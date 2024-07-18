Rebel Moon Part 3: Release, Cast and Everything We Know

Following the release of the first two Rebel Moon films, Rebel Moon Part 3 remains a massive question mark.

With a cast led by the likes of Sofia Boutella and Djimon Hounsou, Zack Snyder's massive sci-fi universe debuted on Netflix in December 2023 before the franchise's second film arrived four months later in April.

At the time of its announcement, the Rebel Moon universe was seen as a massive investment for Netflix, with a transmedia plan that included multiple movies, comics/books, and even a video game.

When Will Rebel Moon Part 3 Release?

Rebel Moon Part 3's release plans are shrouded in mystery following the release of Parts 1 and 2.

As of the time of this article, a third movie in the Rebel Moon franchise has yet to be officially greenlit. However, work on the Rebel Moon 3 has already begun.

Rebel Moon co-writer Kurt Johnstad told Screen Rant in April 2024 that franchise creator Zack Snyder (of DCEU fame) had "already written the first 30 pages of movie three," seemingly showing the creatives are working under the assumption that a third movie will be made:

"All we have to do is start writing. Actually, Zack has already started writing because he’s like that. I think he’s already written the first 30 pages of movie three. So once we get the green light to start writing, if that happens, it’ll happen fairly quickly because Shay (Hatten), Zack, and I are pretty fast. And we’ve done all the work. It’s not like, 'Well, what about this.' We know exactly what we need to do."

He would also say that initial franchise plans laid out six movies in total if they are "lucky and fortunate enough to continue telling these stories:"

"So, basically, we have everything mapped out for many, many movies. Beyond three. Beyond four. I will go on the record now. We’ve figured this out all the way to movie six. Now, if we are so lucky and fortunate enough to continue telling these stories, that is our hope. Netflix is interested, and we’re waiting to see how these first movies go. But there is certainly a treatment for three and four."

Snyder himself reiterated this in an interview with RadioTimes.com (via Games Radar), saying he hopes to make "four or six movies" in the series:

"Four or six movies, depending... I guess it's whether or not every time we make one of these movies we make two, that's the question."

If Part 3 were to get the green light, then the question of its release would move from if to when.

Seeing as the first two movies were announced as a pair and filmed back-to-back, there is always the chance Parts 3 and 4 could do the same.

If Netflix were to follow this same two-part strategy going forward, then this could significantly delay Part 3's eventual release.

Parts 1 and 2 were filmed from April to December 2022, before debuting a year after that in December 2023.

Therefore even if Part 3 was greenlit and started filming before the end of the year, it likely would not be released until 2026 at the earliest.

Who's Cast in Rebel Moon Part 3?

Fans can expect much of the core cast from the first two movies to reprise their roles in this sci-fi world.

Paramount of this ensemble is Sofia Boutella's Kora. Kora is the defacto main character of the Rebel Moon universe as a former Imperium soldier who rallies warriors to her rebel cause to take down the tyrannical regime she was once a part of.

When asked by The Direct about her interest in returning to Zack Snyder's space opera universe Boutella said it "would be amazing" to jump back in, but had "not yet" heard anything:

"No, not yet. But if I mean, it would be amazing if they could go and find the Princess Issa. Because that's what we say at the end of movie number two, and it'll be quite fun to go back on set with Zack because we all love being part of this project so much."

Joining her would likely also be some of her fellow rebels like Djimon Hounsou's Titus and the dastardly villain of the franchise Regent Balisarius (played by Fra Fee).

Below is a full expected Rebel Moon Part 3 cast list:

Sofia Boutella - Kora

Djimon Hounsou - Titus

Staz Nair - Tarak

Elise Duffy - Milius

Cleopatra Coleman - Devra Bloodaxe

Anthony Hopkins - Jimmy

Fra Fee - Regent Balisarius

What Will Happen in Rebel Moon Part 3?

The Rebel Moon story is in an exciting place heading into a potential Part 3.

The first two movies mainly focused on setting up the universe, introducing characters, and pulling the curtain back on this plight of oppression that plagues the residents who call this sci-fi world home.

Parts 1 and 2 saw the first sparks of the rebellion begin to bellow, as Kora and her rebellious crew got their first major victory against the Regent Balisarius.

According to Zack Snyder, Part 3 would build on this foundation and follow the rebels as they look to bring a heavy-hitter in the galaxy onto their side to hopefully down the Imperium.

This big name is supposedly the intergalactic royal Princess Issa who was revealed to be alive at the end of Part 2.

In April 2024, Snyder told The Hollywood Reporter that the third movie would mainly focus on "tracking [Princess Issa] down" as the rebels use their newfound confidence after downing an Imperium dreadnought at the end of Part 2:

"The story of movie three would be tracking [Princess Issa] down and finding out how [the rebels] can use the victory at Veldt to create a coalition of planets that were on the edge of rebellion, but have now seen the example of downing a dreadnought. Maybe now there’s an opportunity. It’s a chink in the armor. That’s really what it is."

Of course, this would all eventually lead to one final confrontation between Kora and Balisarius, but that still feels like it is a ways off, with plenty of stories still to tell in Part 3 and beyond.

Rebel Moon is now streaming on Netflix.

