Rebel Moon 3 Writer Explains What Needs to Happen for Zack Snyder’s Franchise to Continue

One of the writers behind Rebel Moon 3 revealed exactly what would need to happen for Zack Snyder's Netflix sci-fi franchise to continue. The first two Rebel Moon films debuted on Netflix in December 2023 and August 2024, respectively, were supposed to launch a new mega-franchise compared to Star Wars, Lord of the Rings, and Star Trek. With this in mind, Snyder has said he has plans for upwards of six movies set in the world, as well as books, video games, and other multi-media experiences.

In a recent interview, Rebel Moon co-writer Kurt Johnstad disclosed where the Zack Snyder-crafted franchise stands and what it will take to get a third movie. Despite sweeping plans for a new mega-franchise from the 300 and Watchmen director, its future after last year's second release, Rebel Moon—Chapter One: Chalice of Blood, remains in question.

Johnstad appeared in a recent episode of the I MINUTEMEN podcast, breaking down his work on projects like Rebel, where he addressed the series' future.

When asked about the Zack Snyder-directed movies, the Rebel Moon writer revealed that they had "very detailed outlines" for "movies 3, 4, 5, and 6," but does not have much hope they will ever see the light of day:

"We outlined movies 3, 4, 5, and 6… very detailed outlines, and Zack has literally plotted out the whole world. We know where we can go… we’ve written… detailed outlines…The second movie was to find the princess. And the third movie is to make sure that the princess is where she should be — sitting on the throne and properly ruling… over the Mother World."

When asked how likely a third movie in the franchise is, he said they would need "some luck and an act of God" to get to go back to that world:

"With some luck and an act of God, we’ll get to go back to that world."

Johnstad previously teased in July 2024 that he was well into writing the third movie and was hoping they would be "lucky and fortunate enough to continue telling these stories," but it seems his tune has changed since then.

Rebel Moon is a Star Wars-esque story following a colony on the galaxy's edge that comes under threat from the ruthless Regent Balisariu and his space-faring armies. Developed for Netflix by Man of Steel director Zack Snyder, the sci-fi franchise saw its first two films released in 2023 and 2024, but where the series will go beyond that remains unclear.

Will Rebel Moon 3 Ever Happen?

As the anniversary approaches of Rebel Moon's last release, the chances of Rebel Moon 3 seem to be dwindling. While the franchise was initially envisioned as a massive medium-spanning sci-fi series akin to Star Wars, it does not look like it will ever reach those lofty heights.

The first two Rebel Moon films were critically maligned (read more about why the Rebel Moon movies did not work here), earning a meager 22% and 16% on Rotten Tomatoes. While the director cuts of each film to this point fared a bit better on that front, they still failed to break 70% on the platform.

This is not exactly the reaction Zack Snyder, Netflix, and co. were likely hoping for, especially given how the first two movies were said to be Netflix's most expensive original films ever (costing a whopping $166 million for the two).

If the first two films had come out and been acclaimed across the board, that could have made this lofty investment worth it for the streamer; however, seeing as they arrive and each landed with a soft thud, it seems highly unlikely at this point that Netflix would want to get back into the Rebel Moon business any time soon.