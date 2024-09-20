Audiences of Netflix's Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story wonder what happened to the brothers' inheritance money.

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story is the second season of Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan's Netflix crime anthology series Monster.

Released on September 19, it centers on the 1989 murders of José and Kitty Menéndez by their sons, Lyle and Erik.

Netflix previously released a similar true-crime documentary, What Jennifer Did, about why Jennifer Pan killed her parents.

This new scripted series explores the brothers' defense of long-term abuse (possibly leading to Lyle's bald head) versus the prosecution's view of their motive as financial gain.

What Happened to the Menendez Brothers' Money?

Netflix

Interest in the Menéndez brothers' case surged following the release of the new Monsters season.

While their conviction for first-degree murder and life sentences without parole are well known, less publicized is the fate of the inheritance they initially sought.

After the brutal killings, Lyle and Erik quickly inherited a portion of their parents' fortune, estimated at $14 million. They began a lavish spending spree that ultimately affected their exposure.

In the months following their parents' deaths, the Menéndez brothers used their newfound wealth to live extravagantly. Lyle purchased a Porsche, a Rolex, and a restaurant, while Erik invested primarily in tennis lessons and travel. Altogether, they spent nearly $700,000 within just six months.

Their extravagant spending drew attention and raised suspicions, helping authorities piece together the true motive behind the murders.

Once convicted, the $14.5 million estate they initially inherited was quickly depleted by taxes, legal fees, and poor financial decisions.

According to probate records, nearly $10.8 million had been spent, much of it on the brothers’ defense, inflated real estate appraisals, and stock losses.

By the time the records were unsealed, all that remained of the once-lavish fortune was a house in Calabasas, a New Jersey condominium, some jewelry and furniture, and $651,948 in cash—insufficient to cover mounting debts.

Even if Lyle and Erik had been acquitted, they would have inherited nothing. Considering Lyle and Erik were found guilty and serving a life sentence, the California Slayer Statute also removed any hope of getting any money.

The statute prohibits anyone who intentionally kills another person from inheriting from their victim's estate or receiving life insurance benefits.

The killer is treated as if they had predeceased the victim, and the benefits go to a contingent beneficiary or the victim’s estate. This law does not apply to justifiable homicides, such as self-defense.

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story is streaming on Netflix.

Read more about crime dramas on Netflix:

Full Cast of Crime Scene Berlin: Nightlife Killer

Raquel de Oliveira's Real-Life Story