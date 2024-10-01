Viewers tuning into Netflix's Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story are confused as to why Leslie Abramson only represented Erik.

Ari Graynor plays Leslie Abramson, the lead defense attorney for Erik in Monsters. She works as a renowned criminal defense lawyer in Los Angeles and is portrayed as a tenacious and aggressive advocate.

Her defense strategy centered on presenting graphic evidence to substantiate the Menendez brothers' claims of enduring physical, emotional, and sexual abuse at the hands of their parents, a key element in their controversial trial.

Graynor’s portrayal highlights Abramson’s fierce courtroom demeanor and her commitment to proving the brothers' narrative of fear and abuse. So why didn't she also represent Lyle?

Why Did Leslie Only Defend Erik Menendez but Not Lyle?

While it was briefly explained in Monsters why Leslie Abramson only defended Erik Menendez, there's much more to know from the real-life story.

Although the brothers were initially represented by renowned attorney Robert Shapiro, their cases were later divided.

One attorney can represent two defendants in the same criminal case under certain conditions, but this practice is generally discouraged due to the potential for conflicts of interest, as co-defendants may have information that could negatively impact each other's cases.

So Erik was defended by Abramson, while Lyle - whose hairpiece was a notable component of the brothers' defense - included commentary about his was represented by attorney Jill Lansing, as shown in the TV series.

This strategic choice happened due to the complexities of their trial, which featured separate juries for each brother (not highlighted in the series), emphasizing the need to avoid potential conflicts of interest that could arise from shared legal representation.

While co-defendants can retain the same attorney in certain states, having separate lawyers is often considered a wise decision, particularly in high-profile cases where the defendants’ narratives may differ significantly.

In the Menendez trial, the defense strategy focused on presenting graphic evidence of the brothers' claims of long-standing physical, emotional, and abuse by their parents, a narrative that required careful handling to ensure that both defendants’ perspectives were adequately represented without overlap.

Abramson’s approach to Erik's defense involved a fierce and aggressive courtroom style, aiming to paint a compelling picture of a young man acting out of fear rather than greed. The series went into detail on this angle, while also highlighting Erik and Lyle's extensive speaking following the death of their parents.

On the plus side for the Menendez's, the separation of counsel allowed each brother to present their case with unique strategies, allowing their legal teams to emphasize the distinct elements of their experiences and defenses.

This strategy proved crucial, as it not only highlighted the individual stories of Erik and Lyle but also aimed to mitigate the risks associated with having a singular attorney navigate their complex emotional and legal landscape.

However, the first trial ended with two deadlocked juries, prompting the district attorney to announce a retrial. Unfortunately, the Menendez brothers' financial difficulties led to Jill Lansing's decision to stop representing Lyle.

Leslie Abramson continued to represent Erik with funding from Los Angeles County taxpayers, while Charles Gessler took over representation for Lyle, replacing Lansing.

This second trial was less publicized and featured restrictions on discussing the abuse allegations. Ultimately, both brothers were convicted of two counts of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Following their convictions, Abramson has faced criticism for allegedly advising a witness to alter notes, and the brothers filed for a mistrial based on claims of ineffective representation.

