Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead 2, officially titled Planet of the Dead, was given a disappointing update in regards to the movie's upcoming Netflix release.

Army of the Dead was released in 2021 and followed a group of mercenaries as they tried to pull off a $200 million heist in a zombie-filled Las Vegas.

After the Netflix film was released, talks of a sequel and other spin-offs were discussed, with one, a prequel named Army of Thieves, already on Netflix.

The Death of Army of the Dead 2

Netflix

During an interview with The Wrap that Zack and Deborah Snyder participated in, Netflix's Army of the Dead 2 received an official update that will undoubtedly be disappointing for fans of the first film.

After the release of Army of the Dead, Snyder had plans to expand the universe in a major way, with multiple spin-off films and an animated series announced to be coming to Netflix in the future.

However, according to The Wrap, all of those future projects were recently canceled, including the direct sequel to Army of the Dead, a feature film titled Planet of the Dead.

This came as a bit of a surprise since the last major update regarding the sequel (which was given in March 2023) was a positive one.

It is important to note that the report stated all of those projects were quietly canceled, meaning that Netflix has yet to comment on their status.

However, the Snyders confirmed that the future movies and shows were shelved, while also promoting an Army of the Dead-themed attraction that will be at different Six Flags theme parks for the Halloween season.

Why Was the Army of the Dead Franchise Canceled?

The Wrap's report didn't specify exactly why the Army of the Dead spin-offs were canceled, and fans will likely have to wait for an official statement from Netflix to learn more information (if such a statement is ever even released).

However, one would have to assume the critical response to Snyder's two Rebel Moon films had to have played some sort of role.

For example, Part One - A Child of Fire received only a 22% critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes. Part Two - The Scargiver fared even worse, currently sitting at 17% on the platform.

The Director's Cut of Part One was received a bit better, but it still sits under 50%, further cementing that those films could have influenced Netflix's future plans.

Army of the Dead is available to stream on Netflix.

