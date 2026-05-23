Avengers Doomsday's First Full Trailer Features 4 Epic X-Men Scenes at the X-Mansion

The most recent trailer for Avengers: Doomsday shone a light on the X-Men in multiple epic action sequences. Doomsday will give the X-Men their most prominent MCU moment yet, finally integrating them alongside the Avengers, Fantastic Four, and more for the first time. While only one of the movie's first four publicly released trailers focused on this team, select fans got to see new footage featuring these legacy heroes.

Disney and Marvel Studios released a new trailer for Avengers: Doomsday during its 2026 panel at CinemaCon, which was played exclusively for attendees. Along with scenes bringing back Earth-616's Avengers and Earth-828's Fantastic Four, Doomsday will give the X-Men their biggest on-screen storyline of any MCU movie yet, outside of 2024's Deadpool and Wolverine. As the general public waits to see more from them beyond their first trailer from December, the CinemaCon trailer fleshed out some of their story even further:

All 4 Major X-Men Moments in CinemaCon Avengers: Doomsday Trailer

Professor X Possibly Sees an Incursion

Marvel Studios

Patrick Stewart's Professor X returned to the MCU in the X-Men-centric trailer for Doomsday in December, reuniting him with Ian McKellen's Magneto. While this trailer only showed the two smiling at each other for a moment, the CinemaCon trailer set the stakes a little higher for him and his team.

In this new trailer, Charles Xavier is seen looking out a window at the X-Mansion to see a massive red glow coming towards the building. Some have theorized this to be an Incursion in his universe, which has only been discussed but not explicitly shown on screen (fans saw the aftermath of an Incursion in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness).

Channing Tatum's Gambit Battles Simu Liu's Shang-Chi

Marvel Studios

Avengers: Doomsday is set to deliver the most notable interactions to date between the Avengers and the X-Men after Disney's purchase of 20th Century Fox. This was put on full display in the new trailer, pitting the teams against each other in their first true fight on the big screen.

One matchup featured Channing Tatum's Gambit (who made his debut in 2024's Deadpool and Wolverine) and Simu Liu's Shang-Chi (who was first featured in 2021's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings). Here, Shang Chi wields the Ten Rings while Gambit swings around his classic staff, both of them giving each other all they can handle.

Mystique vs. Yelena (Yelena vs. Yelena)

Marvel Studios

Rebecca Romijn will make her return to the Marvel Universe in Doomsday after playing both heroic and villainous roles in the original X-Men trilogy. Best known for her shapeshifting abilities, she put her powers on full display in this trailer against one of the MCU's most popular Multiverse Saga characters.

Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova joined the action in an epic showdown against Mystique, in which Mystique changes into Yelena and forces Yelena to fight her own doppelganger. After seeing Mystique change into characters like Magneto, Senator Robert Kelly, Rogue, Wolverine, Jean Grey, and more, seeing her use one of the Avengers as inspiration for a transformation will only take the hype for this movie to new levels.

Cyclops Lights Up Iconic Visor

Marvel Studios

The end of the X-Men's publicly released Doomsday trailer revealed James Marsden's MCU debut as Cyclops, as he pulled off his visor and let out a massive red optic blast from his eyes. He then returned to action in the CinemaCon trailer, giving viewers a new look at the X-Men leader.

Here, Marsden blasted into a room in the disheveled X-Mansion by blasting through a door with a shot from his visor, giving viewers a new look at his costume and powers. He appears set to get his best on-screen action in this franchise's history, serving as one of the most important members of the X-Men in battle.

Avengers: Doomsday will be the second MCU movie released in 2026 and the fifth Avengers movie in MCU history. Behind Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom, over two dozen Marvel Studios stars and Marvel legacy actors will reprise their roles, as the Avengers, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and more fight Doom in his quest to destroy the multiverse. Avengers: Doomsday will debut in theaters on December 18, 2026.