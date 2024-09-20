Netflix's Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story has a star-studded lineup of cast members which includes Javier Bardem and Chloë Sevigny.

The series serves as the second entry in Ryan Murphy's Monster anthology series and it focuses on the story of two brothers named Lyle and Erik Menendez who murdered their parents on August 20, 1989.

Monsters 2024 premiered on Netflix on September 20.

Every Main Cast Member of Monsters 2024

Nicholas Alexander Chavez - Lyle Menéndez

Nicholas Alexander Chavez

Nicholas Alexander Chavez leads the cast of Monsters 2024 as Lyle Menéndez, the eldest of the two sibling murderers who killed their parents for financial gain.

Lyle and his brother gained widespread fame in the 1990s after their trial was televised across the United States. They were both convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole.

Chavez is known for his roles as Spencer Cassadine in General Hospital, Jason Curtis in Crushed, and Father Charlie in Grotesquerie.

Cooper Koch - Erik Menéndez

Cooper Koch

Cooper Koch stars as Erik Menéndez, Lyle's younger brother who told his therapist the truth behind the murder.

He even mentions that the plan to kill their parents is inspired by the movie, Billionaire Boys Club, where the kids kill their rich parents to inherit their fortune.

During the therapy session, Cooper says that he wants to do the killing soon, but Lyle points out that they need to plan it all out.

Koch previously appeared in They/Them, Power Book II: Ghost, and Swallowed.

Javier Bardem - José Menéndez

Javier Bardem

Javier Bardem portrays José Menéndez, Erik and Lyle's abusive father and a wealthy businessman who lives in Beverly Hills.

José's harsh behavior becomes one of the catalysts as to why his sons decide to map out a plan to kill him and his wife.

Bardem has over 70 credits to his name, with roles in The Little Mermaid, Dune: Part Two, and The Good Boss.

Chloë Sevigny - Mary Louise "Kitty" Menéndez

Chloë Sevigny

Portraying Erik and Lyle's complacent mother is Chloë Sevigny as Mary Louise "Kitty" Menéndez.

The siblings claim that Kitty is a drug addict who does not know how to control her abusive husband.

At one point in the trial, the brothers even claim that their parents already hatched a plan to kill them first while on a fishing trip after learning that she already bought a handgun with a silencer before their vacation.

Sevigny can be seen in We Are Who We Are, Big Love, and Boys Don't Cry.

Nathan Lane - Dominick Dunne

Nathan Lane

Nathan Lane joins the cast of Monsters 2024 as Dominick Dunne, a Vanity Fair journalist tasked with doing extensive coverage of the trial of the Menéndez brothers.

Lane has credits in Modern Family, Only Murders in the Building, and The Producers.

Ari Graynor - Leslie Abramson

Ari Graynor

Ari Graynor's Leslie Abramson is Erik Menendez's lawyer.

Erik tells Leslie a horrifying story of how his brother sexually abused him when he was little and he also reveals that his father also did the same thing to Lyle when he was younger.

This story is more than enough for Leslie to paint Erik and Lyle's parents in a bad light to the rest of the world, just in time for the court proceedings.

Graynor's notable credits include Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist, The Disaster Artist, and Whip It.

Dallas Roberts - Dr. Jerome Oziel

Dallas Roberts

Dallas Roberts appears as Dr. Jerome Oziel, Erik's therapist and psychologist who learns about the truth behind the murder during an unexpected therapy session with him.

Roberts starred in 3:10 to Yuma, Dallas Buyers Club, and The Grey.

Leslie Grossman - Judalon Smyth

Leslie Grossman

Judalon Smyth is Dr. Oziel's former patient whom he is romantically entangled with. The character is portrayed on-screen by Leslie Grossman.

She is the first person Dr. Oziel calls after learning the truth and she is instrumental in reporting the crime to the authorities.

Grossman is best known for her roles in American Horror Story, The Good Place, and Popular.

Jason Butler Harner - Det. Les Zoeller

Jason Butler Harne

Jason Butler Harner shows up as Detective Les Zoeller, the investigator in charge of the Menendez murder case who will stop at nothing to unpack the truth.

Harner's previous major credits include Ozark, Scandal, and Ray Donovan.

Enrique Murciano - Carlos Baralt

Enrique Murciano

Enrique Murciano plays Carlos Baralt, the executor of the estate who needs to be present when reading Jose's will. He is also Erik and Lyle's uncle.

Fans may recognize Murciano for her roles in Without a Trace, Speed 2: Cruise Control, and Black Hawk Down.

Michael Gladis - Tim Rutten

Michael Gladis

Michael Gladis plays Leslie's husband, Tim Rutten, and he first makes an appearance in Episode 3.

It is revealed that the pair are looking to adopt a new child as a way to start a new family and all of this happens before Leslie takes over the case of Erik.

Gladis' most recognizable role is playing Paul Kinsey in Mad Men.

The actor also starred in Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, Death and Other Details, and The Company You Keep.

Drew Powell - Det. Tom Linehan

Drew Powell

Drew Powell joins the cast as Detective Tom Linehan, Detective Zoeller's partner who also spearheads the investigation behind Jose and Kitty's deaths.

Powell previously appeared in Gotham, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and Ordinary Angels.

Charlie Hall - Craig Cignarelli

Charlie Hall

Charlie Hall plays Craig Cignarelli, Erik's best friend who shows up at the police station to reveal the truth behind the murders.

He is used as an asset by the police to unearth the truth straight from Erik's mouth, leading to a worthwhile confession enough to arrest the brothers.

Hall's notable credits include Life & Beth, Bel-Air, and Big Shot.

Jeff Perry - Peter Hoffman

Jeff Perry

Jeff Perry brings Peter Hoffman to life in Monsters 2024 Episode 2. He is an associate of Jose who decides to give the grieving siblings (aka suspects) round-the-clock protection since he believes that the mafia is out to get them.

Perry is known for his roles in Wild Things, Scandal, and Nash Bridges.

Marlene Forte - Marta Cano

Marlene Forte

Marlene Forte plays Marta Cano, a member of the Menendez family who shows up alongside Carlos in hiring Leslie Abramson as Erik's new lawyer.

Forte has credits in Star Trek, Knives Out, and A Haunted House.

Jade Pettyjohn - Jamie Pisarcik

Jade Pettyjohn

Jade Pettyjohn is part of Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story's cast as Jamie Pisarcik, Lyle's girlfriend who appears in Episode 1.

Pettyjohn's notable credits include Destroyer, Little Fires Everywhere, and Deadwood.

Tanner Stine - Perry Berman

Tanner Stine

Tanner Stine appears as Perry Berman, Lyle's friend whom they used as an alibi for the murder after they contacted him to meet them at the Taste of L.A.

Stine can be seen in Run the Race, Zac and Mia, and The Thundermans.

Tessa Auberjonois - Dr. Laurel Oziel

Tessa Auberjonois

Tessa Auberjonois appears in Episode 3 as Dr. Laurel Oziel, Jeremy's wife who panics over the fact that the police are searching their home since the detectives believe that he has the recordings of his session with the Menendez brothers.

Auberjonois' major credits include How I Met Your Father, Modern Family, and The Affair.

Brandon Santana - Tony

Brandon Santana

Brandon Santana's Tony is an inmate who is seemingly attracted to Erik.

Santana appeared in Grey's Anatomy, Hacks, and Not So Straight in Silver Lake.

Gil Ozeri - Dr. William Vicary

Gil Ozeri

Gil Ozeri stars as Dr. William Vicary, a psychiatrist from prison who has a nonsense therapy session with Erik since the latter doesn't want to take the opportunity to open up seriously.

However, the tide changes after Erik reveals Jose's sexual abuse toward Lyle which prompts him to call Leslie.

Ozeri's credits include Big Mouth, Human Resources, and Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Jess Weixler - Jill Lansing

Jess Weixler

Jess Weixler plays Jill Lansing, Lyle's lawyer who helps him reveal the truth about Jose's sexual abuse.

Weixcler is known for her roles in Teeth, The Good Wife, and Chained for Life.

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story is in the same vein as other true crime series on Netflix such as The Asunta Case which chronicled how two parents murdered their adopted 12-year-old daughter and What Jennifer Did which sees a teenager orchestrating a hired hit for her parents.

All episodes of Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story are streaming on Netflix.