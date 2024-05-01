Rebel Moon's Snyder Cut Gets Unsurprising Rating

The upcoming Snyder cut of Zack Snyder's new movie, Rebel Moon, has its official MPAA rating ahead of its Netflix debut.

First released in December 2023, Rebel Moon marks Zack Snyder's return to cinema following his work on Zack Snyder's Justice League, which garnered far better reviews than its theatrical predecessor.

Rebel Moon's reception was much more mixed upon arrival as fans saw Snyder's efforts to build a new intergalactic space epic, utilizing his signature filmmaking style in the 136-minute theatrical cut.

Snyder Cut of Rebel Moon Gets Rating

As listed by the official Film Ratings website, Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon - Part One: Director’s Cut will come to Netflix with an R-rating.

The description lists "brutal bloody violence and gore, sexual content, graphic nudity, and language."

2023's original version released on Netflix was only rated PG-13 for "strong violence, sexual assault, bloody images, language, sexual material, and partial nudity."

This is an unsurprising news announcement, as all of Snyder's director's cuts of his past movies utilize an R-rating. Those films include 2009's Watchmen, 2011's Sucker Punch (released an extended cut on home media) 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (which saw an R-rated Ultimate Edition), and the aforementioned Zack Snyder's Justice League.

Additionally, multiple Snyder films came to theaters initially with an R-rating, including 2004's Dawn of the Dead, 2006's 300, and 2021's Army of the Dead.

After 2017's Justice League came with a PG-13 rating, the Snyder Cut of the DC film earned an R-rating from the MPAA, which was part of the filmmaker's plan for that director's cut.

The original Rebel Moon even pushed the limits of the PG-13 rating, making it no surprise that the director's cut is rated for a more mature audience.

What Will Snyder Cut of Rebel Moon Bring?

More than likely, the Snyder Cut of Rebel Moon will mostly ramp up the violence and intensity to new heights, with star Ed Skrein already teasing a much more brutal portrayal of his villain, Atticus Noble.

Snyder could also opt to drop one or more F-bombs with the R-rating, although he only utilized two in his version of Justice League (one of them being uttered by Ben Affleck's Batman).

Outside of the R-rating, fans hope to see a movie they can enjoy more than its predecessor, which did not earn many positive reviews as fans levied major complaints against Snyder's latest outing.

It is also likely that Snyder will continue this trend for the rest of his Rebel Moon story, for which the director already has plans in place for three movies in total.

Rebel Moon is now streaming on Netflix.

