The Menendez Brothers documentary features a collection of interviews with various individuals tied to the case, such as jurors, family members, and the brothers themselves.

The 2024 documentary puts the spotlight on the two brothers as they give their side of the story about what happened in the 1989 murder of their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez.

Directed by Alejandro Hartmann, The Menendez Brothers premiered on Netflix on October 7.

Every Interviewee Who Appears in The Menendez Brothers

Subjects:

Erik Menendez

Erik Menendez

While not physically seen on screen, phone-recorded interviews were heard of Erik during the documentary, giving viewers a look at his unique perspective.

Erik, along with his older brother Lyle, was convicted for the 1989 murders of their parents, José and Kitty Menendez, in their Beverly Hills home.

The brothers initially claimed self-defense, citing years of abuse, but were sentenced to life in prison without parole in 1996. The case became highly publicized due to its shocking nature and the brothers' privileged background.

Cooper Koch recently portrayed Erik in Netflix's Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story series.

Lyle Menendez

Lyle Menendez

Similarly, viewers will hear Lyle's voice during The Menendez Brothers documentary as well as old clips of him from the trials and his younger life.

Lyle is the older brother of Erik, and both were convicted for the murder of their parents in 1989. While Lyle was seen as more dominant and assertive, Erik was considered more emotional and vulnerable, often portrayed as being under his older brother’s influence during the trial.

Their personalities and family dynamics were key points in the defense, with Lyle's leadership role in the killings contrasted against Erik's emotional breakdowns and reported guilt.

Lyle was portrayed by Nicholas Alexander Chavez in Ryan Murphy's Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.

Interviewees:

Robert Rand

Robert Rand

Robert Rand is a journalist and author who has been deeply involved in covering the Menendez Brothers case since its inception.

He originally reported on the case for the Miami Herald and Playboy, and later wrote The Menendez Murders: The Shocking Inside Story of an American Tragedy, which offers an in-depth look into the family’s dynamics and dark history, including allegations of child abuse.

Rand had unprecedented access to both Lyle and Erik Menendez, conducting interviews with them before and after their arrests, and his work has shaped much of the public understanding of the case. He brings a lot of value in his interview clips during the new documentary.

Shelley Ross

Shelley Ross

Shelley Ross is a veteran American television executive producer, widely recognized for her work on shows like Good Morning America and Primetime Live on ABC News.

In connection to the Menendez Brothers case, Ross served as the lead producer on ABC News’ coverage of the trial, working alongside Diane Sawyer.

In a 2017 guest column for Variety, Shelley Ross criticized NBC's Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders for inaccurately portraying key aspects of the case, including the fatal shot that killed José Menendez and the depiction of witnesses like Judalon Smyth.

In The Menendez Brothers documentary, she was able to give her unfiltered thoughts on their trial and how the men are still facing life in prison.

Pamela Bozanich

Pamela Bozanich

Pamela Bozanich is a former Los Angeles Deputy District Attorney who was the lead prosecutor in the first trial of the Menendez brothers in 1993.

In Netflix's The Menendez Brothers documentary, she reiterated her stance that the brothers killed their parents for financial gain, not due to alleged abuse, and expressed firm opposition to their release.

Bozanich also criticized the influence of the TikTok movement advocating for their freedom, emphasizing that beliefs shouldn't override facts in legal decisions.

Her insights into the trial, prosecution strategy, and personal reflections added depth and balance to the documentary. She was portrayed by Milana Vayntrub in Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.

Alan Abrahamson

Alan Abrahamson

Alan Abrahamson was a prominent sportswriter for the Los Angeles Times in the 1990s and wrote extensively about the Menendez brothers' trial.

His involvement in covering the case as a journalist is notable, as he provided significant commentary and analysis of the events surrounding the trial.

In Hartmann's documentary, Abrahamson is featured as one of the people who firmly believed the Menendez brothers should spend the rest of their lives in prison, offering a critical perspective that adds depth to the project.

Joan Vander Molen

Joan Vander Molen

Joan VanderMolen is the aunt of Lyle and Erik Menendez, who recently has been vocally critical of Ryan Murphy's Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.

In a statement released by Erik Menendez's wife, Tammi, on behalf of Joan and other family members, they condemned the show for being "riddled with mistruths" and for its portrayal of the brothers.

Joan and her family expressed their frustration with the series, describing it as a "grotesque shockadrama" and criticizing the depiction of Erik and Lyle, particularly the suggestion of an incestuous relationship between the brothers, which the family called "repulsive."

She shared more of her thoughts on the entirety of the situation and her nephews in prison during The Menendez Brothers documentary.

Betty Oldfield

Betty Oldfield

Betty Oldfield is a former alternate juror from Erik Menendez's first trial, where she developed a close friendship with him. She believes that Erik and his brother Lyle were driven to murder their parents due to alleged abuse from their father.

Their bond began when Erik called her from jail to thank sympathetic jurors, leading to regular communication for over 20 years.

Oldfield admires Erik's efforts in prison, where he takes college courses and advocates for elderly and disabled inmates, and supports him further when discussing her experiences in The Menendez Brothers documentary.

Hazel Thornton

Hazel Thornton

Hazel Thornton is a former juror who served on the first trial of Erik and Lyle Menendez. For two decades, she refrained from discussing her experience in the high-profile case due to the difficulty of articulating her perspective.

In 2017, she gained the courage to speak out after seeing public validation for the defense's viewpoint, particularly following an open-minded statement by Dick Wolf, the producer of Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders.

Thornton has since re-emerged in the media, sharing her story and advocating for a more balanced narrative around the Menendez brothers, whom she believes were unfairly vilified.

She further discussed the case in the 2024 Netflix documentary, reinforcing her belief that the brothers' experiences and the jurors' perspectives deserve recognition.

William Vicary

William Vicary

Dr. William Vicary is a psychiatrist known for his involvement in the highly publicized Menendez brothers' murder trial, where he served as a forensic psychiatrist for Erik.

During the trial, he faced significant controversy after admitting to altering clinical notes, which he rewrote at the direction of Erik's defense attorney, Leslie Abramson.

This alteration included deleting critical statements made by Erik regarding allegations of sexual abuse by their father. In 2019, he surrendered his medical license following new allegations of misconduct.

Vicary recently participated in the 2024 Netflix documentary about the Menendez case, further discussing his role as well as his opinion on the brothers' psychiatric state at the time.

Diane Vander Molen

Diane Vander Molen

Diane Vander Molen is the cousin of Lyle and Erik Menendez, and she played a significant role as a witness in their murder trial.

She testified about the alleged sexual abuse the brothers suffered at the hands of their father, José Menendez. Diane's testimony provided crucial context for understanding the brothers' actions, which they claimed were motivated by years of trauma and fear for their lives.

In The Menendez Brothers documentary, Diane openly discussed her perspective on the case, reaffirming her belief in the truth of her original testimony and its impact on the tragic events that unfolded. It was also re-emphasized how her testimony not being part of the second trial was a massive hole in the defense's case.

John Conte

John Conte

John Conte was a professor of social work who served as a key defense expert in the Menendez brothers' trial for the murder of their parents.

He testified in court that Lyle was "essentially truthful" about the abuse he suffered, arguing that the murders occurred in a state of "fear and confusion." Conte based his conclusions on over 500 hours of research and extensive interviews with Lyle.

In The Menendez Brothers documentary, Conte provided insights into the psychological impact of trauma, emphasizing how these factors influenced the brothers' actions during the tragic events over 30 years ago.

Ann Burgess

Ann Burgess

Dr. Ann Burgess is a prominent researcher and nurse known for her work in criminal psychology, particularly related to trauma and abuse.

In the Menendez brothers' trial, she played a crucial role in highlighting the psychological aspects of their defense, known as the "abuse excuse," which argued that Lyle and Erik killed their parents out of fear after enduring years of abuse.

Her insights helped to challenge societal stigmas surrounding male victims of sexual assault, contributing to a broader understanding of trauma's impact on behavior. The discussion around male victims of assault was a major part of The Menendez Brothers documentary.

Stanley Goldman

Stanley Goldman

Stanley Goldman was a law professor at Loyola University and a public defender in Los Angeles, who provided insight into the dynamics of the jury in the Menendez brothers' trial in the new documentary.

His commentary highlighted the split in jury opinions, particularly the different responses of male and female jurors to the aggressive style of the defense attorney, Leslie Abramson.

Goldman noted that during the first trial, the jury was evenly divided, with male jurors leaning toward a murder verdict and female jurors favoring manslaughter, indicating how personal experiences could influence jury decisions.

Andrew Wolfburg

Andrew Wolfburg

Andrew Wolfberg was a juror in the second trial of Lyle and Erik Menendez, which took place in October 1995. He approached this trial without any preconceived notions, as he was unfamiliar with the details of the first trial, allowing him to focus solely on the evidence presented.

During deliberations, the jury faced a clear choice for a conviction of first-degree murder, but they grappled with the emotional weight of deciding the brothers' fate.

Wolfberg has since reflected on how the case profoundly impacted him, noting the complexity of the defense arguments that were excluded from the courtroom in the second trial.

The Menendez Brothers is now streaming on Netflix.