is drastically different from her small farmhouse when she was younger.

Season 2, Episode 1 shows the elder Sunja coming into conflict with her grandson, Solomon, after a failed business deal.

Youn is known for her roles in various South Korean projects such as Minari, The Housemaid, and Diabolical.

Lee Min-ho - Koh Hansu

Lee Min-ho

Lee Min-ho returns to play Koh Hansu in Pachinko Season 2.

Koh Hansu is a broker at a nearby fish market whom Sunja gets romantically entangled with in Season 1. Hansu, though, breaks Sunja's heart after he leaves her behind to be with his wife and family in Osaka at the end of Season 1.

Season 2 reveals that Hansu has been supplying the Japanese troops with a generous supply of tungsten, which is an upgrade from being a fish broker in the previous season.

Hansu also reunites with Sunja and he even offers her refuge from the impending bombing in Japan.

Lee has credits in Boys Over Flowers, Gangnam 1970, and The King: Eternal Monarch.

Jin Ha - Solomon Baek

Jin Ha

Jin Ha stars as Solomon Baek, a vital character in the 1989 timeline who is Sunja's grandson and Baek Mosazu's son.

Being born into wealth and privilege makes Solomon a confident yet stubborn man who eventually becomes a successful businessman in New York City.

A good chunk of Solomon's journey in Pachinko mostly centers around his business and his desired promotion.

However, after a drastic decision in the Season 1 finale, Solomon struggles to keep his career in check in the early moments of the show's sophomore run.

Ha previously starred in Civil War, The Same Storm, and Flying Lessons.

Anna Sawai - Naomi

Anna Sawai

Anna Sawai appears as Naomi, Solomon's co-worker and Harvard graduate who can keep up with him despite everything that he throws at her.

The last batch of episodes of Season 1 sees Naomi seeing Solomon in a different light after she realizes that he has a compassionate side inside of him.

A potential romance between the pair could be in the cards in Season 2.

Sawai can be seen in Shogun, F9: The Fast Saga, and Girl/Haji.

Soji Arai - Baek Mozasu

Soji Arai

Soji Arai brings Baek Mosazu to life in Pachinko Season 2. He is Sunja's second son and the owner of a pachinko parlor who prioritizes his family and business over anything else.

Soji Arai, also known as Sohee Park, is known for his roles in The Ramen Girl, The Depths, and Dead Ringers.

Jung Eun-chae - Kyunghee

Jung Eun-chae

Kyunghee (played by Jung Eun-chae) is Sunja's sister-in-law who helps each other adjust to their new life in Osaka after experiencing a life of royalty in Korea.

Amid the day-to-day struggles and admitting that she is often scared of the things that might come, Kyunghee serves as Sunja's true support system.

Jung previously appeared in Riteon, Luca, and Cho-neung-ryeok-ja.

Kim Sung-kyu - Kim Chang-Ho

Kim Sung-kyu

Kim Sung-kyu joins the cast of Pachinko Season 2 as Kim Chang-Ho. He is Hansu's close friend and ally who is tasked to protect Sunja's family in 1945.

Fans may recognize Kim for his roles in The Outlaws, Teo-neol, and One Ordinary Day.

Kang Tae Joo - Baek Noa

Kang Tae Joo

Kang Tae Joo appears as Baek Noa, Sunja's first son and Hanju's biological son. He is extremely intelligent and a model student whom everyone admires.

Kang's other major credits include Gwigongja and Annyeong?Naja!.

Kim Kang-hoon - Teen Noa

Kim Kang-hoon

Kim Kang-hoon appears as the teenage version of Baek Noa in Season 2, Episode 1.

Kang-hoon has credits in Mouse, Dongbaekkkot pil Muryeop, and Mouse: The Predator.

Ryotaro Sugimoto - Tetsuya

Ryotaro Sugimoto

Ryotaro Sugimoto guest stars in Season 2, Episode 1 as Tetsuya, Solomon's childhood best friend who reunites with him to tell him the good news that he is willing to invest in his new business endeavors.

Sugimoto can be seen in Kamen Raida Zerowan and Mandara (NotEqual) Urabon.

Jeong Sori - Jiyun

Jeong Sori

Jeong Sori plays Jiyun, Sunja's friend who appears to tell her that she is being abused by her husband. She is also the one who proposes to sell illegal rice wine which eventually leads to trouble.

Sori can be seen in Carter, The Spy Gone North, and Night Has Come.

Pachinko Season 2 is streaming on Apple TV+.