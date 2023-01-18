Netflix Announces Zack Snyder's Next Movie Will Compete Against DC

Netflix's Rebel Moon, directed by Zack Snyder, will likely be playing in theaters at the same time as DC's Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

In July 2021, it was announced that the director of Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and his own rendition of the Justice League would be in charge of making a new sci-fi film for Netflix.

The idea for Rebel Moon was originally a Star Wars film, although the epic sci-fi adventure will now take inspiration from legendary director Akira Kurosawa as well as the galaxy far, far away, according to Snyder.

Netflix announced that the film will premiere on Friday, December 22, starring an ensemble cast including Sofia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam, Ray Fisher, and Anthony Hopkins. But while Snyder hopes to make another splash at the box office, he'll seemingly have some major competition from his old stomping grounds.

Rebel Moon v. Aquaman 2: Dawn of Snyder

Netflix

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom was previously delayed from March 17, 2023, to Christmas Day 2023.

The Jason Mamoa-led film will certainly look to may a big splash at the box office, following the 2018 original that grossed over $1 billion.

However, Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon may slightly interfere with Aquaman 2's theatrical release. While Snyder's latest film will begin streaming on Netflix a few days prior to DC's December release, the film will also likely open in a limited number of theaters.

Netflix has experimented with putting its movies in theaters before it debuts on streaming, however, the dual-release of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Story reemphasized the company's laissez-faire approach to the box office.

Will Zack Snyder Take Down Aquaman 2?

The single most intriguing part of this ironic overlap is how Snyder fans will react. How the writer/director was treated during the making and release of 2017's Justice League split off a new branch of DC fandom.

#ReleaseTheSnyderCut is a hashtag that will go down in infamy as the fan-led charge to re-release Justice League which suffered from a bevy of re-shoots.

In March of 2021, Zack Snyder's Justice League was released on HBO Max, and (some) fans rejoiced around the galaxy as if the second Death Star just blew up.

Just less than three years later, his latest project Rebel Moon will now be on the other side of DC release, going directly against it.

The (presumably) same group of super fans have also now started a campaign to get Netflix to buy the rights to specifically Snyder's version of the Justice League.

Even if the theatrical release is minimum, audience members' attention eyes may still have to choose between staying in and watching Snyder's space adventure, or heading out to a theater for another underwater blockbuster in December.

Either way, as the dates grow closer, fans will certainly make their voices heard online, likely backing Snyder and his new project.

Rebel Moon begins streaming on Netflix on December 22 and three days later, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdon opens in theaters on December 25.