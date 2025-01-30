The Duffer Brothers Officially Reveal What Their Spiritual Successor to Stranger Things Will Be

With Stranger Things coming to a close this year on Netflix, the creators behind the hit series, The Duffer Brothers, are already hard at work at what will follow.

It has already been confirmed that despite the Stranger Things ending with Season 5, the franchise will go on in various forms. This includes other spin-off projects in development at Netflix to an already-released stage performance (which is set to debut on Broadway this March).

But, outside of the IP itself, there's another unrelated upcoming television show that will serve as a fitting spiritual successor to the overall feel of Stranger Things.

Netflix's 'The Boroughs' Will Share Lots of 'Stranger Things' DNA

The Direct attended the 'What's Next on Netflix' in Los Angeles, where the streaming service held a presentation that showcased everything the studio has planned for 2025.

In attendance were Ross and Matt Duffer, also known as The Duffer Brothers, who, on top of teasing Stranger Things Season 5, the two also revealed what's next for them outside of their iconic IP:

Ross Duffer: But our world doesn’t just revolve around 'Stranger Things.' In 2026, we’re executive producing two new shows through our company, Upside Down Pictures. We have 'The Boroughs' and 'Something Very Bad is Going to Happen.' Both shows encompass what we feel is at the core of 'Stranger Things' and that is they’re stories about ordinary people who encounter the extraordinary. They play in a genre sandbox, but they’re always grounded in a reality that audiences can relate to.

Matt then pointed to The Boroughs, elaborating on how it "shares the most DNA with Stranger Things" due to it being "about a group of misfits who fight an otherworldly evil:"

Matt Duffer: Of the two projects, 'The Boroughs' probably shares the most DNA with 'Stranger Things' because it’s about a group of misfits who fight an otherworldly evil. Only unlike, 'Stranger Things,' it’s set in a retirement community, so that’s something different. This time our misfits are a little on the older side. They ride golf carts, not bikes. It stars Alfred Molina, Geena Davis, Alfre Woodard, Bill Pullman, and a host of other screen icons who we’re obsessed with. We’ve seen the first three episodes, and we’re really pumped about it. It’s fun, scary, and touching too, and we can’t wait for you to see it.

Given how Matt described the show, it seems that The Boroughs is clearly being positioned as a spiritual successor to Stranger Things when the show wraps up its five-season run later this year.

However, it is worth noting that there are still several Stranger Things spin-offs in development at Netflix, but none have been revealed yet.

The Boroughs was originally ordered by Netflix in April 2023, with the first significant casting news dropping in September 2024. Some other cast members confirmed for the show include Denis O'Hare, Clarke Peters, Jena Malone, Carlos Miranda, and more.

After talking about The Boroughs, the two brothers continued to chat about their other 2026 project with Netflix: Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen:

Ross: Then there’s 'Something Very Bad is Going to Happen,' a series that follows a bride and groom in a chaotic, anxiety-filled week leading up to their wedding. It dives into the horror and dread that often comes with making a lifelong commitment to someone — something that anyone who’s ever been in a relationship can definitely relate to. We don’t want to say too much more about the story yet — but the title is accurate. Bad things do happen. Matt: The show’s written by Haley Z. Boston. This is her first show, and she is a major new talent, we think, as are the stars of the show — Camila Morrone and Adam DiMarco — and the director, Weronika Tofilska, who recently directed a little show you may have heard of called 'Baby Reindeer,' you should check it out.

The two then promised that, while Stranger Things may be coming to a close, they will still be "hanging around at Netflix:"

Ross: All of this to say: we’re gonna be hanging around at Netflix, which has been our home for the past 10 years. We couldn’t ask for better partners. If you want to tell original stories like we do, this is really the place to be. Matt: We hope you enjoyed the teaser, and we can’t wait for you to see what’s next for 'Stranger Things' and Upside Down Pictures. That’s pretty much it for now. Thanks for having us!

Neither The Boroughs or Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen have release dates, but they are expected to drop at some point in 2026 on Netflix.