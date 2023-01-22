Netflix Reveals Why Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon Needed to be TWO Movies

Zack Snyder's new partnership with Netflix will push Rebel Moon into the forefront, and a top executive explained why they had the confidence to make two movies back-to-back.

After the successful release of Zack Snyder's Justice League, the veteran director has taken his talents to Netflix. Rebel Moon is an upcoming science fiction movie that is poised to be one of Netflix's biggest releases this year, as it is confirmed to premiere on Friday, December 22.

Although the first movie has yet to premiere, the sequel to Rebel Moon was already greenlit, with Deadline reporting that the project qualified for California's tax credit program.

Now, Netflix's decision to move forward with two films was brought up ahead of Rebel Moon's premiere.

Netflix Explains Why Rebel Moon Requires Two Movies

Netflix

Speaking with Variety, Netflix's Vice President of Original Studio Film Ori Marmur was asked why the streaming service had the confidence to move forward with Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon as two movies instead of one.

Marmur admitted that Snyder's "passion" is the main reason why the top executives were confident with Rebel Moon, noting that it's a movie that the director "had in mind for decades:"

"Zack came in with so much passion. This is a film that he’s had in mind for decades. As you know, he’s spent so much time working on other people’s IP at other studios. We worked with him on 'Army of the Dead' and we did things that others couldn’t do. We made a film and then a prequel and launched a live experience."

The Netflix executive then pointed out that Rebel Moon's story can "continue to grow," saying that Snyder created a massive world that would be "better served as two pieces versus one film:"

"With 'Rebel Moon' he wanted to push the envelope again. When we saw how big the world he created was we thought it would be better served as two pieces versus one film. It’s the kind of story that can continue to grow. He thinks of it as his take on making something like 'Star Wars.'"

The Star Wars comparison isn't surprising since past reports labeled Rebel Moon as his decades-old pitch from the galaxy far, far, away.

Rebel Moon revolves around a group of villagers from a farming planet who decide to fight an evil army led by a tyrannical Belisarius. To have a chance, they send a young woman named Kora to search for warriors from across the galaxy who can help the battle against the invaders.

The cast is headlined by Sofia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam, Ray Fisher, and Djimon Hounsou.

How Will Rebel Moon 1 End?

The fact that Rebel Moon is already confirmed for a December release date on Netflix suggests that this is the streaming service's biggest release this year, considering that past movies that premiered during the time frame are Glass Onion (2022) and Don't Look Up (2021).

That said, this isn't surprising that Netflix's top brass had the confidence to move forward with two movies instead of one, especially after Zack Snyder treated this franchise as his Star Wars.

Netflix's Vice President of Original Studio Film Ori Marmur's comment also indicates that the studio is giving free rein to Snyder to do whatever it takes to create an incredible cosmic franchise, noting that the filmmaker wants to "push the envelope again."

The confirmation that Rebel Moon has two parts makes one wonder if the first movie ends on a cliffhanger. Snyder is no stranger to ending movies as such, as his last two movies (Zack Snyder's Justice League and Army of the Dead) ended on open teases, but they still had a complete story.

Rebel Moon's first part may end with Kora's successful mission to assemble the required warriors for the war against the evil army, with the sequel ultimately exploring the final clash.

Hopefully, Rebel Moon expands on its lore and continues its story beyond two movies.

Rebel Moon premieres on Netflix on Friday, December 22.