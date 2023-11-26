My Demon's remarkable cast is led by two Korean drama favorites namely 20th Century Girl star Kim Yoo-jung and Sweet Home actor Song Kang.

The SBS-produced K-Drama, which Netflix has streaming rights to, revolves around the story of a contract marriage between a multimillionaire heiress and a demon who goes to Earth after seemingly losing his powers.

My Demon's first two episodes premiered on Netflix on Thursday, November 24.

Every Main Actor & Character in My Demon

Kim Yoo-jung - Do Do-hee

Studio S

After losing her parents when she was a child, Do Do-hee (played by Kim Yoo-jung) was adopted by the chairwoman of Mirae Group, which is one of the top ten companies in Korea.

Do-hee eventually becomes one of the top CEOs in Korea, and her rise to the top makes her a primary target for her enemies. Do-hee then meets a demon named Gu-won, and their chance encounter leads to an unexpected partnership that changes their lives forever.

Kim Yoo-jung has an impressive K-Drama resume, with roles in Moon Embracing the Sun, Backstreet Rookie, and Lovers of the Red Sky.

Song Kang - Jung Gu-won

Studio S

Song Kang plays Jung Gu-won, the demon who has been roaming around Earth for thousands of years, making contractual agreements with humans in exchange for a hefty price that involves going to hell.

After a fateful encounter with Do Hee, Gu-won unexpectedly loses his powers as a demon, ultimately transferring all of them to Do Hee. As a result, Gu-won needs to work together with Do Hee to find out how to regain his powers before it's too late.

Song Kang is dubbed the "Son of Netflix" since most of his projects are being streamed on the service. The actor is best known for his roles in Nevertheless, Navillera, and Sweet Home.

Lee Sang-yi - Ju Seok-hoon

Studio S

As the CEO of Mirae Investment Group, Lee Sang-yi's Ju Seok-hoon has everything except the chance to get the full extent of the inheritance from the business group he works for.

Joo Seok-hoon secretly hates Do Hee since she is primed to become the owner of Madam Ju's inheritance before she takes over.

Lee Sang-yi previously appeared in notable K-Dramas like Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, Bloodhounds, and Han River Police.

Kim Hae-sook - Ju Cheon-sook

Studio S

Ju Cheon-sook, (aka Madam Ju), is the founder of Mirae Group and she is also Seok-hoon's aunt. The character is portrayed on-screen by veteran Korean actress Kim Hae-sook.

While most of the family hates Do Hee, Cheon-sook instead believes she is the rightful heir as Mirae Group's owner.

Kim Hae-sook recently appeared as Gil Joong-gan, (aka the titular character's grandmother), in Strong Girl Nam Soon. The actress also appeared in Start-Up, Hospital Playlist, and Under the Queen's Umbrella.

Kim Tae-soon - Noh Seok-min

Studio S

Kim Tae-soon's Noh Seok-min is Madam Ju's eldest son and the CEO of Mirae Electronics.

While Seok-min is still waiting to be announced as the next one who will inherit everything, Ju Cheon-sook firmly believes that he is not fit for the role, considering that he is still recovering from his alcoholism.

Kim Tae-soon reunites with Song Kang after the pair worked together in 2021's Navillera. The actor also has credits in My Dearest and Queenmaker.

Lee Yoon-ji - Noh Soo-an

Studio S

Noh Soo-an (played by Lee Yoon-ji) is Cheon-sook's second daughter and the CEO of Mirae Apparel.

Noh Soo-an is a self-proclaimed Parisian who wants to buy all of the latest things that are tied to the famous French city. She also hates the fact that Do Hee is set to become Cheon-sook's heir.

Before being part of My Demon's cast, Lee Yoon-ji has a remarkable track record of shows, with roles in Pure 19, Princess Hours, The King 2 Hearts, and Wang's Family.

Jo Yeon-hee - Kim Se-ra

Studio S

Jo Yeon-hee's Kim Se-ra is Seok-min's wife and a managing director working under the umbrella of Mirae Electronics.

Throughout the series, Kim Se-ra works hard to seek the approval of Ju Cheon-sook.

As another K-Drama mainstay, Jo Yeon-hee was previously part of One Thousand Won Lawyer, Mr. Queen, and Black Dog: Being A Teacher.

Kang Seung-ho - Noh Do-kyung

Studio S

Kang Seung-ho brings No Do-kyung to life in My Demon. Do-kyung is Seok-min and Se-ra's only son and he's the head of Mirae Electronics.

Noh Do-kyung is described as someone who "learned to become invisible in order to survive."

Kang Seung-ho is an up-and-coming Korean actor in the K-Drama scene, and he has credits in Tracer, Oh! Master, and Missing: The Other Side.

Park Do-yoon & Kang Da-on - Austin & Justin

Studio S

Austin and Justin are Soo-an's twin sons who are present during Ju Cheon-sook's 70th birthday. They are portrayed on-screen by Park Do-yoon and Kang Da-on.

My Demon is the pair's first notable acting credit.

Jo Hye-joo - Jin Ga-young

Studio S

Jo Hye-joo is part of My Demon's cast as Jin Ga-young.

Jin Ga-young is a dancer who is an expert in double-sword martial arts. She works with Jung Gu-won under the Sunwol Foundation, and she is secretly in love with him.

Jo Hye-joo is known for her memorable performances in Search: WWW and A Love So Beautiful.

Heo Jeong-do - Park Bok-gyu

Studio S

At the beginning of My Demon, Heo Jeong-do's Park Bok-gyu is a fisherman who meets Jung Gu-won during the Joseon era.

During their first encounter, Gu-won offers him a deal that would allow him to not become hungry for the next ten years. The only downside is he would go to hell afterward.

Interestingly, he's still present in the modern age, serving as the director of the Sunwol Foundation and working alongside Gu-won.

Heo Jeong-do has a long list of acting credits, with roles in The Deal, Political Fever, and Taxi Driver.

Seong Jeong-yeon - Shin Da-jeong

Studio S

Shin Da-jeong (played by Seong Jeong-yeon) is Do-Hee's loyal secretary from the Mirae Group.

Aside from being her trusted aide, Da-jeong also cares for the well-being of her boss.

The 48-year-old Korean actress is known for her roles in Righteous Love, Descendants of the Sun, and Something in the Rain.

Park Jin-woo - Han Min-soo

Studio S

Park Jin-woo plays Han Min-soo, the team leader of the Mirae Group's public relations team.

After making his acting debut in 2004's My Little Bride, Park Jin-woo has since appeared in various films and TV series, like Dasepo Naughty Girls, Frivolous Wife, and Love On A Rooftop.

Lee Ji-won - Choi Jung-mi

Studio S

Choi Jung-mi is the assistant manager of Mirae Group's public relations team. The character is played by Lee Ji-won.

Lee Ji-won starred in The Producers, Ms. Perfect, Omok Girl, and Sky Castle.

Hong Jin-ki - Lee Han-seong

Studio S

Hong Jin-ki's Lee Han-seong is a new employee who works for the public relations team of the Mirae Group.

The Korean actor is known for his roles in Lovers of the Red Sky and Move to Heaven.

Kim Young-jae, Woo Hee-jin, & Kim Gyu-bin - Do-hee’s parents & Young Do-hee

Studio S

Kim Young-jae and Woo Hee-jin portray Do-hee's parents in a pivotal flashback scene during Episode 1.

Meanwhile, the younger version of Do-hee was played by rising star Kim Gyu-bin.

Woo Hee-jin has credits in Miss Mermaid, I Am The Mother Too, and Doom at Your Service. Kim Young-jae is known for his roles in Love Is Over, Don't Hesitate, and Three Sisters.

Kim Gyu-bin previously appeared in The Uncanny Counter 2 and Behind Every Star.

My Demon is now streaming on Netflix.