Watch: Avengers: Doomsday Trailer Gets Recreated In Lego

Fans can watch an almost-accurate recreation of the new Avengers: Doomsday trailer in LEGO form. Doomsday is gaining steam ahead of its December 18 release, already teased as the biggest movie of the year for Disney. That hype continued at CinemaCon 2026, though only those in attendance could truly immerse themselves in what Marvel had to offer.

TikTok user @legolegend.yt recreated the new trailer for Avengers: Doomsday, released exclusively at CinemaCon, with LEGO sets and Minifigs. The trailer starts with a shot panning to the panel reading, "Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters," which appears in the movie's third trailer featuring the X-Men.

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The trailer then cuts to a Minifig of Doctor Doom (played by Robert Downey Jr.), who says, "Something's coming...something we may not be able to deter," in an Eastern European accent, as Alan Silvestri's Avengers theme plays behind him.

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After the Marvel and LEGO logos are shown, Thor (played by Chris Hemsworth) comes into frame and says, "This is the most scared I’ve ever been in my life. Our sacrifices will mean nothing if we don’t stick together."

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During that short monologue, the shot moves on to Thor holding Stormbreaker and walking up to Victor von Doom, who dons his classic green hooded cloak.

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Following this interaction, the MCU's Fantastic Four from Earth-828 meet some of the Avengers, including Doctor Strange and Thor. In a voiceover, Ben Grimm says, "I'm Ben. Yancy Street, between Broome and Grand," the way he does in the fourth trailer for Doomsday.

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A massive confrontation comes next, as Gambit and Shang-Chi get into a fight with one another and show off their incredible powers, coming from Gambit's playing cards and Shang-Chi's use of the Ten Rings.

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Rebecca Romijn's Mystique makes her return to the Marvel universe, jumping into battle with Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova.

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Mystique uses her incredible shapeshifting powers to turn herself into Yelena, forcing the New Avenger to fight herself.

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Near the end of this recreated trailer, Thor leaps into the air and drops down onto Doctor Doom with a swing of Stormbreaker, but Doom casually stops the axe in its path with one hand (shown to be glowing in LEGO form).

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Finally, Chris Evans' Steve Rogers makes his first appearance in the trailer when he reunites with Thor. In the LEGO version, he calls Mjolnir to his hand and pulls it away from Thor while saying, "Hey, pal."

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The full version of the LEGO-recreated trailer can be seen below:

Avengers: Doomsday will be the second and final MCU movie released in 2026. Behind Robert Downey Jr.'s new portrayal of Doctor Doom, over two dozen MCU stars and Marvel veterans will join forces in this movie to stop the villain from taking down the entire multiverse.

Differences Between Real Avengers: Doomsday Trailer & LEGO Recreation

While the LEGO trailer covered the basics of what appeared in the CinemaCon trailer, it was cut down in runtime and content, as the CinemaCon trailer ran almost twice as long. Most notably, Hemsworth's speech as Thor lasted much longer than it did here, saying he has "fought with many warriors" in his time and noting that the enemies they faced "scare [him] far less" than Downey's Doom:

"I've fought with many warriors in my time. They were far stronger than all of us put together, and they died. They died facing enemies and threats that scare me far less than this one. Everything they sacrificed will be for nothing if we do not stand together. Put aside your petty squabbles. Presume nothing except this: If you return, you will return as brother and sisters. Mark my words, we're going to need a miracle."

Other missing moments included the scene in which M'Baku meets the Thing and James Marsden's Cyclops enters a room with his optic blast in the X-Mansion. CinemaCon attendees also got a quick glimpse of Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson/Captain America.

Another shot showed off HERBIE, the Fantastic Four's robotic assistant, roaming around the X-Mansion before Paul Rudd's Ant-Man kissed Kathryn Newton's Cassie Lang, confirming her return in the movie. The heartfelt moments continued as Joseph Quinn's Johnny Storm is seen hugging his sister, Vanessa Kirby's Sue Storm, not shown in the LEGO trailer.

While this trailer is unlikely to be released publicly, anticipation is building to see when Marvel Studios will continue Doomsday's promotional run with a look at even more new footage from the film.